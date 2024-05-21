Mahindra Thar gets new Deep Forest colour. Check it out

Mahindra and Mahindra has silently added a new colour scheme to the Thar's colour palette. It is called Deep Forest and is the sixth colour after Red Rage, Deep Grey, Stealth Black, Everest White and Desert Fury. The Deep Forest colour is already available on the Mahindra Scorpio N. Moreover, it is important to note that the Desert Fury was also recently introduced and is only available with Thar Earth Edition .

There are no other changes to the 4x4 SUV. It is priced between ₹11.35 lakh and ₹17.60 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The only other 4x4 SUVs available in the Indian market that can compete against the Thar are Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha. However, because of the pricing, the Thar also has to go against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Mahindra recently launched the Thar Earth Edition in the Indian market. It gets a bunch of cosmetic upgrades over the standard Thar. The biggest change is the new colour scheme, it is called Desert Fury and is a Satin Matte.

The ORVMs and the grille now get body colour accents. There are also desert-themed decals and alloy wheels with Thar branding inserts. Apart from this, ‘Mahindra’ and ‘Thar’ wordmarks are in matte black. The 4x4 and Automatic badges are now in matte black with red accents.

The interior gets a decorative VIN plate on the dashboard. The cabin also looks more upmarket because of the leatherette seats, beige stitching and Earth branding on the seats and the headrest gets a Dune design. The door pads get accents finished in Desert Fury. Apart from all this, there are dual-tone AC vents, thematic inserts on the steering wheel, HVAC housing in piano black and dark chrome for the gear knob, centre gear console, cup holders and a twin peak logo on the steering wheel.

