What is the expected price of Mean Metal Motors Azani? The Mean Metal Motors Azani is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 88-90 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Mean Metal Motors Azani? The Mean Metal Motors Azani is expected to launch on 15th Jan 2025, introducing a new addition to the 120 Kwh segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Mean Metal Motors Azani? The Mean Metal Motors Azani features a 120 Kwh battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a minimum range of 550-700 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Mean Metal Motors Azani?