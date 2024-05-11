HT Auto
Renault announces summer service camp 2024. Check out all the offers

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2024, 17:05 PM
The 2024 Renault Summer Camp will provide car check-ups including a free car top wash and a close evaluation of all the critical components of the veh
Renault Triber
The summer camp brings forth several initiatives aimed at checking the vehicle's health and providing attractive offers on service jobs.

Renault India has announced its Summer Camp 2024 which will be held for customers between May 13 and May 20, 2024. The Renault Summer Camp brings a host of benefits for the automaker’s customers across its lineup. The summer camp brings forth several initiatives aimed at checking the vehicle's health and providing attractive offers on service jobs. The automaker retails three models in India at the moment - Kwid, Triber and Kiger.

The 2024 Renault Summer Camp will provide comprehensive car check-ups, including a free car top wash and a close evaluation of all the car’s critical components. Moreover, customers can avail of multiple benefits including a 15 per cent discount on select parts and accessories, a 10 per cent discount on engine oil replacement, 15 per cent off on labour charges and special offers servicing your air conditioning system.

Also Read : Renault-Nissan previews four new SUVs for India, 5 & 7-seater SUVs in the works

2024 Renault Kwid
The Summer Service Camp offers extend to all Renault offerings - new and old
2024 Renault Kwid
The Summer Service Camp offers extend to all Renault offerings - new and old

Furthermore, Renault will provide a 10 per cent discount on extended warranty and a 10 per cent discount on roadside assistance programs. The summer camp is available across the French automaker’s authorised touchpoints across the country. Renault has over 400 sales and over 430 service outlets in India.

Renault is also offering assured gifts and fun activities for the family to make it worth the time for the customer. The manufacturer is expected to bring the new generation Duster next apart from a host of new offerings to be co-developed and built in India under the Renault-Nissan alliance. Apart from Renault, other carmakers including Skoda Auto have announced summer service camps for their respective customers.

First Published Date: 11 May 2024, 17:05 PM IST

