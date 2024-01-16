Not sure if you have completed your FASTag KYC? Here's how to check and update

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to make the electronic toll collection system more efficient and transparent across India. In order to do that, the state-owned agency has decided to deactivate the FASTags with incomplete KYC after 31st January 2024, even if the accounts have valid balances. The decision has been taken under the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ program, which aims to bring transparency to the electronic toll payment system that has been implemented across India.

The NHAI claims that it has been seen that in many cases, there are multiple FASTags issued against one vehicle. However, under the new initiative, the government agency aims to ensure that one vehicle will have only one FASTag. Also, this program will discourage the use of a single FASTag for multiple vehicles. NHAI has stated that FASTag users must complete the KYC process of their latest FASTag by 31st January this year, by updating the KYC as per RBI guidelines. It has stated that only the latest FAST account will remain active as previous tags will be deactivated or blacklisted after the said deadline.

If you have been using a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or multiple FASTags for a single vehicle, then this should concern you. If you are not sure if your latest FASTag KYC is updated or not, then it is time to check and update that.

Here is a comprehensive guideline to help you how to check and update the FASTag KYC.

Check FASTag KYC status

First, check your latest FASTag's KYC status. For that, visit the dedicated customer web portal at https://fastag.ihmcl.com. Then log into your account using the registered mobile number and password. You can use the OTP as well for validation. After logging in, navigate to the dashboard and select the 'My Profile' option. This will show you all the details submitted during the registration process.

Update KYC if not done

If the KYC is not updated for the latest FASTag, locate the KYC sub-section in the ‘My Profile’ section. Upon clicking the KYC sub-section, you will be prompted to select customer type. Fill in the mandatory fields by submitting the required ID proof and address proof documents. Additionally, upload a passport-size photograph and address details as proof. Before submitting these details, ensure that you tick the box of self-declaration of authentication of the documents and information. Now submit your KYC details.

Keep these documents handy

While updating the KYC for the FASTag, make sure you keep these documents handy. Make sure the registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle is there with you. Also, keep one passport-size photograph. Apart from that, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhar card, passport or voter identity card of the owner of the vehicle, in whose name the FASTag has been purchased must be there. Any one of these government documents can be provided as an identity proof of the owner.

