Jeep Compass: Overview

The Jeep Compass is a compact premium SUV celebrated for its exceptional off-road capabilities, modern styling, and a host of premium features. Since its debut in India on 27th Jan 2021, the Compass has undergone several updates, including new variants and technological enhancements to stay competitive within its segment. The latest addition is the Trail Edition based on the Longitude (O) trim, featuring visual upgrades. Powered exclusively by a diesel engine, the Compass is available with both 2WD and 4WD options, catering to both urban environments and adventurous terrains. With robust architecture, multiple trims, and a feature-rich interior, the Compass consistently attracts buyers seeking a practical yet rugged SUV.

Jeep Compass: Price

The Jeep Compass has a price range which starts from ₹17.99 lakh and goes all the way up to ₹26.70 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). For April 2026, the SUV is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to ₹1.50 lakh. The pricing across the lineup reflects variations in drivetrain options, features, and off-road enhancements, with all variants equipped with the same robust 2.0-litre diesel engine. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Jeep Compass: Launch Date

The current generation Jeep Compass made its Indian debut on 27th Jan 2021. Since then, multiple iterations and special editions have been introduced, with Jeep previewing the next generation Compass globally, set to feature additional powertrain options, including electrified choices.

Jeep Compass: Offers & Deals

As of April 2026, Jeep India is providing attractive benefits of up to ₹1.50 lakh on the Compass, subject to availability and dealer stock. These benefits may comprise cash discounts, exchange bonuses, or corporate benefits. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit their nearest Jeep dealership to confirm applicable offers in their area.

Jeep Compass: Specs & Features

The Compass is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine, delivering a commanding output of 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Buyers can choose between a front-wheel drive or a more capable 4x4 setup, with the latter featuring Jeep’s advanced SelecTerrain system for various off-road driving modes, including Snow, Sand, and Mud.

In terms of features, the SUV showcases a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Jeep’s UConnect-5 interface, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster. Additional notable features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and powered driver seat adjustment. The Compass further boasts a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, powered tailgate, cruise control, and rain-sensing wipers. The newly introduced Trail Edition adds cosmetic enhancements like black alloy wheels, roof rails, and exclusive badging while maintaining its standard mechanical setup.

Jeep Compass: Safety

The Jeep Compass prioritizes safety with standard features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill start and descent control. Additionally, the SUV includes panic brake assist, all-speed traction control, electronic roll mitigation, and rear parking sensors with camera support. The SelecTerrain 4x4 system further enhances stability across various terrains, complemented by the robust build quality and structural integrity of the Compass, instilling confidence whether on highways or off-road trails.

Jeep Compass: Rivals

Positioned in the competitive compact premium SUV segment, the Jeep Compass faces off against rivals like Tata Harrier, VinFast VF7, Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9e, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Sierra.ev, Hyundai Creta EV and BYD Atto 3.