HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Jeep Compass, Meridian To Become Costlier From New Year 2024

Jeep Compass, Meridian to become costlier from new year 2024

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2023, 12:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Jeep India is reportedly planning to hike prices of its Compass and Meridian SUVs from the start of the new year. According to sources, the price hike on both models would be by around two per cent.

Jeep Compass
File photo of Jeep Compass SUV.
Jeep Compass
File photo of Jeep Compass SUV.

Jeep currently sells SUV models like Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee in the Indian market. While the Compass starts at 20.49 lakh and the Meridian is priced from 33.40 lakh onwards at present, the Wrangler is at 62.65 lakh and Grand Cherokee is at 80.50 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

The Jeep Compass is the most popular model from the company in India and is offered in both 4x4 as well as 4x2 versions. The Compass gets a 2.0-litre diesel motor under the hood and both manual as well as automatic transmission choices. There is no petrol engine version. And while Compass was the debut product from the American brand here, the Meridian and Grand Cherokee are the two newer cars from the company. The Meridian was launched in May of 2022 while Grand Cherokee - the flagship Jeep in India - was driven out in November of the same year.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2023, 12:22 PM IST
TAGS: Compass Jeep Compass Jeep Meridian Jeep Wrangler Grand Cherokee

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
33% OFF
Boldfit Cycle Pump for Bicycle Portable Air Pump for Cycle and Bike Foot Balloon Pump Machine for Balloon High Pressure Cycle Air Pump for Bicycle, Car, Football Pump, Pump for Cycle Tyre Black
Rs. 399 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Sounce Bike Phone Mount Waterproof Cell Phone Holder 360 Rotation Motorcycle Phone Case Universal Bicycle Handlebar Phone Mount with Sensitive Touch Screen Fit Below 4-7.2 Inches Smartphone
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.