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MG Astor

₹9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5Expert Score
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Introduction

The MG Astor has received a 2025 model year update, introducing additional features while retaining its existing design and mechanical specifications. The compact SUV continues to be available across multiple trims with a petrol powertrain and competes in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.

MG Astor Price:

The MG Astor is available in five broad trims: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The pricing for the Astor ranges between 11.30 lakh and 17.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was the MG Astor launched?

The MG Astor was first launched in India in October 2021. The mid-size SUV received a 2025 model year update in February 2025, with which it brought more features to the Shine and Select variants.

How many variants and colour options are available for the MG Astor?

The MG Astor is available in five broad trims: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The 2025 update has introduced key features to the Shine and Select variants, making the panoramic sunroof available from the Shine trim, which also receives a six-speaker audio system. The Select trim now benefits from six airbags and Ivory-themed leatherette seats, which were earlier exclusive to the Sharp Pro variant. MG Astor is available in 6 colors - Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, Starry Black, White Black and Havana Grey.

What features are available in the MG Astor?

The MG Astor retains its existing design while offering a feature-rich cabin. It comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a 7-inch digital driver’s display. The front seats are ventilated, and the driver’s seat offers six-way power adjustment. Other interior features include a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. The auto-dimming IRVM enhances visibility during night driving, while the connected car technology integrates smart features for convenience.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the MG Astor?

The MG Astor is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 110 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque. The engine is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The SUV measures 4323 mm in length, 1809 mm in width, and 1650 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2585 mm. The fuel efficiency for the Astor stands at 15.43 kmpl.

What is the MG Astor’s mileage?

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the MG Astor is 15.43 kmpl for the manual gearbox and 14.82 kmpl for the automatic variants. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on the road conditions and driving style.

What is MG Astor's ground clearance and boot space?

The MG Astor has a ground clearance of 205 mm and a boot space of 488 litres.

What is MG Astor's seating capacity?

The MG Astor is a five-seater mid-size SUV.

What are the safety features of the MG Astor?

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, and a 360-degree camera. Hill hold and descent control further improve drivability, while the inclusion of Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) enhances safety with features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

What cars does the MG Astor rival in its segment?

The MG Astor competes with several offerings in the mid-size SUV segment, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen Basalt, and C3 Aircross.

MG Astor Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    14.82-15.43 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    108 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    488 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    144 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Astor SpecsView specs icon

MG Astor Videos

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MG Astor Variants

MG Astor price starts at ₹ 9.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Astor comes in 11 variants. MG Astor's top variant is Savvy Pro Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone Sangria.
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
11 Variants Available
Astor Sprint
₹9.79 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Astor Shine
₹11.34 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Astor Select
₹12.4 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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MG Astor Latest Updates

Calendar icon23 Jul 2026
Cars depreciate over time, affecting owners and buyers. Understanding and strategies can minimize this financial loss.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
India and the UK's new trade agreement will gradually reduce car import duties, protecting the electric vehicle market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 May 2026
GST 2.0, introduced in India, significantly reduced automotive taxes, boosting passenger vehicle sales across multiple manufacturers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Apr 2026
The article reviews popular hatchbacks in India, highlighting models from Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Toyota, and Citroen.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Apr 2026
The Wuling Starlight 560 SUV is testing in India for an upcoming launch under the MG brand, featuring various powertrains.Read Full Story

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MG Astor comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
MG Astor
MG Astor image
Rs. 9.79 LakhsOnwards
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MG HectorMG Hector imageRs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
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Honda ElevateHonda Elevate imageRs. 11.6 LakhsOnwards
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119 bhp145 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6
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Mahindra TharMahindra Thar imageRs. 9.99 LakhsOnwards
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130 bhp300 NmManual, AutomaticSUV2--600 litres3985 mm1820 mm1844 mm-AstorVSThar
Tata SierraTata Sierra imageRs. 11.49 LakhsOnwards
4.6487
116 bhp280 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-205 mm622 litres4340 mm1841 mm1715 mm5.3 metresAstorVSSierra
Tata CurvvTata Curvv imageRs. 9.76 LakhsOnwards
4.4389
116 bhp260 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-208 mm500 litres4308 mm1810 mm1630 mm-AstorVSCurvv

MG Astor Expert Review

Pros

Loaded with features, including ADASGood designWell-appointed cabin

Cons

No diesel engineNot the most spacious in the cabin

MG Motor has a clear and unwavering focus on SUVs and the latest manifestation of this determined foray into the Indian market comes in the form of the MG Motor Astor SUV. Not that the heavily-populated, intensely-fought mid-size SUV space in the country needed yet another player but there is still a large scope. And MG is hoping that Astor is able to not just enter the fight as a fringe player but flex muscles to mount a credible challenge as well. It may not be easy but does the Astor have what it takes to compete?

The confidence that MG Motor is attempting to showcase was clearly reflected in the choice of the first-drive location in the invite that came - Buddh International Circuit! I'll admit I didn't quite understand just why would I want to drive a car like Astor on a track formerly graced by boisterous F1 race machines.  But by the end of the afternoon session, some of the standout highlights of the Astor became amply clear. Interested, read on.

Take a track, Astor style:

MG Astor is quite at home on a race track even if it will spend almost all its life on roads outside of it.
MG Astor is quite at home on a race track even if it will spend almost all its life on roads outside of it.

I know what you're thinking. “Why test a car that on a controlled race track with the ideal conditions to bring out its starry highlights? What about broken roads, speed breakers, the grip on submerged streets, braking when the whimsical cattle suddenly decides to cross the path ahead?” I know because I share the thought.

And yet, it is really only on a race track that some of the other highlights of a car can be put to the absolute test without compromising on safety. As such, engine, gearbox, speed and steering are some of the key points I would focus on below, leaving factors like suspension for another day.

Astor has an easy build up of speed but the braking could have done witha bit more bite.
Astor has an easy build up of speed but the braking could have done witha bit more bite.

So, the Astor will be made available in two petrol engine options - a 1.5-litre VTI unit which comes mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT box, and a more powerful 220Turbo which offers six-speed automatic transmission. With helmet on, seatbelt firmly in place, the seat adjusted and ORVMs checked, it was time to head out for two hot laps of the circuit before bringing speeds down for a closer inspection.

MG Astor has great noise insulation at high speeds but - and obviously - its real test would be out on manic city roads.
MG Astor has great noise insulation at high speeds but - and obviously - its real test would be out on manic city roads.

What is likely to impress from the word go is the linear buildup of power from the 220Turbo engine under the hood. While it isn't exactly the most sprightly that I have experienced in a car in this segment, it sure doesn't leave you second guessing either. The response to throttle inputs are near instant and the engine gets the momentum going without much fuss. Of course, it helps that the transmission unit hardly breaks any sweat in recognizing and responsing to what is being asked for.

Astor being put through paces at the Buddh International Circuit.
Astor being put through paces at the Buddh International Circuit.

And once the speed does cross the triple-digit mark, the Astor continues to impress with its steady (near stately) traits. Straight lines are doggedly followed and sharp turns on the circuit were mostly managed with distinction. This is helped amply by the fact that there are three steering modes - Dynamic, Normal and Urban. What the first does is adds a bit more weight to the steering for enhanced feedback and control at highway speeds. The other two modes are primarily meant for better maneuvering in city traffic although I wasn't able to test its real-world benefits, if any, on the track.

That Astor does offer some customizable tweaks to the drive experience, however, is great and is more than likely to be a stable yet fun car on open roads. 

Safety in numbers:

Astor will offer as many as 27 safety features as standard across variants.
Astor will offer as many as 27 safety features as standard across variants.

The one area where the Astor is likely to outshine all its rivals is safety and the Autonomous Level 2 - first in segment, of course - is the jewel in its proverbial crown. MG Motor has pushed the boundaries and pushed them far for others to play catch up. Astor gets a long list of safety highlights with as many as 27 of these being offered as standard. I was particularly impressed with the Forward Collision Prevention feature which issues warning or can even brake autonomously in an SOS situation. It can detect vehicles in front as well as pedestrians, and has the potential to minimize impact intensity if not completely rule it out in the first place. Then there is the Speed Assist System that can even read road signs to auto adjust the vehicle's speed gradually. And while one can choose to turn it off, having it activated can go a long way in ensuring you don't get those e-challans.

All of these are made possible by a series of cameras and radars around the car but then there are more 'plebeian' safety features too like  Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, six airbags, ABS+EBD, Brake Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, Traction Control System, Electronic Stability Program, disc brakes on all four wheels, 360-degree around view camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and more.

Astor exterior highlights:

Astor SUV will be offered in five exterior colour options - Orange, Silver, White, Black and the Red in this image.
Astor SUV will be offered in five exterior colour options - Orange, Silver, White, Black and the Red in this image.

Astor is near identical to its twin - the ZS EV. And yet, it has its own unique elements on the outside which seek to give it its own charisma. The celestial grille at the front, for instance, looks like the first cut scene from the Star Wars series. There are full-LED headlight units on either side, the alloy design on the wheels are new and the LED tail lights sit on either side of the trunk which gets the ‘Astor’ badge in a prominent form.

(Also read: MG Astor SUV to launch next month. Variants and features revealed)

Astor stands on 17-inch alloy wheels.
Astor stands on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Interestingly, numbers suggest Astor is larger than some of its Korean rivals but visually speaking, it is somehow more compact. The boot too is smaller than some of its rivals and the loading angle may be a bit too high.

Astor has a 2,585mm wheelbase which translates to more legroom for backseat passengers.
Astor has a 2,585mm wheelbase which translates to more legroom for backseat passengers.

Astor cabin highlights:

The cabin of the Astor is quite plush with ample use of leather and soft-touch plastics.
The cabin of the Astor is quite plush with ample use of leather and soft-touch plastics.

Being an MG, the Astor comes loaded to the brim with a mile-long list of nifty feature additions. The list is primarily highlighted by the personal artificial intelligence (AI) unit which essentially works similar to the likes of Amazon Alexa devices. Check out the video below for all the details about the cabin of the car:

There is also a lot of rear-seat space inside this SUV and three people here would likely be comfortable even on longer journeys. But while knee, leg and headroom is quite good, the under-thigh support is paltry.

MG Astor verdict:

MG Astor could well take the fight to newer and just-launched mid-size SUVs in the Indian car market and has the feature and safety highlights to make a solid case for itself.
MG Astor could well take the fight to newer and just-launched mid-size SUVs in the Indian car market and has the feature and safety highlights to make a solid case for itself.

Full marks to MG Motor for getting a product ready which plays to its inherit strengths rather than looking at engaging in a one-upmanship battle against rivals.

Plush cabin, loaded with features and cutting-edge safety highlights are the inherent strengths of Astor even if it doesn't quite have the boistrous road presence of an SUV. Once launched, it will take on a long list of competitors which includes Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier as well as the just-launched Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

MG Astor Images

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MG Astor Colours

MG Astor is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Green With Black Roof
Havana Grey
Candy White With Black Roof
Starry Black
Aurora Silver
Candy White
Glaze Red
Green with black roof

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MG Astor User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.7Safety
3.7Design
3.7Value For Money
4Comfort
Write a Review

MG Astor User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the car's stylish design, advanced features, and comfort, enhancing family rides. However, the mileage is a significant drawback.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconBest in class features
  • check circle iconAdvanced technology
  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconComfortable for families
  • check circle iconGood sound system

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPoor mileage (11 kmpl)
  • warning iconCity rides not economical
  • warning icon
  • warning icon
  • warning icon
Road Prince
This car makes me feel young and dashing. It has a smart look, and its high speed doubles the excitement. The performance is smooth. It's overall the best.
By: Sanjay Jayantilal Vora (Dec 25, 2024)
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First Experience
Excellent product and good value for money. Overall, good and stylish car for family. Dashbord is fancy and good looking. Music system is also very nice.
By: Karan Dixit (Apr 22, 2024)
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Feature rich car; low mileage
It’s a great car with best in class features and advance use of technology! Safe and sound, good design and comfort. However, the biggest flaw in this car is its mileage which is only around 11 kmpl for city rides.
By: Rishabh (Mar 22, 2024)
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MG Astor Related News

The MG Astor, Hector and Gloster, now get thier prices slashed by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.04 lakh, depending on the car.
MG Astor, Hector and Gloster price slashed under GST 2.0. Here's how much they cost now
23 Sept 2025
Both the MG Hector and Astor now get a discount as the brand celebrates six years in India
MG introduces limited period discounts on Hector and Astor, prices start at 9.99 lakh
5 Aug 2025
The 2025 MG Astor has seen a price hike of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19,000
MG Astor sees price hike across variants, now starts at 11.48 lakh. Check details
31 Jul 2025
The 2025 MG Astor now brings more features in under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.5 lakh.
2025 MG Astor: Shine and Select variants now get more features. Check what all has changed
8 Feb 2025
The MG Astor will now be available only with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
MG Astor 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine discontinued
7 Feb 2025
View all
 MG Astor Related News

MG Astor Specifications and Features

Max Power108 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque144 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage15.43 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1498 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Astor specs and features

MG Astor Mileage

MG Astor in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of MG Astor's petrol variant is 15.43 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MG Astor Sprint comes with a 48 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Sprint
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
15.43 kmpl

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