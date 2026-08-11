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MG Comet EV

₹7.5 - 10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
4.7
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The MG Comet EV is an individualistic, quirky solution to modern urban gridlock. Rejecting the "bigger is better" philosophy, this two-door, four-seater micro-hatchback is engineered explicitly as a dedicated city runabout. Its ultra-tight turning radius and minimal footprint make it exceptionally easy to maneuver through bumper-to-bumper traffic and park in tight spaces.

For 2025, MG has heavily incentivised the Comet by rolling out its flexible BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) packaging alongside crucial utility upgrades like fast-charging options and a rear parking camera.

The Disruptive BaaS Pricing Model

MG offers two distinct ways to buy the Comet EV, lowering the barrier to entry for EV adoption in India:

  • Standard Outright Purchase: Priced between 7.5 Lakhs and 10 Lakhs (Ex-showroom) depending on the trim levels.
  • The BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) Route: Drops the upfront ex-showroom cost to a startling Executive. Owners then pay a nominal battery rental fee of 3.20 per kilometer driven, shifting the battery asset risk off the customer.

Power, Battery, and Real-World Performance

The Comet EV utilises a lightweight rear-wheel-drive (RWD) architecture that keeps the driving dynamics nimble and surprisingly playful on city streets.

SpecificationMetric
Battery Capacity17.3 kWh
Electric Motor Power41.43 bhp
Peak Torque110 Nm
Claimed ARAI Range230 km on a single charge
Real-World Range180 km to 205 km (Urban driving conditions)
Dimensions (L × W × H)2974 mm × 1505 mm × 1640 mm
Wheel Size12-inch wheels with radial tubeless tires

Variant Dynamics & Charging Speeds

The vehicle is structured into 6 key variant options: Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, Exclusive FC, and Blackstorm Edition. The defining upgrade across the lineup centers around the choice of onboard AC chargers:

The Charging Divide: Standard variants (Executive, Excite, Exclusive) feature a standard 3.3 kW AC charger requiring roughly 7 Hours for a full top-up. Opting for the FC (Fast Charge) configurations upgrades the vehicle to support a 7.4 kW AC supply, slashing the charge time down to 7 Hours. Note that the Comet EV does not support public DC fast-charging ports.

Tech-Heavy Cabin and Creature Comforts

Despite its tiny exterior, the Comet EV uses clever packaging to deliver an incredibly premium, airy, and gadget-loaded interior that mimics a high-tech lounge.

  • The Twin-Screen Command Center: Features a floating dual 10.25-inch screen setup—one dedicated to the driver's digital cluster and the other acting as the central touchscreen infotainment hub.
  • Smart Connectivity: Supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto seamlessly, backed by MG’s i-Smart ecosystem which includes over 55 connected car features, Hinglish voice commands, and remote vehicle tracking.
  • Material Layout: High-spec models are adorned with premium Space Grey interior themes, contrast soft-touch dashboard panels, leatherette-wrapped steering wheels, and upgraded 4-speaker sound configurations.

Safety Standards

Built on a high-strength passenger cell, the Comet EV comes fitted with essential safety frameworks designed to protect urban commuters:

  • Dual front airbags as standard
  • ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
  • Rear parking sensors accompanied by a Reverse Parking Camera with guided lines
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill Assist Control (HAC) on upper trims
  • Secure ISOFIX child seat anchor points

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MG Comet EV Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    100 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    230 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    7 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    17.3 kWh
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    41 bhp, 110 Nm
View All Comet EV SpecsView specs icon

MG Comet EV Videos

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MG Comet EV Variants

MG Comet EV price starts at ₹ 7.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Comet EV comes in 6 variants. MG Comet EV's top variant is Blackstorm Edition.
6 Variants Available
Comet EV Executive
₹7.5 Lakhs*
17.3 kWh
230 Km
Comet EV Excite
₹8.57 Lakhs*
17.3 kWh
230 Km
Comet EV Excite FC
₹8.97 Lakhs*
17.3 kWh
230 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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MG Comet EV Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
The story compares various cars, highlighting their engine specifications, features, and starting prices, including Honda, Hyundai, Maruti, MG, and Tata models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
Delhi's EV policy, waiving road tax and registration fees, boosts interest in electric cars and scooters.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
The MG Comet EV is India's affordable electric car, available in two variants: Executive and Exclusive, with varying features and prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
The MG Comet EV is an affordable, compact electric hatchback in India, offering a battery-as-a-service option for customers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
Tata Motors launched the revamped Tiago EV in India, offering affordable pricing and competitive specs against the MG Comet EV.Read Full Story

MG Comet EV Visual Comparison

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MG Comet EV comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV image
Rs. 7.5 LakhsOnwards
4.72
2--2974 mm1505 mm1640 mm4.2 metres19.97 seconds230 km7 hours-41 bhp, 110 Nm
Tata Tiago EVTata Tiago EV imageRs. 6.99 LakhsOnwards-6165 mm447 L3825 mm1684 mm1562 mm5.1 metres-215 km---Comet EVVSTiago EV
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] imageRs. 12.76 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
2-315 litres3981 mm1733 mm1586 mm4.98 metres-320 km10 Hours 30 Minutes41.92 kW56 bhp, 143 NmComet EVVSeC3 [Old Generation]

MG Comet EV Expert Review

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

MG Comet EV is like no other electric vehicle on Indian roads. In fact, it is like no other car here, if it can be referred to as one. A two-door, four-seat mobility option, the Comet EV may have a very small footprint but it is carrying the weight of massive ambitions for a company that is just four years old in India but also one that is doubling its EV portfolio.

We received the MG Comet EV on a fine April morning to take a closer look at all of its promises and highlights. Here is the first full drive review of MG Comet EV:

Watch: MG Comet EV: First Drive Review

MG Comet EV: Pocket-sized punter

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Comet EV stands on 12-inch steel wheels.
Comet EV stands on 12-inch steel wheels.

MG is gambling big time with an EV like Comet. Before we take a deeper dive into its performance and features, it is important to highlight that this here is an EV that will divide opinions big time owing to its dimensions as well as design. Being the smallest EV in the market is likely to help its 'urban mobility' credentials and yet, there is no real road presence to boast of.

The boxy shape of the Comet EV will take a whole lot of getting used to but there are some decent styling elements like dual-set front LED head light units, a stretched LED light bar on the face, a similar light bar on the boot door and 12-inch steel wheels. The Comet EV may be extremely quirky but its design is sure not boring. Additionally, MG will offer the EV in three single-tone shades - Black, Silver and White, and in two dual-tone options - Green with Black roof and White with Black roof. If that is not all, potential customers can also slap on graphics from a wide range of options. With a young car-buying audience being clearly targeted, the Comet EV does go a fair distance in establishing itself as astoundingly unique.

A look at the rear profile of MG Comet EV.
A look at the rear profile of MG Comet EV.

MG Comet EV: Clean, clever cabin. But claustrophobic

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The Comet EV packs in four seats in its cabin but to expect acres of space inside it would be blasphemous. Instead, this here could be perfect for a family of four with two kids packed at the back. Getting into those back seats isn't quite easy although the front passenger seat folds and slides without much effort. And because there is negligible cargo space, the split-folding back seats are not a starry highlight as much as a downright necessity.

A look at the rear seats inside Comet EV.
A look at the rear seats inside Comet EV.

The cabin, however, does benefit from an upmarket feel with decent fit and finish all around. The dual-tone Grey interiors look great even if these can be a bit hard to maintain. There are two 10.25-inch screens and the infotainment display even packs in a host of features like support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and other third-party apps. The two-spoke steering wheel too has been designed aesthetically with i-Pod inspired controls mounted on it.

Comet EV has a clean dashboard design, highlighted by the floating screens for infotainment and driver display.
Comet EV has a clean dashboard design, highlighted by the floating screens for infotainment and driver display.

The Comet EV offers large windows on the front side and this does help offset some of the cramped-up feeling inside. There are airline-like vertical window panes for back-seat passengers and these are fixed. There are clever storage options on the dashboard and on the doors but there is no dashboard in the EV.

MG Comet EV: Twist and turn around traffic

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Electric cars almost always underline their respective performance credentials. Not Comet EV. It doesn't. It ought not to. At its core is a 17.3 kWh battery pack and a single, rear-axle mounted motor for a power output of 41 hp and torque of 110 Nm. The Comet EV won't win drag races but it isn't meant to.

Instead, here is a jaunty little EV that struts around traffic with the enthusiasm of youth - unperturbed by judgemental stares. Its small proportions make it a breeze to swerve in and out of traffic, helped generously by a light steering and a lighter pedal set up. And while the default Economy drive mode should be quite adequate for daily runs, the Normal and Sport mode help it gain some punch.

Comet EV is energetic in heavy traffic but on open stretches, it lacks the power to thrill.
Comet EV is energetic in heavy traffic but on open stretches, it lacks the power to thrill.

But its best not to get overly excited with the Comet EV on open roads because it doesn't quite have the reassuring high-speed traits, especially around winding stretches. At over 90 kmph, the sheer light weight of the vehicle goes from being its big strength to its big chink. We managed to max out the vehicle at 106 kmph even though the official top speed of the Comet is set at 100 kmph.

The Comet EV, however, is not going to be doing such ‘stunts’ very often and within city limits - complete with a claimed range of around 230 kms - should be content doing the daily runs. A high ground clearance helps it tackle speed breakers well and gives the driver a good view of the surroundings.

MG Comet EV: Verdict

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The MG Comet EV is a head-turner for sure. The reasons may wary though. Some would find it a practical option for daily commutes with the advantage of zero emissions and lower running costs. Others may just be put down by its design and dimensions.

The Comet EV is perfectly suited for the urban nuclear family which already has at least one other vehicle in the garage. It will be restricted to big metropolitan cities and will take quite a lot of getting used to. While it could potentially rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3, its main adversary would be the perception around two-door vehicles in the country.

 

 

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MG Comet EV Images

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MG Comet EV Colours

MG Comet EV is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Green With Black Roof
Candy White With Starry Black
Apple Green With Starry Black
Starry Black
Aurora Silver
Candy White
Green with black roof

MG Comet EV Alternatives

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV

6.99 - 9.99 Lakhs
Comet EVvsTiago EV
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]

12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs
Comet EVvseC3 [Old Generation]

MG Comet EV User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
4.5Safety
5Design
3.5Value For Money
5Comfort
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MG Comet EV User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the car's stunning looks, spaciousness, and safety features, although its high price and two-door design are notable drawbacks.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconGreat looks
  • check circle iconSpacious for four adults
  • check circle iconGood safety features
  • check circle iconDriving comfort
  • check circle iconIdeal for daily commutes

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh price compared to competitors
  • warning iconTwo-door design limits access
  • warning iconChallenging parking in tight spaces
  • warning iconLimited rear seat access
  • warning iconNot budget-friendly
Best For Local Use
It offers great value for money with stunning looks. Ideal for professionals commuting around 100 km one way, it delivers the best performance in its segment.
By: Davinder Sharma (Mar 15, 2025)
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Mileage High Features & Safety EV
The car boasts great looks and a compact design while still being spacious enough for four adults. It offers good safety features and driving comfort. However, its price is significantly higher compared to the Tiago and other EVs. The two-door design limits ease of entry and exit, making parking and door opening challenging in confined spaces
By: Rajagopal Lakshman (Feb 5, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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MG Comet EV Related News

The ⁠MG Comet EV's base variant Executive is an ultra-budget city runabout sans a touchscreen and advanced safety, while the top-trim Exclusive adds fast charging, dual 10.25-inch screens, 6 airbags, ESC, and leatherette seats.
MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive variants: Which one offers better value for money
15 Jun 2026
MG Comet EV BaaS prices range between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.36 lakh, depending on the variants, while the battery rental is uniform across the trims at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.20 per kilometre.
Planning to buy the MG Comet EV? Variant-wise BaaS schemes detailed
1 Jun 2026
Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants comparison: Price and specifications
1 Jun 2026
JSW MG Motor India reported sales of 6,578 units in August 2025, reflecting a strong 52 per cent year-on-year growth over the 4,323 units sold in the same month last year.
JSW MG Motor India August sales up 52%, Windsor and Comet EV drive momentum
1 Sept 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 27: VinFast opens first showroom in India, Mahindra BE 6 creates new record, MG Comet EV price hiked
28 Jul 2025
View all
 MG Comet EV Related News

MG Comet EV Specifications and Features

Max Power41 bhp
AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity17.3 kWh
Body TypeHatchback
Max Torque110 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range230 km
Max Motor Performance41 bhp, 110 Nm
Charging Time7 Hours
SunroofNo
Max Speed100 kmph
View all Comet EV specs and features

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