Jeep Wrangler Key Specs
- Engine1995 cc
- Mileage10.6-11.4 kmpl
- Power268 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space897 litres
- Max Torque400 Nm
- Drive Train4
- Kerb Weight2146 kg
The Jeep Wrangler is a globally recognized SUV that has built its reputation as a rugged, off-road-focused vehicle with iconic styling. In India, the Wrangler continues to cater to buyers who seek a premium off-road SUV that balances lifestyle appeal with capability. It features Jeep’s signature boxy styling and advanced four-wheel-drive systems, making it a popular choice among adventure enthusiasts. The latest additions, such as the Wrangler Willys 392 and the limited-edition Willys 41, showcase Jeep's commitment to performance and heritage.
The Jeep Wrangler is offered in three key variants: the Unlimited, priced at ₹64.58 lakh, the Rubicon at ₹68.31 lakh, and the Willys 41 Special Edition at ₹70.31 lakh, with ex-showroom pricing reflective of their premium features. Additionally, the Wrangler Rubicon Trail Hunt Edition, inspired by Indiana Jones, is priced at ₩95.7 million (approximately ₹61.52 lakh) in South Korea, limited to just 20 units.
The updated Jeep Wrangler was launched in India in 25th Apr 2024. The latest Willys 41 Special Edition variant debuted shortly after, reflecting the brand's dedication to its heritage and enthusiast community.
The Jeep Wrangler is available in 3 variants: Unlimited, Rubicon, and Willys 41 Special Edition, featuring an array of Fire Cracker Red With Black Roof, Bright White With Black Roof, Anvil Clear Coat With Black Roof, Sarge Green With Black Roof and Black options that appeal to diverse tastes.
The Wrangler claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.6-11.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style. Keeping in mind the new Willys models, performance-focused drivers can expect a balance of power and efficiency.
The Jeep Wrangler is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 272 bhp and 400 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It comes equipped with Jeep’s advanced 4x4 drivetrain, offering features such as low-range gearing and front/rear locking differentials. The latest Willys 392 features a formidable 6.4L HEMI V8 engine, ensuring exceptional power for off-road adventures. Inside, the SUV is outfitted with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual-zone climate control, and premium leather upholstery that enhances comfort in the cabin. Other highlights include powered front seats, multiple charging options, and premium audio featuring a nine-speaker Alpine system.
Currently, Jeep is not offering any specific schemes. However, interested buyers are recommended to check with the nearest dealership for potential exchange bonuses, financing options, and early-bird benefits on select variants. Customers may also avail seasonal offers or partner bank incentives, subject to dealership availability.
In a competitive market, the Jeep Wrangler faces rivals such as the Land Rover Defender and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Jeep Wrangler
|Rs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards
|-
|268 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|4
|237 mm
|897 litres
|4867 mm
|1931 mm
|1864 mm
|-
|BMW X3
|Rs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4755 mm
|1920 mm
|1660 mm
|-
|WranglerVSX3
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|Rs. 67.5 LakhsOnwards
|268 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|4914 mm
|1979 mm
|1792 mm
|-
|WranglerVSGrand Cherokee
|Jaguar F-Pace
|Rs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|430 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4747 mm
|2071 mm
|1664 mm
|6 metres
|WranglerVSF-Pace
|Audi Q5
|Rs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
|261 bhp
|370 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|520 litres
|4682 mm mm
|1893 mm
|1655 mm
|-
|WranglerVSQ5
|Volvo XC60
|Rs. 68.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|247 bhp
|360 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|483 litres
|4708 mm
|1902 mm
|1655 mm
|5.7 metres
|WranglerVSXC60
Jeep Wrangler is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|268 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|400 Nm
|Mileage
|10.6-11.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1995 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Jeep Wrangler in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Jeep Wrangler's petrol variant is 10.6 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition comes with a 81 litres fuel tank.
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