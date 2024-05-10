MG Comet, Astor, Hector & ZS EV 100-Year Limited Edition launched in India

Morris Garages (MG), the Chinese-owned British brand, celebrates its centenary year this year, and to commemorate the occasion, MG Motor India has introduced the 100-year special edition of the Comet, Astor, Hector and ZS EV. The 100-year Limited Edition cars get a new ‘Evergreen’ paint scheme and special badging. The MG Comet, Astor, Hector and ZS EV now get the British Racing Green colour scheme, bringing a special look to the models.

The MG Comet 100-Year Edition is available on the Exclusive FC variant priced at ₹9.40 lakh, while the Astor and Hector get the same in the Sharp Pro variant priced at ₹14.81 lakh and ₹21.20 lakh respectively. The MG ZE EV 100-Year Limited Edition is offered in the Exclusive Plus variant priced at ₹24.18 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The evergreen theme extends to the head unit as well with a customisable widget colour on the limited edition offerings.

Commenting on the launch, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer - MG Motor India, said, "The launch of our 100-Year Limited Edition is a testament to our enduring legacy and passion for automotive excellence. The ‘Evergreen’ colour holds a special place in our hearts, embodying the spirit of performance and heritage that define the brand. MG aims to establish itself as a brand renowned for its rich legacy, one that continues to resonate with customers for years to come."

The Evergreen colour scheme comes with a starry black finished roof along with dark finished elements on all cars. The cars also get a ‘100-Year Edition’ badge on the tailgate. The cabin also gets an all-black theme with ‘100-Year Edition’ embroidered into the front seat headrests. The evergreen theme extends to the head unit as well with a customisable widget colour on the limited edition offerings. There are no mechanical changes to either of the models.

