MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,98,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
MG Comet EV Key Specs
Range230 Km
Battery Capacity17.3 kWh
About MG Comet EV

Latest Update

  • MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Variant-wise pricing compared
  • MG Comet EV price fully revealed, to be offered in three variants

    • MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV is the second all-electric vehicle from MG Motor India, after ZS EV. It is a compact, four-seat, two-door battery-powered car that is the smallest EV in India at present. The Comet EV gets a 17.3 kWh battery pack and has a single, rear-axle-mounted motor with a ...Read More

    MG Comet EV Alternatives

    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    Electric | Automatic
    11.5 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    MG Comet EV Variants & Price

    MG Comet EV price starts at ₹ 7.98 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Comet EV comes in 3 variants. MG Comet EV top variant price is ₹ 9.98 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    Pace
    7.98 Lakhs*
    41 rpm
    230 Km
    Play
    9.28 Lakhs*
    41 rpm
    230 Km
    Plush
    9.98 Lakhs*
    41 rpm
    230 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    MG Comet EV Specifications and Features

    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Battery Capacity
    17.3 kWh
    Driving Range
    230 Km
    Keyless Start
    Yes
    Max Motor Performance
    41 rpm
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Sunroof
    No
    Trending MG Cars

    Trending MG Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    MG Comet EV Expert Review

    MG Comet EV is the smallest and most-affordable electric car in the Indian market at present. It is a two-door, four-seat compact vehicle that is positioned as an urban mobility solution, and will divide opinions as far as its styling and dimensions are concerned. With a 17.3 kWh battery pack at its...

    MG Comet EV News

    MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV may not be direct rivals but at similar price points, will compete against each other.
    MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Variant-wise pricing compared
    6 May 2023
    MG says it has a production capacity of around 3,000 Comet EVs per month from its plant in Gujarat.
    MG Comet EV price fully revealed, to be offered in three variants
    5 May 2023
    MG Comet EV gets a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) with prices for other variants to be announced on May 15
    MG Comet EV prices for all variants to be announced tomorrow
    4 May 2023
    MG says it has a production capacity of around 3,000 Comet EVs per month from its plant in Gujarat.
    MG Comet EV officially launched in India. Check price, range, specs and more
    28 Apr 2023
    MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV may not be direct rivals but at similar price points, will compete against each other.
    ‘Not ours’: Tata Motors clarifies on viral photo mocking MG Comet EV
    28 Apr 2023

    MG Comet EV Videos

    MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV.
    MG Comet EV: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
    MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
    9 Feb 2023
    MG Motor is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Hector SUV this month. In its new avatar, the Hector 2023 will be loaded with more features and tech than the previous edition.
    MG Hector 2023: First Look
    8 Jan 2023
    The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
    2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
    1 Apr 2022
    MG Marvel R achieves four-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
    MG Marvel R achieves four-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
    21 Dec 2021

