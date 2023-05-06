Latest Update

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV is the second all-electric vehicle from MG Motor India, after ZS EV. It is a compact, four-seat, two-door battery-powered car that is the smallest EV in India at present. The Comet EV gets a 17.3 kWh battery pack and has a single, rear-axle-mounted motor with a power output of 41 hp and peak torque of 110 Nm. It has a top speed of 100 kmph. The Comet EV gets three drive modes and comes in three single-tone and two dual-tone body colours. There are also body graphics available at additional cost. The cabin is done in a shade of grey and sports two 10.25-inch screens. Access to the rear seats is through a sliding front passenger seat. Comet EV is positioned as an urban mobility option for small families....Read MoreRead Less