How to fix dashboard lights that won't light

Some simple fixing of dashboard lights can be done at home.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2022, 05:16 PM
Non-functional dashboard lights in a vehicle don't just cause mere annoyance but pose a safety risk as well. The dashboard lights indicate a whole lot of functionalities, which is important for a driver. Hence, locating the problem and finding a solution for non-functioning dashboard lights is essential.

(Also Read: Driving instructor? No need because this car may teach you how best to drive)

Dashboard lights can become non-functional for various reasons. In case, the dimmer switch on the dashboard is turned down or off, the dashboard lights will not show. Also, a blown fuse or a bad lightbulb can cause the non-functionality of these dashboard lights. Apart from that electrical wiring or any other issue too can cause a similar problem. While some of the problems can be fixed easily, in case of a critical issue, the vehicle needs to be taken to an experienced mechanic for repair.

Here are some easy steps to detect and fix non-functional dashboard lights.

Check and adjust the dimmer switch

Turn on the ignition or put the key in the accessory position. Then turn on the headlamps. Now locate the dimmer switch for the lights, which can be used for dimming the lights or turning them off as well. Try adjusting the dial or the switch to check if that fixes the problem.

Check for a blown fuse

Locate and check the fuse box. You can find a diagram there with labels written as dash lights or just lights. There might be a single fuse for that or multiple fuses. In case, there are multiple fuses for lights, check all of them one by one if there is a bad one. Make sure the vehicle is off and the key is out of the ignition before p[pulling any fuse. A broken metal strip or filament, or blackened fuse indicates a blown fuse. In case, there is a bad fuse, try replacing it. In case, there are no such signs, test the fuse with a multimeter to ensure it is functioning properly.

Replace dashboard lightbulbs

Turn off the vehicle and disconnect the vehicle's battery. Remove the dashboard trim after checking the factory manual. You can check the diagram online as well. Be sure to keep track of all the screws. Take out the instrument cluster faceplate after disconnecting the switches, controls and cables from its back. Remove the lightbulbs on the back of the panel. While older vehicles use standard bulbs, new models use LEDs. In case, there are LEDs, then you have to take the car to a mechanic. In case there are standard bulbs, replace them with exact same lights.

 

First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 05:16 PM IST
TAGS: cars
