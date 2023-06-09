HT Auto
MG Comet EV Specifications

MG Comet EV is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,98,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
MG Comet EV Specs

MG Comet EV comes in three electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Comet EV measures 2,974 mm in length, 1,505 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,010 mm. A ...Read More

MG Comet EV Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Plush
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
17.3 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous
Driving Range
230 Km
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
Battery
17.3 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
Max Motor Performance
41 rpm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Electric
Minimum Turning Radius
4.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Suspension
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
145 / 70 R12
Length
2974 mm
Wheelbase
2010 mm
Height
1640 mm
Width
1505 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
3 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Tachometer
No
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
No
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
No
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Warranty (Years)
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
2
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Interior Colours
Space Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

MG Comet EV News

The Comet EV can park itself into the tightest of spots. Even if it means you may not be able to get out of it at times!
Watch: MG Comet EV - Is India's smallest car also the most practical?
9 Jun 2023
The electrifying MG Comet EV truly has it all
The electrifying MG Comet EV truly has it all
7 Jun 2023
MG Motor India has clocked 25 per cent increase in its sales in May compared to the same month last year.
MG Motor clocks 25% increase in sales in May after launch of Comet EV
1 Jun 2023
MG Comet EV has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most affordable electric car one can buy in India at present.
MG Comet EV booking starts. Here's how to reserve India's most affordable EV
16 May 2023
Comet EV is the second all-electric offering from MG Motor in India. The carmaker plans to launch multiple new electric models in the next five years.
After Comet EV, MG Motor plans to launch more electric cars by 2028
10 May 2023
View all
 
MG Comet EV Expert Review

MG Comet EV is the smallest and most-affordable electric car in the Indian market at present. It is a two-door, four-seat compact vehicle that is positioned as an urban mobility solution, and will divide opinions as far as its styling and dimensions are concerned. With a 17.3 kWh battery pack at its...

core, the EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms although the real world range is likely to be under 200 kms.<br>Do not expect the Comet EV to be a powerhouse as its single, rear-axle-mounted motor is capable of a peak power output of 41 hp and offers 110 Nm of peak torque. Although it has three drive modes and is zippy enough in city speeds, its top speed is capped at 100 kmph. A turning radius of under four meters helps the EV navigate tight corners well and a soft suspension helps cushion bumps. But it gets unnerving at high speeds and there is noticeable body roll at speeds above 80 kmph.<br>Its compact dimensions help it fit into tight spaces but there is not much space in the otherwise well-appointed cabin that is done in a pleasing shade of grey. The front passenger seat slides forward to create space for entry into and exit from the rear seats, and boot space is negligible. The rear seats, however, split fold for cargo storage options. The feature list includes two 10.25-inch screens and there are plenty of storage options all around. The two-spoke steering wheel has iPod-inspired controls.<br>The Comet EV tends to look its best in darker shades and there are three single-tone and two dual-tone hues available. Additionally, MG is offering body graphics on the EV as well.<br>At its introductory price point, the Comet EV is cheaper than its indirect rivals like Tiago EV from Tata Motors and Citroen eC3. It is likely to be an option for small families that already have at least one other vehicle in the garage. But it may not make much sense as the solitary mobility option and its presence is likely to be restricted within the confines of big metropolitan cities, especially because it takes around seven hours to power the EV back to full.

Read More

MG Comet EV Variants & Price List

MG Comet EV price starts at ₹ 7.98 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Comet EV comes in 3 variants. MG Comet EV top variant price is ₹ 9.98 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Pace
7.98 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
Play
9.28 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
Plush
9.98 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending MG Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • MG Hector

    14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Gloster

    29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Astor

    9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Hector Plus

    17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG ZS EV

    21 - 24.68 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Baojun 510

    11 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG RC-6

    18 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG eHS

    45 - 55 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Euniq 7

    30 - 35 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all MG Cars

