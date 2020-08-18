Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Leather tried seats with Jeep logo,Leather wrapped steering wheel and Shift Knob,Soft touch premium leather finish dashboard,Auxiliary power outlet centre console,60/40 split rear seat,Driver seat height adjust,Sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Parksense®, ParkView®,driver and front passenger airbags, supplementary seat-mounted passenger side airbags, park assist system, rear back up camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Trailer Sway Control (TSC), Anti-lock braking system (ABS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring.
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
-
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
-
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
-
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Side Airbag Front
Optional
Tyre Size
255/70 R18 113T
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless Tyres All Terrain
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
-
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
-
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
-
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Body coloured front grille with accent colour grille and headlamp throats, Body coloured fender flares,Headlamp levelling system,Premium LED headlamps,Automatic headlamps,Front LED fog lamps,Unique front and rear bumpers with silver bezels,Full framed removable doors,Dual top: Black-colour Freedom; top 3-piece modular hard top and black sunrider soft top,Full size spare tyre
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
2 Zone