MG Comet, Astor, Hector & ZS EV 100-Year Limited Edition launched in India

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 10 May 2024, 15:33 PM
  • The MG Comet, Astor, Hector and ZS EV now get the British Racing Green colour scheme among other highlights, bringing a special look to the models.
MG 100 Year Limited Edition
The new Evergreen theme includes the British Racing Green paint scheme, blacked-out roof, special badging and more
Morris Garages (MG), the Chinese-owned British brand, celebrates its centenary year this year, and to commemorate the occasion, MG Motor India has introduced the 100-year special edition of the Comet, Astor, Hector and ZS EV. The 100-year Limited Edition cars get a new ‘Evergreen’ paint scheme and special badging. The MG Comet, Astor, Hector and ZS EV now get the British Racing Green colour scheme, bringing a special look to the models.

The MG Comet 100-Year Edition is available on the Exclusive FC variant priced at 9.40 lakh, while the Astor and Hector get the same in the Sharp Pro variant priced at 14.81 lakh and 21.20 lakh respectively. The MG ZE EV 100-Year Limited Edition is offered in the Exclusive Plus variant priced at 24.18 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : MG Motor India sells 4,485 units in April'24, EVs account for 34% total sales

MG 100 Year Edition
The evergreen theme extends to the head unit as well with a customisable widget colour on the limited edition offerings.
Commenting on the launch, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer - MG Motor India, said, "The launch of our 100-Year Limited Edition is a testament to our enduring legacy and passion for automotive excellence. The ‘Evergreen’ colour holds a special place in our hearts, embodying the spirit of performance and heritage that define the brand. MG aims to establish itself as a brand renowned for its rich legacy, one that continues to resonate with customers for years to come."

The Evergreen colour scheme comes with a starry black finished roof along with dark finished elements on all cars. The cars also get a ‘100-Year Edition’ badge on the tailgate. The cabin also gets an all-black theme with ‘100-Year Edition’ embroidered into the front seat headrests. The evergreen theme extends to the head unit as well with a customisable widget colour on the limited edition offerings. There are no mechanical changes to either of the models.

First Published Date: 10 May 2024, 15:33 PM IST
TAGS: Hector Astor MG Astor MG Motor India MG ZS EV MG Hector MG Comet

