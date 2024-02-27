Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launched at 15.40 lakh. Check what's different

Mahindra Thar has been an incredible success for the manufacturer. The brand is preparing to launch the 5-door version of the Thar in the Indian market but just before that they have introduced a new special edition of the 3-door Thar. It is called the Thar Earth Edition and it is available with petrol as well as diesel engine. Transmission options include a manual and an automatic gearbox. Mahindra has only made a few cosmetic changes that make the Thar Earth Edition stand out.

The exterior gets an 'Earth Edition' badge and a new Satin Matte colour that Mahindra calls Desert Fury. The ORVMs and the grille now get body colour accents. There are also desert-themed decals and alloy wheels with Thar branding inserts. Apart from this, ‘Mahindra’ and ‘Thar’ wordmarks are in matte black. The 4x4 and Automatic badges are now in matte black with red accents.

The interior feels much more up-market than the standard version of the Thar.

The interior gets a decorative VIN plate on the dashboard. The cabin also looks more upmarket because of the leatherette seats, beige stitching and Earth branding on the seats and the headrest gets a Dune design. The door pads get accents finished in Desert Fury. Apart from all this, there are dual-tone AC vents, thematic inserts on the steering wheel, HVAC housing in piano black and dark chrome for the gear knob, centre gear console, cup holders and a twin peak logo on the steering wheel.

There are also a few accessories on offer such as customised front and rear armrests that customers have been demanding since the Thar was first launched. There are also new 7D mats and a Comfort Kit. It is important to note that the accessories are sold separately.

Thar Earth Edition Petrol MT is priced at ₹15.40 lakh whereas the AT costs ₹16.99 lakh. Then there is the Diesel MT at 16.15 lakh and its AT variant costs ₹17.40 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

