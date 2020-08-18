Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)

₹ 63.94 to 68.94 Lakhs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Mileage 12.1 kmpl
Engine 1,998 cc
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
2.0 4x4 (Petrol) BS VI, 1998 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 63.94 Lakhs

Rubicon (Petrol) BS VI, 1998 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 68.94 Lakhs

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue