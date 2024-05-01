Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Which one should you choose

Mahindra XUV 3XO comes as the latest compact SUV in the block. The homegrown car giant has launched the XUV 3XO as the company's smallest SUV in India and it comes challenging tough rivals such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza . The compact SUV segment is one of the most competitive and highly in-demand categories in the Indian passenger vehicle market and Mahindra is aiming to grab a sizeable share in this space.

The automaker has already revealed its ambition to become one of the top two compact SUV makers in India by 2027. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is going to play a key role in that strategy. This SUV is essentially a significantly updated iteration of the Mahindra XUV300. However, owing to the design updates and a wide range of feature additions, the XUV 3XO looks more premium and suave than the XUV300.

While the Mahindra XUV 3XO is aiming to compete with its rivals, here is a comparison with Tata Nexon based on price and specifications.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Price

Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV is priced at ₹7.49 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Tata Nexon comes priced between ₹8.15 lakh and ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra SUV comes with a lower base price compared to Nexon, while the top-end variant of the SUV is pricier than the Tata model.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Dimension

Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and 1,647 mm in height. The SUV comes with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. On the other hand, Tata Nexon has 3,995 mm of length, 1,805 mm of width, 1,620 mm of height and a wheelbase of 2,498 mm.

This means the Mahindra XUV 3XO comes slightly shorter in length than Nexon, while comes wider and taller than the Tata SUV. Also, it has a longer wheelbase, which means the Mahindra XUV 3XO offers better space inside the cabin compared to the Tata Nexon.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Specification

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. It comes with two different petrol and a single diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi petrol engine churns out 110 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi petrol motor generates 128 bhp peak power and 230 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options available along with the petrol engines are a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The diesel variant draws energy from a 1.2-litre turbocharged CRDe unit, available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed AMT. This engine pumps out 115 bhp power and 300 Nm of maximum torque.

Tata Nexon, like the Mahindra XUV 3XO, comes available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol motor of Nexon is capable of pumping out 118.2 bhp peak power and 170 Nm maximum torque. The 1.5-litre diesel motor, on the other hand, generates 113 bhp peak power and 260 Nm torque. Transmission options for the Tata Nexon include a five-speed manual unit, a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed AMT and a seven-speed DCT. This compact SUV is currently not available in the CNG option, but the OEM is currently working on a petrol-CNG powertrain that is expected to launch soon.

