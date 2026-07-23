Introduction

The MG Astor has received a 2025 model year update, introducing additional features while retaining its existing design and mechanical specifications. The compact SUV continues to be available across multiple trims with a petrol powertrain and competes in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.

MG Astor Price:

The MG Astor is available in five broad trims: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The pricing for the Astor ranges between ₹11.30 lakh and ₹17.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was the MG Astor launched?

The MG Astor was first launched in India in October 2021. The mid-size SUV received a 2025 model year update in February 2025, with which it brought more features to the Shine and Select variants.

How many variants and colour options are available for the MG Astor?

The MG Astor is available in five broad trims: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The 2025 update has introduced key features to the Shine and Select variants, making the panoramic sunroof available from the Shine trim, which also receives a six-speaker audio system. The Select trim now benefits from six airbags and Ivory-themed leatherette seats, which were earlier exclusive to the Sharp Pro variant. MG Astor is available in 6 colors - Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, Starry Black, White Black and Havana Grey.

What features are available in the MG Astor?

The MG Astor retains its existing design while offering a feature-rich cabin. It comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a 7-inch digital driver’s display. The front seats are ventilated, and the driver’s seat offers six-way power adjustment. Other interior features include a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. The auto-dimming IRVM enhances visibility during night driving, while the connected car technology integrates smart features for convenience.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the MG Astor?

The MG Astor is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 110 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque. The engine is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The SUV measures 4323 mm in length, 1809 mm in width, and 1650 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2585 mm. The fuel efficiency for the Astor stands at 15.43 kmpl.

What is the MG Astor’s mileage?

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the MG Astor is 15.43 kmpl for the manual gearbox and 14.82 kmpl for the automatic variants. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on the road conditions and driving style.

What is MG Astor's ground clearance and boot space?

The MG Astor has a ground clearance of 205 mm and a boot space of 488 litres.

What is MG Astor's seating capacity?

The MG Astor is a five-seater mid-size SUV.

What are the safety features of the MG Astor?

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, and a 360-degree camera. Hill hold and descent control further improve drivability, while the inclusion of Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) enhances safety with features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

What cars does the MG Astor rival in its segment?

The MG Astor competes with several offerings in the mid-size SUV segment, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen Basalt, and C3 Aircross.