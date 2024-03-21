HT Auto
HT Auto
Home How-to Summer Is Here. How To Ensure Your Car Beats The Heat

Summer is here. How to ensure your car beats the heat

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2024, 13:19 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The hot weather during the summer months can put additional stress on various car parts, such as the tyres, fluids, and air conditioning system. Hence
...
Car
The hot weather during the summer months can put additional stress on various car parts, such as the tyres, fluids, and air conditioning system. Hence, it is imperative to make sure the car is ready to take on the summer challenge.
Car
The hot weather during the summer months can put additional stress on various car parts, such as the tyres, fluids, and air conditioning system. Hence, it is imperative to make sure the car is ready to take on the summer challenge.

The summer is almost here. Temperatures have started to soar in various regions across India. While we brace for the soaring heat during summer months, our cars too require special attention and care to beat the heat. Various parts of the country witness extreme hot weather conditions, which makes special attention and care of vehicles more necessary than ever.

It is not necessary to take the vehicle to a service centre now and then or do some highly expensive repairs to make the car summer-ready, but following some simple tips can ensure the vehicle runs safely throughout the season. A car owner can take the vehicle once a year to the service workshop, get the vehicle inspected fully and get the repairs done. After that, he or she can do the basic inspection and minor maintenance work at home.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹5.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Dying battery left you stranded on roadside? Here's how to jump-start a car battery

Neglecting such basic car maintenance during the summer can result in decreased fuel efficiency, vehicle breakdowns, and costly repairs. Also, it can affect the car's exterior paint quality. Here are some key tips to follow to ensure the car becomes summer-ready.

Check and service AC

One of the most important components that work overtime during summer is the air conditioning system. The vehicle owners often complain about their AC units, saying that it takes too long to cool the cabin during summer. In many cases, the AC works at its optimum level, but the heat trapped inside the car enhances the cooling time. To avoid this, make sure not to park the car under direct sunlight. It is recommended to park it under a roof or at least under a tree where shadow is available. Besides that, make sure to get the AC unit inspected by a technician and fix if there are any issues. Also, ensure the cabin air filter is clean as a dirty filter may result in degraded AC performance and foul smell inside the cabin.

Check and maintain fluids

High temperatures often result in burning engine oil quickly, especially if the oil is old and degraded. It is important to check the engine oil levels regularly and add the appropriate oil as recommended by the OEM, to avoid any damage to the powerplant, as the engine oil acts as lubricant and protects the motor's moving parts from friction.

Check the battery

The best way to keep a car's battery in optimum condition is to keep it clean. This can be done by regularly detaching the battery cables and wiping off the terminals. Also, make sure the battery is securely strapped and all the connections are properly secured. Make sure to check the battery terminals are corrosion and dirt-free.

Check tyre pressure

Tyres lose and gain air pressure daily, depending on the outside temperature. Hot weather impacts the tyre's air pressure by increasing it, while underinflated tyres can result in poor fuel economy and degraded performance. Make sure to check air pressure regularly and refill the tyre with OEM recommended air pressure.

Check windshield wipers

While the windshield wipers are most effective during the rainy season, during summer, they take heat directly, which results in the rubbers drying out, making them less effective at cleaning the windshield. Make sure to check the wiper blades for wear and tear and replace them if necessary.

Key car maintenance tips for summer
Step 1 :

Check and service AC

Step 2 :

Check battery

Step 3 :

Check tyre pressure

Step 4 :

Check windshield wipers

Step 5 :

Check and maintain fluids

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2024, 13:19 PM IST
TAGS: Car care car maintenance vehicle care vehicle maintenance

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.