Jeep Wrangler: Overview

The Jeep Wrangler is a globally recognized SUV that has built its reputation as a rugged, off-road-focused vehicle with iconic styling. In India, the Wrangler continues to cater to buyers who seek a premium off-road SUV that balances lifestyle appeal with capability. It features Jeep’s signature boxy styling and advanced four-wheel-drive systems, making it a popular choice among adventure enthusiasts. The latest additions, such as the Wrangler Willys 392 and the limited-edition Willys 41, showcase Jeep's commitment to performance and heritage.

Jeep Wrangler: Price

The Jeep Wrangler is offered in three key variants: the Unlimited, priced at ₹64.58 lakh, the Rubicon at ₹68.31 lakh, and the Willys 41 Special Edition at ₹70.31 lakh, with ex-showroom pricing reflective of their premium features. Additionally, the Wrangler Rubicon Trail Hunt Edition, inspired by Indiana Jones, is priced at ₩95.7 million (approximately ₹61.52 lakh) in South Korea, limited to just 20 units.

Jeep Wrangler: Launch

The updated Jeep Wrangler was launched in India in 25th Apr 2024. The latest Willys 41 Special Edition variant debuted shortly after, reflecting the brand's dedication to its heritage and enthusiast community.

Jeep Wrangler: Variants & Colours

The Jeep Wrangler is available in 3 variants: Unlimited, Rubicon, and Willys 41 Special Edition, featuring an array of Fire Cracker Red With Black Roof, Bright White With Black Roof, Anvil Clear Coat With Black Roof, Sarge Green With Black Roof and Black options that appeal to diverse tastes.

Jeep Wrangler: Mileage

The Wrangler claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.6-11.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style. Keeping in mind the new Willys models, performance-focused drivers can expect a balance of power and efficiency.

Jeep Wrangler: Specs & Features

The Jeep Wrangler is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 272 bhp and 400 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It comes equipped with Jeep’s advanced 4x4 drivetrain, offering features such as low-range gearing and front/rear locking differentials. The latest Willys 392 features a formidable 6.4L HEMI V8 engine, ensuring exceptional power for off-road adventures. Inside, the SUV is outfitted with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual-zone climate control, and premium leather upholstery that enhances comfort in the cabin. Other highlights include powered front seats, multiple charging options, and premium audio featuring a nine-speaker Alpine system.

Jeep Wrangler: Offers & Deals

Currently, Jeep is not offering any specific schemes. However, interested buyers are recommended to check with the nearest dealership for potential exchange bonuses, financing options, and early-bird benefits on select variants. Customers may also avail seasonal offers or partner bank incentives, subject to dealership availability.

Jeep Wrangler: Rivals

In a competitive market, the Jeep Wrangler faces rivals such as the Land Rover Defender and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.