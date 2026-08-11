MG Comet EV Key Specs
- Speed100 kmph
- Range230 km
- Charging7 hrs
- Battery Capacity17.3 kWh
- Max Motor Performance41 bhp, 110 Nm
The MG Comet EV is an individualistic, quirky solution to modern urban gridlock. Rejecting the "bigger is better" philosophy, this two-door, four-seater micro-hatchback is engineered explicitly as a dedicated city runabout. Its ultra-tight turning radius and minimal footprint make it exceptionally easy to maneuver through bumper-to-bumper traffic and park in tight spaces.
For 2025, MG has heavily incentivised the Comet by rolling out its flexible BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) packaging alongside crucial utility upgrades like fast-charging options and a rear parking camera.
MG offers two distinct ways to buy the Comet EV, lowering the barrier to entry for EV adoption in India:
The Comet EV utilises a lightweight rear-wheel-drive (RWD) architecture that keeps the driving dynamics nimble and surprisingly playful on city streets.
|Specification
|Metric
|Battery Capacity
|17.3 kWh
|Electric Motor Power
|41.43 bhp
|Peak Torque
|110 Nm
|Claimed ARAI Range
|230 km on a single charge
|Real-World Range
|180 km to 205 km (Urban driving conditions)
|Dimensions (L × W × H)
|2974 mm × 1505 mm × 1640 mm
|Wheel Size
|12-inch wheels with radial tubeless tires
The vehicle is structured into 6 key variant options: Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, Exclusive FC, and Blackstorm Edition. The defining upgrade across the lineup centers around the choice of onboard AC chargers:
⚡ The Charging Divide: Standard variants (Executive, Excite, Exclusive) feature a standard 3.3 kW AC charger requiring roughly 7 Hours for a full top-up. Opting for the FC (Fast Charge) configurations upgrades the vehicle to support a 7.4 kW AC supply, slashing the charge time down to 7 Hours. Note that the Comet EV does not support public DC fast-charging ports.
Despite its tiny exterior, the Comet EV uses clever packaging to deliver an incredibly premium, airy, and gadget-loaded interior that mimics a high-tech lounge.
Built on a high-strength passenger cell, the Comet EV comes fitted with essential safety frameworks designed to protect urban commuters:
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|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|MG Comet EV
|Rs. 7.5 LakhsOnwards
|2
|-
|-
|2974 mm
|1505 mm
|1640 mm
|4.2 metres
|19.97 seconds
|230 km
|7 hours
|-
|41 bhp, 110 Nm
|Tata Tiago EV
|Rs. 6.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6
|165 mm
|447 L
|3825 mm
|1684 mm
|1562 mm
|5.1 metres
|-
|215 km
|-
|-
|-
|Comet EVVSTiago EV
|Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
|Rs. 12.76 LakhsOnwards
|2
|-
|315 litres
|3981 mm
|1733 mm
|1586 mm
|4.98 metres
|-
|320 km
|10 Hours 30 Minutes
|41.92 kW
|56 bhp, 143 Nm
|Comet EVVSeC3 [Old Generation]
MG Comet EV is like no other electric vehicle on Indian roads. In fact, it is like no other car here, if it can be referred to as one. A two-door, four-seat mobility option, the Comet EV may have a very small footprint but it is carrying the weight of massive ambitions for a company that is just four years old in India but also one that is doubling its EV portfolio.
We received the MG Comet EV on a fine April morning to take a closer look at all of its promises and highlights. Here is the first full drive review of MG Comet EV:
MG is gambling big time with an EV like Comet. Before we take a deeper dive into its performance and features, it is important to highlight that this here is an EV that will divide opinions big time owing to its dimensions as well as design. Being the smallest EV in the market is likely to help its 'urban mobility' credentials and yet, there is no real road presence to boast of.
The boxy shape of the Comet EV will take a whole lot of getting used to but there are some decent styling elements like dual-set front LED head light units, a stretched LED light bar on the face, a similar light bar on the boot door and 12-inch steel wheels. The Comet EV may be extremely quirky but its design is sure not boring. Additionally, MG will offer the EV in three single-tone shades - Black, Silver and White, and in two dual-tone options - Green with Black roof and White with Black roof. If that is not all, potential customers can also slap on graphics from a wide range of options. With a young car-buying audience being clearly targeted, the Comet EV does go a fair distance in establishing itself as astoundingly unique.
The Comet EV packs in four seats in its cabin but to expect acres of space inside it would be blasphemous. Instead, this here could be perfect for a family of four with two kids packed at the back. Getting into those back seats isn't quite easy although the front passenger seat folds and slides without much effort. And because there is negligible cargo space, the split-folding back seats are not a starry highlight as much as a downright necessity.
The cabin, however, does benefit from an upmarket feel with decent fit and finish all around. The dual-tone Grey interiors look great even if these can be a bit hard to maintain. There are two 10.25-inch screens and the infotainment display even packs in a host of features like support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and other third-party apps. The two-spoke steering wheel too has been designed aesthetically with i-Pod inspired controls mounted on it.
The Comet EV offers large windows on the front side and this does help offset some of the cramped-up feeling inside. There are airline-like vertical window panes for back-seat passengers and these are fixed. There are clever storage options on the dashboard and on the doors but there is no dashboard in the EV.
Electric cars almost always underline their respective performance credentials. Not Comet EV. It doesn't. It ought not to. At its core is a 17.3 kWh battery pack and a single, rear-axle mounted motor for a power output of 41 hp and torque of 110 Nm. The Comet EV won't win drag races but it isn't meant to.
Instead, here is a jaunty little EV that struts around traffic with the enthusiasm of youth - unperturbed by judgemental stares. Its small proportions make it a breeze to swerve in and out of traffic, helped generously by a light steering and a lighter pedal set up. And while the default Economy drive mode should be quite adequate for daily runs, the Normal and Sport mode help it gain some punch.
But its best not to get overly excited with the Comet EV on open roads because it doesn't quite have the reassuring high-speed traits, especially around winding stretches. At over 90 kmph, the sheer light weight of the vehicle goes from being its big strength to its big chink. We managed to max out the vehicle at 106 kmph even though the official top speed of the Comet is set at 100 kmph.
The Comet EV, however, is not going to be doing such ‘stunts’ very often and within city limits - complete with a claimed range of around 230 kms - should be content doing the daily runs. A high ground clearance helps it tackle speed breakers well and gives the driver a good view of the surroundings.
The MG Comet EV is a head-turner for sure. The reasons may wary though. Some would find it a practical option for daily commutes with the advantage of zero emissions and lower running costs. Others may just be put down by its design and dimensions.
The Comet EV is perfectly suited for the urban nuclear family which already has at least one other vehicle in the garage. It will be restricted to big metropolitan cities and will take quite a lot of getting used to. While it could potentially rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3, its main adversary would be the perception around two-door vehicles in the country.
MG Comet EV is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the car's stunning looks, spaciousness, and safety features, although its high price and two-door design are notable drawbacks.
|Max Power
|41 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|17.3 kWh
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Max Torque
|110 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|230 km
|Max Motor Performance
|41 bhp, 110 Nm
|Charging Time
|7 Hours
|Sunroof
|No
|Max Speed
|100 kmph
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