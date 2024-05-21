Mahindra expedites XUV700 delivery, reduces booking backlog by 54% in May

Mahindra & Mahindra, which recently announced that its current open bookings in May stood at about 2.2 lakh units, has reduced the backlog for XUV700 significantly. The homegrown automaker has reduced the booking backlog for the Mahindra XUV700 SUV from 35,000 bookings in February this year to 16,000 units in May 2024, recording a reduction of 54 per cent. This happened as the automaker increased the production volume of the SUV at its manufacturing facility.

Interestingly, at the same time, Mahindra received 48,000 new bookings each month during the same period, while the OEM delivered approximately 42,000 units of cars to customers. Owing to the longer waiting period, about 10 per cent of customers who booked the vehicles, have been cancelling their bookings every month.

Being a major player in the Indian passenger vehicle market and having a wide range of very popular SUVs like Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Thar, and XUV700, the automaker has been raking in a large number of bookings every month, while the delivery number remains behind that, which result in a pile-up of booking backlog leading to a longer waiting period. However, in an attempt to reduce the waiting period, Mahindra is now focusing on boosting its production volume.

Meanwhile, Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO compact SUV in the Indian market, which was introduced a revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV300. This compact SUV, which competes with tough rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue has already raked in more than 50,000 bookings.

Launched at a pricing range of ₹7.49 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV 3XO came with a revised design and a host of class-leading features. However, despite the updated design at the exterior and inside the cabin, the SUV remains unchanged on the powertrain front.

