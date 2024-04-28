Bentley teases another handbuild creation: this time convertible. Check details

In the world of luxury automotive craftsmanship, Bentley is one of the brands that stands as a bastion of opulence and exclusivity. Now, the distinguished marque has once again stirred the automotive world with a teaser of their latest creation, set to make its grand debut on May 7, 2024.

Bentley Mulliner, renowned for its bespoke cars, has teased its latest masterpiece set to debut on May 7, 2024. Drawing inspiration from the Continent

Bentley Mulliner is the coachbuilding division of Bentley Motors. Over the years, Bentley Mulliner has produced an array of limited-edition models, special commissions, and one-off creations. In recent years, Bentley Mulliner has further elevated its offerings with the introduction of coachbuilt models such as the Bacalar and the Batur, marking a return to the tradition of hand-built, ultra-exclusive vehicles tailored to the desires of a select few.

Continuing the tradition, Bentley Mulliner division has unveiled a glimpse of their upcoming masterpiece. Following in the footsteps of models like the Bacalar and the Batur, this new entrant promises to be a tour de force in automotive excellence. But what sets it apart? Let's delve into the details.

Drawing inspiration from its Continental-based sibling, the Batur coupe, this forthcoming grand tourer intends to exude elegance and performance in equal measure. Yet, it flaunts a distinctive feature – the absence of a roof.

With production limited to a mere 16 units, each destined for a fortunate few, exclusivity is practically guaranteed. These lucky owners will be bestowed with the privilege of personalisation, ensuring that every detail reflects their unique tastes and desires. From exterior finishes to sumptuous interior appointments, no two examples will be alike.

Underneath its sculpted exterior lies the formidable W12 engine, revered in its most potent guise. Delivering a staggering 730 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque, this powerhouse ensures an exhilarating driving experience that befits the Bentley legacy.

But what of its price tag, you ask? While Bentley remains tight-lipped on the matter, speculation abounds that it may well surpass the $2 million mark, reaffirming its status as the pinnacle of automotive luxury.

