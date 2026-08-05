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JEEP Compass

₹17.99 - 30.7 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.4
16
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Jeep Compass: Overview

The Jeep Compass is a compact premium SUV celebrated for its exceptional off-road capabilities, modern styling, and a host of premium features. Since its debut in India on 27th Jan 2021, the Compass has undergone several updates, including new variants and technological enhancements to stay competitive within its segment. The latest addition is the Trail Edition based on the Longitude (O) trim, featuring visual upgrades. Powered exclusively by a diesel engine, the Compass is available with both 2WD and 4WD options, catering to both urban environments and adventurous terrains. With robust architecture, multiple trims, and a feature-rich interior, the Compass consistently attracts buyers seeking a practical yet rugged SUV.

Jeep Compass: Price

The Jeep Compass has a price range which starts from 17.99 lakh and goes all the way up to 26.70 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). For April 2026, the SUV is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to 1.50 lakh. The pricing across the lineup reflects variations in drivetrain options, features, and off-road enhancements, with all variants equipped with the same robust 2.0-litre diesel engine. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Jeep Compass: Launch Date

The current generation Jeep Compass made its Indian debut on 27th Jan 2021. Since then, multiple iterations and special editions have been introduced, with Jeep previewing the next generation Compass globally, set to feature additional powertrain options, including electrified choices.

Jeep Compass: Offers & Deals

As of April 2026, Jeep India is providing attractive benefits of up to 1.50 lakh on the Compass, subject to availability and dealer stock. These benefits may comprise cash discounts, exchange bonuses, or corporate benefits. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit their nearest Jeep dealership to confirm applicable offers in their area.

Jeep Compass: Specs & Features

The Compass is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine, delivering a commanding output of 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Buyers can choose between a front-wheel drive or a more capable 4x4 setup, with the latter featuring Jeep’s advanced SelecTerrain system for various off-road driving modes, including Snow, Sand, and Mud.

In terms of features, the SUV showcases a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Jeep’s UConnect-5 interface, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster. Additional notable features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and powered driver seat adjustment. The Compass further boasts a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, powered tailgate, cruise control, and rain-sensing wipers. The newly introduced Trail Edition adds cosmetic enhancements like black alloy wheels, roof rails, and exclusive badging while maintaining its standard mechanical setup.

Jeep Compass: Safety

The Jeep Compass prioritizes safety with standard features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill start and descent control. Additionally, the SUV includes panic brake assist, all-speed traction control, electronic roll mitigation, and rear parking sensors with camera support. The SelecTerrain 4x4 system further enhances stability across various terrains, complemented by the robust build quality and structural integrity of the Compass, instilling confidence whether on highways or off-road trails.

Jeep Compass: Rivals

Positioned in the competitive compact premium SUV segment, the Jeep Compass faces off against rivals like Tata Harrier, VinFast VF7, Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9e, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Sierra.ev, Hyundai Creta EV and BYD Atto 3.

Jeep Compass Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1956 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    16.2-17.1 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    172 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    350 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All Compass SpecsView specs icon

Jeep Compass Variants

Jeep Compass price starts at ₹ 17.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 30.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Compass comes in 15 variants. Jeep Compass's top variant is Track Edition 4x4 AT.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
15 Variants Available
Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel
₹17.99 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel
₹21.05 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT
₹23.11 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Jeep Compass Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
Jeep offers significant August 2026 discounts on Meridian and Compass models, with savings up to Rs 1.65 lakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Jul 2026
In July 2026, Indian car brands offer significant discounts on various models, including SUVs and sedans, through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty rewards.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
Jeep introduces Compass 4xe and long-range BEV in Europe, enhancing performance, range, and off-road capabilities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Compact SUVs are popular, but used 4x4s like Jeep Compass and Ford Endeavour offer ruggedness and off-road capability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
Jeep India offers up to Rs 1.65 lakh discounts on SUVs like the Meridian and Compass to boost June sales.Read Full Story

Jeep Compass Visual Comparison

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Jeep Compass comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass image
Rs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
4.416
172 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6---4405 mm1818 mm1640 mm5.7 metres
Tata HarrierTata Harrier imageRs. 12.89 LakhsOnwards
4.4171
168 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV-
5/5
-447 L4605 mm1922 mm1718 mm-CompassVSHarrier
VinFast VF7VinFast VF7 imageRs. 21.89 LakhsOnwards
4.7136
349 bhp500 Nm-SUV7--537 litres4550 mm1893 mm1596 mm-CompassVSVF7
Tata Harrier EVTata Harrier EV imageRs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
4.4187
---SUV7--502 litres4607 mm2132 mm1740 mm5.75 metresCompassVSHarrier EV
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra XEV 9e imageRs. 21.9 LakhsOnwards
4.4325
282 bhp380 Nm-SUV7-207 mm663 litres4789 mm1907 mm1694 mm5 metresCompassVSXEV 9e
Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaToyota Urban Cruiser Ebella imageRs. 23.6 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
172 bhp189 Nm-SUV7--447 L4285 mm1800 mm1640 mm5.2 metresCompassVSUrban Cruiser Ebella

Jeep Compass Expert Review

Pros

Great handlingComfortable on long tripsEngine has low-end grunt

Cons

Lazy gearboxNo petrol engine

The Compass has been the most popular vehicle from Jeep in the Indian market and for obvious reasons. However, when the BS6 Stage 2 norms kicked in the manufacturer decided to pull the plug on the petrol engine. With the future of diesel engines being unpredictable and NGT rules only allowing diesel vehicles to run for 10 years, most people decided to shift towards petrol-powered vehicles which does make sense. So, the decision to discontinue the petrol engine did harm the sales of Compass somewhere. Moreover, as the market is evolving more and more people are considering automatic transmission for their vehicles but the Compass only offers it in the top-end trim which means that the customer would have to spend quite some money.

Jeep Compass 4x2 AT: Still capable?

The 4x2 version is not as capable as the 4x4 version. However, it will be more than enough for day-to-day usage.
The 4x2 version is not as capable as the 4x4 version. However, it will be more than enough for day-to-day usage.

We drove the new Compass 4x2 AT on a small off-road section and we already know that the 4x4 AT is a capable SUV. We are happy to report that this stands somewhat true for the 4x2 AT version as well. Yes, the 4x2 AT would not be as capable as the 4x4 version. However, we drove the 4x2 AT through some steep climbs and descents, steps, mud, ruts and even waded through the water, the SUV performed just fine for most of the part. So, even the 4x2 version is more than enough for most people who will be using the SUV in cities and on highways. One important thing to note is that the front bumper's lip is quite low and might scrape through some off-road sections so it is important to take things slowly while approaching an obstacle.

Jeep Compass 4x2 AT: Ride quality and NVH levels

Jeep says that they have retuned the suspension setup for the 4x2 AT versions. We didn't really feel a significant difference in terms of the ride quality. The Compass has always had a great ride quality, the suspension setup absorbs almost everything that a person can throw at it. The handling is also great for a SUV and there is minimal body roll.

The engine has enough grunt to climb some steep inclines.
The engine has enough grunt to climb some steep inclines.

A special mention goes to the fantastic NVH levels of the Compass. The SUV cuts off external sounds as soon as the doors are closed. The suspension also works silently and we didn't hear any unnecessary thud or noise from the suspension even while driving on the off-road track. However, the engine is a bit clattery and you can hear it inside the cabin and the clatter only increases when the driver starts pushing the engine.

Jeep Compass 4x2 AT: How does the powertrain perform?

The gearbox has been retuned and it now feels faster than before.
The gearbox has been retuned and it now feels faster than before.

Well, there is nothing new about the powertrain. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is known for its grunt but it lacks a bit in the low-end. The gearbox is a bit slow to respond sometime but it is a bit quicker than the 4x4 AT variants because Jeep has retuned it. However, we would need more time behind the wheel to comment further on the gearbox behaviour as it was one of the weakest links of the pre-facelift Compass. Having said that, the acceleration is quick and strong, the Compass 4x2 AT can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.8 seconds, says Jeep. This has been possible because now the weight has gone down by 80 kg because of the missing 4x4 system. Jeep is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 16.2 kmpl. 

(Also read: Travelogue: Conquering one of the most dangerous passes in Jeep Compass SUV)

Jeep Compass 4x2 AT: Cosmetic changes and Black Shark variant

For 2023, Jeep has given a mild-facelift to the Compass. It now gets a new set of alloy wheels and redesigned grille. There are no changes to the interior.

The new Black Shark trim comes with red accents on the dashboard and the steering wheel. The seats and the centre armrest get red stitching.
The new Black Shark trim comes with red accents on the dashboard and the steering wheel. The seats and the centre armrest get red stitching.

Jeep has introduced a new Black Shark variant that we drove, it basically gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard Compass. There is a new gloss black grille, a new set of 18-inch black alloy wheels and body-coloured plastic cladding. The interior has an all-black theme with red stitching and leatherette seats. There is also a red accent on the dashboard and the steering wheel as well. Overall, the cabin does look quite premium because of the soft-touch materials used by Jeep.

Jeep Compass 4x2 AT: Price and verdict

The exterior is updated with a revised grille and a new set of alloy wheels.
The exterior is updated with a revised grille and a new set of alloy wheels.

 

Jeep has revised the pricing of the Compass. It is offered in six trims - Sport, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited, Blackshark and Model S. The prices now start at 20.49 lakh ex-showroom which is lower than before. The automatic transmission is now offered from the Longitude trim which costs 23.99 lakh and the Black Shark variant starts at 26.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Compass still shines when it comes to the balance of handling and ride quality. It is one of the best-handling SUVs out there in the market right now. The feature list is quite extensive and the quality of the plastics and materials used for the interior screams luxury. For most people, the 4x2 AT versions are more than enough as they will be using the Compass mostly in the city or out on the highway. Overall, the Compass is still a great vehicle for someone who spends most of their time on highways munching miles and wants the quality of a luxury car without spending that type of money. With the price reduction and the introduction of the automatic transmission to lower variants, the Compass should be able to attract more customers.

Jeep Compass Images

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Jeep Compass Colours

Jeep Compass is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Galaxy Blue
Pearl White
Brilliant Black
Grigo Magnesio Grey
Exotica Red
Techno Metallic Green
Silvery Moon
Galaxy blue

Jeep Compass Alternatives

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

12.89 - 25.85 Lakhs
CompassvsHarrier
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
CompassvsVF7
Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
CompassvsHarrier EV
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
CompassvsXEV 9e
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

23.6 Lakhs
CompassvsUrban Cruiser Ebella
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
CompassvsBE 6

Jeep Compass User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.5Safety
4.6Design
4.2Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Jeep Compass User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Jeep Compass Diesel impresses with its rugged design, premium interiors, and strong performance, making it ideal for adventure seekers, though it suffers from limited rear space and high maintenance costs.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStrong performance and fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconPremium interior with modern tech
  • check circle iconStylish and rugged design
  • check circle iconGreat safety features
  • check circle iconComfortable ride on highways

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited rear seat space
  • warning iconFirm ride on rough terrain
  • warning iconHigh maintenance costs
  • warning iconTough clutch in city driving
  • warning iconSlightly heavy handling

User Reviews

Fantastic Driving Experience with Compass
The Compass feels solid, well-built, and easy to drive in tight spaces. Its power-to-weight ratio is excellent, with the diesel manual offering the best performance. The 10-speed DCT is smooth but shows lag in downshifts. For 4x4 lovers, the Trailhawk is a better pick with superior ground clearance. On highways, it’s comfortable and handles rough roads with ease, thanks to its brilliant suspension. Compared to Harrier and Hector, it stands closer to premium rivals like BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Merc GLA. A true driver’s SUV—test drive it once, and you’ll understand the joy of owning a Compass.
By: Parth Chopra (Aug 25, 2025)
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Mixed Experience with City and Highway Driving
Driving in city traffic is a nightmare since the clutch feels really tough and deep. However, it’s a blast to drive on the highway. If you can, I recommend going for the automatic version. The fit and finish of the car are top-notch, but keep in mind that service and spare parts can be way too costly.
By: Yatin Sandhu (Aug 18, 2025)
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Solid Build but Pricey Luxury
This car has a really solid build quality, which is impressive. It does feel a bit pricey for the luxury features it comes with, and the bonnet is quite heavy. But the suspension is outstanding — better than most cars in its class. Overall, it handles tough conditions in a unique way, almost like how a snake or lizard moves with ease.
By: Vivaan Kapoor (Aug 11, 2025)
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Great All-Rounder Car for the Price
This car is really great for the price. I think it's better than the Harrier and can do just about everything you need it to. I personally like the sports variant which is available under 22 lakh. It gives an amazing driving experience. I say you should definitely consider this one.
By: Rahul Bhatt (Aug 11, 2025)
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Amazing Comfort and Ride Experience
The seats in this car are really comfortable, and the ride is super smooth! I really love how the car looks from the outside, and the top variant is just amazing with the 4×4 feature. It’s perfect for long journeys and even short trips. Honestly, the experience of riding in this car is really good!
By: Mohit Ahuja (Aug 4, 2025)
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Jeep Compass Related News

Jeep India has introduced the Confidence 7 ownership programme for the Compass and Meridian, bringing long-term warranty, maintenance and roadside assistance under a single plan
Jeep India launches ‘Confidence 7’ ownership programme for Compass, Meridian
17 Jan 2026
The Jeep Compass Track Edition is based on the top-spec Model S trim and gets cosmetic upgrades for a fresh look
Jeep Compass Track Edition launched in India, prices start at 26.78 lakh
8 Oct 2025
The Jeep Compass Trail Edition brings new decals, blacked-out interior, subtle styling tweaks
Jeep Compass & Meridian Trail Editions launched in India, prices start at 25.41 lakh
16 Jul 2025
The American carmaker is offering discounts on the Meridian, Grand Cherokee and Compass models in July.
Jeep India offers benefits of up to 3.90 lakh on Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee SUVs
8 Jul 2025
The new Jeep Compass is now larger and that translates into more interior space.
2026 Jeep Compass: Check out 5 key highlights of the refreshed American SUV
7 May 2025
View all
 Jeep Compass Related News

Jeep Compass Specifications and Features

Max Power172 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque350 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage16.2-17.1 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1956.0 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
SunroofYes
View all Compass specs and features

Jeep Compass Mileage

Jeep Compass in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Jeep Compass's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Automatic
16.2 kmpl

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