Jeep Wrangler facelift slated for India launch on April 22. Key expectations

Jeep India is gearing up to launch the updated Wrangler SUV in the country on 22nd April 2024. The Jeep Wrangler facelift already made its international debut in 2023 and now it is finally making its way to the Indian shores. Jeep India currently sells four different SUVs, which include Wrangler, Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee. While the Jeep Compass is the most affordable SUV from the brand in India, the Wrangler comes as the second most expensive model, positioned right below the OEM's flagship model in the country, the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Available at a starting price of ₹62.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jeep Wrangler has its own appeal among off-road lovers. The upcoming facelifted iteration is expected to feature a wide range of changes on the design and feature front. However, the powertrain is expected to remain the same in the India-spec Jeep Wrangler facelift.

Before the automaker launches the SUV in India, here are the key expectations from the Jeep Wrangler facelift.