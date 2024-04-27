Keep your car ready to beat the heat wave. Three key tips
- Following some easy yet useful tips can make sure the car remains well-functional despite the scorching heat this summer.
With the temperatures soaring to a scorching high every day and the heatwave knocking sweeping in many parts of India, one can only imagine how hard things are going to be in the coming months. From keeping the AC on to consuming more fluids to taking baths multiple times, we have been trying to beat the heat in many ways possible. While we are keeping ourselves ready to beat the soaring heat, our cars too need a bit of attention.
High temperature not only impacts on human body but on vehicles' performance as well. Hence, proper maintenance of a car is necessary during such hot weather to make sure the vehicle won't break down when needed.
Here are some easy yet useful tips to follow to make sure the car remains ready to beat the heat wave.
Just imagine what it would be like if you needed to take a drive in the daytime when the temperature is as high as around 40 degrees Celsius and the car AC is not working. Such a situation could be avoided by checking the air conditioning system prior to breaking down. If you see signs of the AC struggling to beat the heat, visit a mechanic right away to get it fixed. Also, make sure to clean the air filter of the car AC, just like you do for the AC at your home. Many a time, a car's AC air filter is choked with dirt resulting in a lack of cooling or malfunctioning. Hence, clean it often and if necessary, replace it with a new one.
Consuming more and more fluid is a key step to keep oneself hydrated during high-temperature days. Our cars too rely on various types of fluids like engine oil, brake oil, engine coolant, power string fluid, windshield wiper fluid, transmission fluid etc to function properly. These fluids make sure the sensitive components of the vehicle function smoothly. A heat wave can result in the fluids in the car getting thinner or even evaporating. Make sure they are all topped up to the required level.
The engine of a car is like what heart of the human body. It churns out the power by burning the fuel to propel the car. A malfunctioning engine may result in a total break down of the vehicle. During high temperatures days in summer, the engine temperatures tend to soar. Hence, the fluids are important as the engine coolant along with the entire system like a thermostat, hoses, radiator and water pump make sure the engine temperature is not beyond the limit. If you feel there is any discrepancies and the engine temperature is rising, make sure to get it checked by a mechanic and fixed at the earliest.