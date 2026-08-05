Jeep Compass Key Specs
- Engine1956 cc
- Mileage16.2-17.1 kmpl
- Power172 bhp
- FuelDiesel
- Max Torque350 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
The Jeep Compass is a compact premium SUV celebrated for its exceptional off-road capabilities, modern styling, and a host of premium features. Since its debut in India on 27th Jan 2021, the Compass has undergone several updates, including new variants and technological enhancements to stay competitive within its segment. The latest addition is the Trail Edition based on the Longitude (O) trim, featuring visual upgrades. Powered exclusively by a diesel engine, the Compass is available with both 2WD and 4WD options, catering to both urban environments and adventurous terrains. With robust architecture, multiple trims, and a feature-rich interior, the Compass consistently attracts buyers seeking a practical yet rugged SUV.
The Jeep Compass has a price range which starts from ₹17.99 lakh and goes all the way up to ₹26.70 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). For April 2026, the SUV is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to ₹1.50 lakh. The pricing across the lineup reflects variations in drivetrain options, features, and off-road enhancements, with all variants equipped with the same robust 2.0-litre diesel engine. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.
The current generation Jeep Compass made its Indian debut on 27th Jan 2021. Since then, multiple iterations and special editions have been introduced, with Jeep previewing the next generation Compass globally, set to feature additional powertrain options, including electrified choices.
As of April 2026, Jeep India is providing attractive benefits of up to ₹1.50 lakh on the Compass, subject to availability and dealer stock. These benefits may comprise cash discounts, exchange bonuses, or corporate benefits. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit their nearest Jeep dealership to confirm applicable offers in their area.
The Compass is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine, delivering a commanding output of 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Buyers can choose between a front-wheel drive or a more capable 4x4 setup, with the latter featuring Jeep’s advanced SelecTerrain system for various off-road driving modes, including Snow, Sand, and Mud.
In terms of features, the SUV showcases a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Jeep’s UConnect-5 interface, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster. Additional notable features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and powered driver seat adjustment. The Compass further boasts a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, powered tailgate, cruise control, and rain-sensing wipers. The newly introduced Trail Edition adds cosmetic enhancements like black alloy wheels, roof rails, and exclusive badging while maintaining its standard mechanical setup.
The Jeep Compass prioritizes safety with standard features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill start and descent control. Additionally, the SUV includes panic brake assist, all-speed traction control, electronic roll mitigation, and rear parking sensors with camera support. The SelecTerrain 4x4 system further enhances stability across various terrains, complemented by the robust build quality and structural integrity of the Compass, instilling confidence whether on highways or off-road trails.
Positioned in the competitive compact premium SUV segment, the Jeep Compass faces off against rivals like Tata Harrier, VinFast VF7, Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9e, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Sierra.ev, Hyundai Creta EV and BYD Atto 3.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Jeep Compass
|Rs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
|172 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4405 mm
|1818 mm
|1640 mm
|5.7 metres
|Tata Harrier
|Rs. 12.89 LakhsOnwards
|168 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|447 L
|4605 mm
|1922 mm
|1718 mm
|-
|CompassVSHarrier
|VinFast VF7
|Rs. 21.89 LakhsOnwards
|349 bhp
|500 Nm
|-
|SUV
|7
|-
|-
|537 litres
|4550 mm
|1893 mm
|1596 mm
|-
|CompassVSVF7
|Tata Harrier EV
|Rs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|7
|-
|-
|502 litres
|4607 mm
|2132 mm
|1740 mm
|5.75 metres
|CompassVSHarrier EV
|Mahindra XEV 9e
|Rs. 21.9 LakhsOnwards
|282 bhp
|380 Nm
|-
|SUV
|7
|-
|207 mm
|663 litres
|4789 mm
|1907 mm
|1694 mm
|5 metres
|CompassVSXEV 9e
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
|Rs. 23.6 LakhsOnwards
|172 bhp
|189 Nm
|-
|SUV
|7
|-
|-
|447 L
|4285 mm
|1800 mm
|1640 mm
|5.2 metres
|CompassVSUrban Cruiser Ebella
The Compass has been the most popular vehicle from Jeep in the Indian market and for obvious reasons. However, when the BS6 Stage 2 norms kicked in the manufacturer decided to pull the plug on the petrol engine. With the future of diesel engines being unpredictable and NGT rules only allowing diesel vehicles to run for 10 years, most people decided to shift towards petrol-powered vehicles which does make sense. So, the decision to discontinue the petrol engine did harm the sales of Compass somewhere. Moreover, as the market is evolving more and more people are considering automatic transmission for their vehicles but the Compass only offers it in the top-end trim which means that the customer would have to spend quite some money.
We drove the new Compass 4x2 AT on a small off-road section and we already know that the 4x4 AT is a capable SUV. We are happy to report that this stands somewhat true for the 4x2 AT version as well. Yes, the 4x2 AT would not be as capable as the 4x4 version. However, we drove the 4x2 AT through some steep climbs and descents, steps, mud, ruts and even waded through the water, the SUV performed just fine for most of the part. So, even the 4x2 version is more than enough for most people who will be using the SUV in cities and on highways. One important thing to note is that the front bumper's lip is quite low and might scrape through some off-road sections so it is important to take things slowly while approaching an obstacle.
Jeep says that they have retuned the suspension setup for the 4x2 AT versions. We didn't really feel a significant difference in terms of the ride quality. The Compass has always had a great ride quality, the suspension setup absorbs almost everything that a person can throw at it. The handling is also great for a SUV and there is minimal body roll.
A special mention goes to the fantastic NVH levels of the Compass. The SUV cuts off external sounds as soon as the doors are closed. The suspension also works silently and we didn't hear any unnecessary thud or noise from the suspension even while driving on the off-road track. However, the engine is a bit clattery and you can hear it inside the cabin and the clatter only increases when the driver starts pushing the engine.
Well, there is nothing new about the powertrain. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is known for its grunt but it lacks a bit in the low-end. The gearbox is a bit slow to respond sometime but it is a bit quicker than the 4x4 AT variants because Jeep has retuned it. However, we would need more time behind the wheel to comment further on the gearbox behaviour as it was one of the weakest links of the pre-facelift Compass. Having said that, the acceleration is quick and strong, the Compass 4x2 AT can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.8 seconds, says Jeep. This has been possible because now the weight has gone down by 80 kg because of the missing 4x4 system. Jeep is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 16.2 kmpl.
For 2023, Jeep has given a mild-facelift to the Compass. It now gets a new set of alloy wheels and redesigned grille. There are no changes to the interior.
Jeep has introduced a new Black Shark variant that we drove, it basically gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard Compass. There is a new gloss black grille, a new set of 18-inch black alloy wheels and body-coloured plastic cladding. The interior has an all-black theme with red stitching and leatherette seats. There is also a red accent on the dashboard and the steering wheel as well. Overall, the cabin does look quite premium because of the soft-touch materials used by Jeep.
Jeep has revised the pricing of the Compass. It is offered in six trims - Sport, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited, Blackshark and Model S. The prices now start at ₹20.49 lakh ex-showroom which is lower than before. The automatic transmission is now offered from the Longitude trim which costs ₹23.99 lakh and the Black Shark variant starts at ₹26.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The Compass still shines when it comes to the balance of handling and ride quality. It is one of the best-handling SUVs out there in the market right now. The feature list is quite extensive and the quality of the plastics and materials used for the interior screams luxury. For most people, the 4x2 AT versions are more than enough as they will be using the Compass mostly in the city or out on the highway. Overall, the Compass is still a great vehicle for someone who spends most of their time on highways munching miles and wants the quality of a luxury car without spending that type of money. With the price reduction and the introduction of the automatic transmission to lower variants, the Compass should be able to attract more customers.
Jeep Compass is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Jeep Compass Diesel impresses with its rugged design, premium interiors, and strong performance, making it ideal for adventure seekers, though it suffers from limited rear space and high maintenance costs.
|Max Power
|172 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|350 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|16.2-17.1 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1956.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Jeep Compass in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Jeep Compass's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.
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