How to know when your car alternator needs repair

A car is equipped with a wide range of components and one of them is the alternator, which keeps the battery onboard the car charged and is a highly essential part of the vehicle. The alternator is the component that turns the car and allows the driver to use the electronic accessories. A malfunctioning alternator could cause several problems and leave the driver stuck on the road. This is why a car's alternator should be inspected and repaired in case any issues are faced.

Here are some signs that tell you that your car's alternator needs a repair.

Battery light on

If the battery light on the car's dashboard is on, it could be an indication that the alternator has a problem. If the alternator is not functioning as it should, the battery is not receiving the necessary voltage to run the electronic accessories onboard the car. This will leave the battery warning light illuminated.

Dimming or flickering lights

A failing alternator means the battery is unable to meet the car's electrical needs. This could cause the headlights to flicker or go from bright to dim. This is because the alternator is not generating enough power to keep the lights on consistently. It can affect the dashboard lights as well.

Car accessories will act up

The car's onboard computer will cut the non-vital accessories when the alternator is not producing enough electricity. This will result in several functions onboard the vehicle being disrupted. The power windows will operate slowly, the sunroof will get stuck, and the heated seats will not work properly.

Strange odours from engine bay

If you smell something like burning rubber or electrical wires, the alternator is probably overworked or its parts are wearing out. Such a smell is caused by friction which creates heat and burns the rubber or wires.

Difficulty in starting the car

If you find difficulties in starting the car or keeping it running, the alternator might be the one to blame. It is possibly not charging the battery. This means the car is starting from power stored in the battery but there is not enough power from the alternator to keep the engine going.

