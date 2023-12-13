Jeep Compass, Meridian to become costlier from new year 2024

Jeep India is reportedly planning to hike prices of its Compass and Meridian SUVs from the start of the new year. According to sources, the price hike on both models would be by around two per cent.

Jeep currently sells SUV models like Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee in the Indian market. While the Compass starts at ₹20.49 lakh and the Meridian is priced from ₹33.40 lakh onwards at present, the Wrangler is at ₹62.65 lakh and Grand Cherokee is at ₹80.50 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

The Jeep Compass is the most popular model from the company in India and is offered in both 4x4 as well as 4x2 versions. The Compass gets a 2.0-litre diesel motor under the hood and both manual as well as automatic transmission choices. There is no petrol engine version. And while Compass was the debut product from the American brand here, the Meridian and Grand Cherokee are the two newer cars from the company. The Meridian was launched in May of 2022 while Grand Cherokee - the flagship Jeep in India - was driven out in November of the same year.

