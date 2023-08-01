Tata Tiago EV Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Tiago EV comes in five electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Tiago EV measures 3,769 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Tiago EV sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Tiago EV price starts at ₹ 8.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.79 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tiago EV comes in 7 variants. Tata Tiago EV top variant price is ₹ 11.79 Lakhs.
₹8.49 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
₹9.09 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
₹9.99 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
₹10.79 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric)
Automatic
₹11.29 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric)
Automatic
₹11.29 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
₹11.79 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
