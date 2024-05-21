Driving in Delhi heatwave? Top tips to stay cool

A severe heatwave has swept northern India with temperatures reaching 47-degree Celsius in Delhi
Driving in extremely hot conditions can be challenging, not just for you but for the car too
Here are five essential tips to ensure that the effects of the scorching sun don't take a toll on your ride
Always look for a parking spot in the shade. While obvious, parking a car in the shade is the best defence against the heat
Keep at least one window slightly open. This will allow the hot air inside a car to escape
Do not crank up the AC immediately. This adversely impacts the car. Instead, open all windows and turn the AC to fresh-air intake for a few minutes
Invest in high-quality window shades. Tinted sheets are illegal but window shades can help keep a car cool when parked
Get your car AC serviced. Typically, AC servicing costs around ₹1,000 and can substantially increase cooling efficiency