|Range
|230 Km
|Battery Capacity
|17.3 kWh
MG Comet EV is the second all-electric vehicle from MG Motor India, after ZS EV. It is a compact, four-seat, two-door battery-powered car that is the smallest EV in India at present. The Comet EV gets a 17.3 kWh battery pack and has a single, rear-axle-mounted motor with a ...Read More
MG Comet EV price starts at ₹ 7.98 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Comet EV comes in 3 variants. MG Comet EV top variant price is ₹ 9.98 Lakhs.
₹7.98 Lakhs*
41 rpm
230 Km
₹9.28 Lakhs*
41 rpm
230 Km
₹9.98 Lakhs*
41 rpm
230 Km
MG Comet EV is the smallest and most-affordable electric car in the Indian market at present. It is a two-door, four-seat compact vehicle that is positioned as an urban mobility solution, and will divide opinions as far as its styling and dimensions are concerned. With a 17.3 kWh battery pack at its...Read More