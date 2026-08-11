The MG Comet EV is an individualistic, quirky solution to modern urban gridlock. Rejecting the "bigger is better" philosophy, this two-door, four-seater micro-hatchback is engineered explicitly as a dedicated city runabout. Its ultra-tight turning radius and minimal footprint make it exceptionally easy to maneuver through bumper-to-bumper traffic and park in tight spaces.

For 2025, MG has heavily incentivised the Comet by rolling out its flexible BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) packaging alongside crucial utility upgrades like fast-charging options and a rear parking camera.

The Disruptive BaaS Pricing Model

MG offers two distinct ways to buy the Comet EV, lowering the barrier to entry for EV adoption in India:

Standard Outright Purchase: Priced between ₹ 7.5 Lakhs and ₹ 10 Lakhs (Ex-showroom) depending on the trim levels.

Priced between (Ex-showroom) depending on the trim levels. The BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) Route: Drops the upfront ex-showroom cost to a startling ₹ Executive. Owners then pay a nominal battery rental fee of ₹ 3.20 per kilometer driven, shifting the battery asset risk off the customer.

Power, Battery, and Real-World Performance

The Comet EV utilises a lightweight rear-wheel-drive (RWD) architecture that keeps the driving dynamics nimble and surprisingly playful on city streets.

Specification Metric Battery Capacity 17.3 kWh Electric Motor Power 41.43 bhp Peak Torque 110 Nm Claimed ARAI Range 230 km on a single charge Real-World Range 180 km to 205 km (Urban driving conditions) Dimensions (L × W × H) 2974 mm × 1505 mm × 1640 mm Wheel Size 12-inch wheels with radial tubeless tires

Variant Dynamics & Charging Speeds

The vehicle is structured into 6 key variant options: Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, Exclusive FC, and Blackstorm Edition. The defining upgrade across the lineup centers around the choice of onboard AC chargers:

⚡ The Charging Divide: Standard variants (Executive, Excite, Exclusive) feature a standard 3.3 kW AC charger requiring roughly 7 Hours for a full top-up. Opting for the FC (Fast Charge) configurations upgrades the vehicle to support a 7.4 kW AC supply, slashing the charge time down to 7 Hours. Note that the Comet EV does not support public DC fast-charging ports.

Tech-Heavy Cabin and Creature Comforts

Despite its tiny exterior, the Comet EV uses clever packaging to deliver an incredibly premium, airy, and gadget-loaded interior that mimics a high-tech lounge.

The Twin-Screen Command Center: Features a floating dual 10.25-inch screen setup —one dedicated to the driver's digital cluster and the other acting as the central touchscreen infotainment hub.

Features a floating —one dedicated to the driver's digital cluster and the other acting as the central touchscreen infotainment hub. Smart Connectivity: Supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto seamlessly, backed by MG’s i-Smart ecosystem which includes over 55 connected car features, Hinglish voice commands, and remote vehicle tracking.

Supports seamlessly, backed by MG’s i-Smart ecosystem which includes over 55 connected car features, Hinglish voice commands, and remote vehicle tracking. Material Layout: High-spec models are adorned with premium Space Grey interior themes, contrast soft-touch dashboard panels, leatherette-wrapped steering wheels, and upgraded 4-speaker sound configurations.

Safety Standards

Built on a high-strength passenger cell, the Comet EV comes fitted with essential safety frameworks designed to protect urban commuters:

Dual front airbags as standard

ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Rear parking sensors accompanied by a Reverse Parking Camera with guided lines

with guided lines Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill Assist Control (HAC) on upper trims

Secure ISOFIX child seat anchor points

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