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JEEP Wrangler

₹67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jeep Wrangler: Overview

The Jeep Wrangler is a globally recognized SUV that has built its reputation as a rugged, off-road-focused vehicle with iconic styling. In India, the Wrangler continues to cater to buyers who seek a premium off-road SUV that balances lifestyle appeal with capability. It features Jeep’s signature boxy styling and advanced four-wheel-drive systems, making it a popular choice among adventure enthusiasts. The latest additions, such as the Wrangler Willys 392 and the limited-edition Willys 41, showcase Jeep's commitment to performance and heritage.

Jeep Wrangler: Price

The Jeep Wrangler is offered in three key variants: the Unlimited, priced at 64.58 lakh, the Rubicon at 68.31 lakh, and the Willys 41 Special Edition at 70.31 lakh, with ex-showroom pricing reflective of their premium features. Additionally, the Wrangler Rubicon Trail Hunt Edition, inspired by Indiana Jones, is priced at ₩95.7 million (approximately 61.52 lakh) in South Korea, limited to just 20 units.

Jeep Wrangler: Launch

The updated Jeep Wrangler was launched in India in 25th Apr 2024. The latest Willys 41 Special Edition variant debuted shortly after, reflecting the brand's dedication to its heritage and enthusiast community.

Jeep Wrangler: Variants & Colours

The Jeep Wrangler is available in 3 variants: Unlimited, Rubicon, and Willys 41 Special Edition, featuring an array of Fire Cracker Red With Black Roof, Bright White With Black Roof, Anvil Clear Coat With Black Roof, Sarge Green With Black Roof and Black options that appeal to diverse tastes.

Jeep Wrangler: Mileage

The Wrangler claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.6-11.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style. Keeping in mind the new Willys models, performance-focused drivers can expect a balance of power and efficiency.

Jeep Wrangler: Specs & Features

The Jeep Wrangler is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 272 bhp and 400 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It comes equipped with Jeep’s advanced 4x4 drivetrain, offering features such as low-range gearing and front/rear locking differentials. The latest Willys 392 features a formidable 6.4L HEMI V8 engine, ensuring exceptional power for off-road adventures. Inside, the SUV is outfitted with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual-zone climate control, and premium leather upholstery that enhances comfort in the cabin. Other highlights include powered front seats, multiple charging options, and premium audio featuring a nine-speaker Alpine system.

Jeep Wrangler: Offers & Deals

Currently, Jeep is not offering any specific schemes. However, interested buyers are recommended to check with the nearest dealership for potential exchange bonuses, financing options, and early-bird benefits on select variants. Customers may also avail seasonal offers or partner bank incentives, subject to dealership availability.

Jeep Wrangler: Rivals

In a competitive market, the Jeep Wrangler faces rivals such as the Land Rover Defender and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Jeep Wrangler Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1995 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10.6-11.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    268 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    897 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    400 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2146 kg
View All Wrangler SpecsView specs icon

Jeep Wrangler Videos

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Jeep Wrangler Variants

Jeep Wrangler price starts at ₹ 67.65 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 73.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Wrangler comes in 3 variants. Jeep Wrangler's top variant is Willys 41 Special Edition.
3 Variants Available
Wrangler Unlimited
₹67.65 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Wrangler Rubicon
₹71.65 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition
₹73.16 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Jeep Wrangler Latest Updates

Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
The story compares performance hatchbacks, highlighting Hyundai i20 N Line, Citroen C3X, VW Golf GTi, Mini Cooper S, and Mercedes-AMG A45 S.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
Stellantis recalls 1.3 million Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators due to fire risk from faulty power steering wiring.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 May 2026
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon surpasses 1 million sales globally; priced ₹68.31 lakh in India, offering advanced off-road features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Jeep launched a limited Trail Hunt Edition of the Wrangler Rubicon in South Korea, inspired by Indiana Jones, enhancing off-road capabilities and rugged aesthetics.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Apr 2026
The article compares five compact sedans, detailing their engine options, boot space, and starting prices.Read Full Story

Jeep Wrangler Visual Comparison

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Jeep Wrangler comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler image
Rs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards-268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV4237 mm897 litres4867 mm1931 mm1864 mm-
BMW X3BMW X3 imageRs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
4.590
255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV6--4755 mm1920 mm1660 mm-WranglerVSX3
Jeep Grand CherokeeJeep Grand Cherokee imageRs. 67.5 LakhsOnwards
4.799
268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV8--4914 mm1979 mm1792 mm-WranglerVSGrand Cherokee
Jaguar F-PaceJaguar F-Pace imageRs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6--4747 mm2071 mm1664 mm6 metresWranglerVSF-Pace
Audi Q5Audi Q5 imageRs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
52
261 bhp370 NmAutomaticSUV8-520 litres4682 mm mm1893 mm1655 mm-WranglerVSQ5
Volvo XC60Volvo XC60 imageRs. 68.9 LakhsOnwards-247 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV6-483 litres4708 mm1902 mm1655 mm5.7 metresWranglerVSXC60

Jeep Wrangler Images

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Jeep Wrangler Image 3
Jeep Wrangler Image 4
Jeep Wrangler Image 5
Jeep Wrangler Image 6

Jeep Wrangler Colours

Jeep Wrangler is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Fire Cracker Red With Black Roof
Bright White With Black Roof
Anvil Clear Coat With Black Roof
Sarge Green With Black Roof
Black
Fire cracker red with black roof

Jeep Wrangler Alternatives

BMW X3

BMW X3

72.5 - 75 Lakhs
WranglervsX3
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

67.5 Lakhs Onwards
WranglervsGrand Cherokee
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

72.9 Lakhs Onwards
WranglervsF-Pace
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

64.9 - 70.02 Lakhs
WranglervsQ5
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.9 Lakhs
WranglervsXC60

Jeep Wrangler Related News

Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition is a special edition of the Wrangler and a top-end variant for now.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon clocks 1 million sales globally
13 May 2026
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Trail Hunt Edition introduces a more rugged visual identity with Mopar-sourced upgrades and exclusive styling elements
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon gets limited-run Trail Hunt Edition to impress Indiana Jones
30 Apr 2026
Jeep Wranglers from the 2024 and 2025 model years have been potentially impacted due to a faulty TPMS.
Jeep Wrangler hits recall barrier, around 80,000 units affected. Is yours one affected?
21 Aug 2025
The Willys ‘41 edition closely resembles the original Willys MB in terms of its aesthetic appeal.
Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 Edition: 5 things that have changed on the special edition
6 May 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 5: Jeep Wrangler special edition launched, VW Golf GTI booking begins, Mahindra EV delivery milestone
6 May 2025
View all
 Jeep Wrangler Related News

Jeep Wrangler Specifications and Features

Max Power268 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque400 Nm
Mileage10.6-11.4 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1995 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Wrangler specs and features

Jeep Wrangler Mileage

Jeep Wrangler in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Jeep Wrangler's petrol variant is 10.6 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition comes with a 81 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Willys 41 Special Edition
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
10.6 kmpl

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