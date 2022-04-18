HT Auto
Home Auto News Driving Instructor? No Need Because This Car May Teach You How Best To Drive

Driving instructor? No need because this car may teach you how best to drive

You may be sending flowers to your car on Teachers Day because your new driving instructor may come on four wheels soon.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 09:30 AM
File photo of a GM Hummer EV, Image has been used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo of a GM Hummer EV, Image has been used for representational purpose.

In a world moving towards automation, there are a wide range of jobs which may be performed by machines and artificial intelligence in the coming times. And if you thought the skilled job of a driving instructor, however, is under no threat, think again. GM in the United States is learnt to have filed a patent for an autonomous vehicle system that may well be capable of training new drivers and also measuring their progress, all on its own.

Self-driving or autonomous driving is considered by many as the future of personal mobility. And while it may seem a little ironical that one may have to learn how to drive in a car that may drive itself in the future, the lessons may also come from a self-driving vehicle. At present, no one has publicly revealed any work on this particular aspect of autonomous vehicles but GM filing a patent does open a big area of opportunity for the technology to progress into.

While GM does admit that even after the technology is specifically developed to handle the task of teaching the art of driving to newbies, there may still be the need for an instructor to be present. But his or her job is likely to be a whole lot easier now considering intervention only in the rarest of instances. No more losing patience, no more yelling and no more looking over the back - it isn't easy teaching someone to drive but it may get a whole lot better.

But it isn't clear at the moment if driving instructors themselves would have to be trained to be in an autonomous vehicle which has the primary task of teaching new pupils how to drive. And then, of course, there is the growing criticism over the larger safety aspect as well as who would be liable for punishment in case of any accidents or mishaps. The looking moral part about how automation may cost millions their jobs is also a very real issue.  

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 09:29 AM IST
TAGS: EV Self-drive vehicle Autonomous vehicle GM General Motors
