MG Astor Key Specs
- Engine1498 cc
- Mileage14.82-15.43 kmpl
- Power108 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space488 litres
- Max Torque144 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The MG Astor has received a 2025 model year update, introducing additional features while retaining its existing design and mechanical specifications. The compact SUV continues to be available across multiple trims with a petrol powertrain and competes in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.
The MG Astor is available in five broad trims: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The pricing for the Astor ranges between ₹11.30 lakh and ₹17.56 lakh (ex-showroom).
The MG Astor was first launched in India in October 2021. The mid-size SUV received a 2025 model year update in February 2025, with which it brought more features to the Shine and Select variants.
The MG Astor is available in five broad trims: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The 2025 update has introduced key features to the Shine and Select variants, making the panoramic sunroof available from the Shine trim, which also receives a six-speaker audio system. The Select trim now benefits from six airbags and Ivory-themed leatherette seats, which were earlier exclusive to the Sharp Pro variant. MG Astor is available in 6 colors - Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, Starry Black, White Black and Havana Grey.
The MG Astor retains its existing design while offering a feature-rich cabin. It comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a 7-inch digital driver’s display. The front seats are ventilated, and the driver’s seat offers six-way power adjustment. Other interior features include a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. The auto-dimming IRVM enhances visibility during night driving, while the connected car technology integrates smart features for convenience.
The MG Astor is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 110 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque. The engine is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The SUV measures 4323 mm in length, 1809 mm in width, and 1650 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2585 mm. The fuel efficiency for the Astor stands at 15.43 kmpl.
ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the MG Astor is 15.43 kmpl for the manual gearbox and 14.82 kmpl for the automatic variants. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on the road conditions and driving style.
The MG Astor has a ground clearance of 205 mm and a boot space of 488 litres.
The MG Astor is a five-seater mid-size SUV.
Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, and a 360-degree camera. Hill hold and descent control further improve drivability, while the inclusion of Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) enhances safety with features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking.
The MG Astor competes with several offerings in the mid-size SUV segment, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen Basalt, and C3 Aircross.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|MG Astor
|Rs. 9.79 LakhsOnwards
|108 bhp
|144 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|488 L
|4323 mm
|1809 mm
|1650 mm
|5.6 metres
|MG Hector
|Rs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
|141 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|587 litres
|4699 mm
|1835 mm
|1760 mm
|-
|AstorVSHector
|Honda Elevate
|Rs. 11.6 LakhsOnwards
|119 bhp
|145 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|458 litres
|4312 mm
|1790 mm
|1650 mm
|5.2 metres
|AstorVSElevate
|Mahindra Thar
|Rs. 9.99 LakhsOnwards
|130 bhp
|300 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|2
|-
|-
|600 litres
|3985 mm
|1820 mm
|1844 mm
|-
|AstorVSThar
|Tata Sierra
|Rs. 11.49 LakhsOnwards
|116 bhp
|280 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|205 mm
|622 litres
|4340 mm
|1841 mm
|1715 mm
|5.3 metres
|AstorVSSierra
|Tata Curvv
|Rs. 9.76 LakhsOnwards
|116 bhp
|260 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|208 mm
|500 litres
|4308 mm
|1810 mm
|1630 mm
|-
|AstorVSCurvv
MG Motor has a clear and unwavering focus on SUVs and the latest manifestation of this determined foray into the Indian market comes in the form of the MG Motor Astor SUV. Not that the heavily-populated, intensely-fought mid-size SUV space in the country needed yet another player but there is still a large scope. And MG is hoping that Astor is able to not just enter the fight as a fringe player but flex muscles to mount a credible challenge as well. It may not be easy but does the Astor have what it takes to compete?
The confidence that MG Motor is attempting to showcase was clearly reflected in the choice of the first-drive location in the invite that came - Buddh International Circuit! I'll admit I didn't quite understand just why would I want to drive a car like Astor on a track formerly graced by boisterous F1 race machines. But by the end of the afternoon session, some of the standout highlights of the Astor became amply clear. Interested, read on.
I know what you're thinking. “Why test a car that on a controlled race track with the ideal conditions to bring out its starry highlights? What about broken roads, speed breakers, the grip on submerged streets, braking when the whimsical cattle suddenly decides to cross the path ahead?” I know because I share the thought.
And yet, it is really only on a race track that some of the other highlights of a car can be put to the absolute test without compromising on safety. As such, engine, gearbox, speed and steering are some of the key points I would focus on below, leaving factors like suspension for another day.
So, the Astor will be made available in two petrol engine options - a 1.5-litre VTI unit which comes mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT box, and a more powerful 220Turbo which offers six-speed automatic transmission. With helmet on, seatbelt firmly in place, the seat adjusted and ORVMs checked, it was time to head out for two hot laps of the circuit before bringing speeds down for a closer inspection.
What is likely to impress from the word go is the linear buildup of power from the 220Turbo engine under the hood. While it isn't exactly the most sprightly that I have experienced in a car in this segment, it sure doesn't leave you second guessing either. The response to throttle inputs are near instant and the engine gets the momentum going without much fuss. Of course, it helps that the transmission unit hardly breaks any sweat in recognizing and responsing to what is being asked for.
And once the speed does cross the triple-digit mark, the Astor continues to impress with its steady (near stately) traits. Straight lines are doggedly followed and sharp turns on the circuit were mostly managed with distinction. This is helped amply by the fact that there are three steering modes - Dynamic, Normal and Urban. What the first does is adds a bit more weight to the steering for enhanced feedback and control at highway speeds. The other two modes are primarily meant for better maneuvering in city traffic although I wasn't able to test its real-world benefits, if any, on the track.
That Astor does offer some customizable tweaks to the drive experience, however, is great and is more than likely to be a stable yet fun car on open roads.
The one area where the Astor is likely to outshine all its rivals is safety and the Autonomous Level 2 - first in segment, of course - is the jewel in its proverbial crown. MG Motor has pushed the boundaries and pushed them far for others to play catch up. Astor gets a long list of safety highlights with as many as 27 of these being offered as standard. I was particularly impressed with the Forward Collision Prevention feature which issues warning or can even brake autonomously in an SOS situation. It can detect vehicles in front as well as pedestrians, and has the potential to minimize impact intensity if not completely rule it out in the first place. Then there is the Speed Assist System that can even read road signs to auto adjust the vehicle's speed gradually. And while one can choose to turn it off, having it activated can go a long way in ensuring you don't get those e-challans.
All of these are made possible by a series of cameras and radars around the car but then there are more 'plebeian' safety features too like Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, six airbags, ABS+EBD, Brake Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, Traction Control System, Electronic Stability Program, disc brakes on all four wheels, 360-degree around view camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and more.
Astor is near identical to its twin - the ZS EV. And yet, it has its own unique elements on the outside which seek to give it its own charisma. The celestial grille at the front, for instance, looks like the first cut scene from the Star Wars series. There are full-LED headlight units on either side, the alloy design on the wheels are new and the LED tail lights sit on either side of the trunk which gets the ‘Astor’ badge in a prominent form.
Interestingly, numbers suggest Astor is larger than some of its Korean rivals but visually speaking, it is somehow more compact. The boot too is smaller than some of its rivals and the loading angle may be a bit too high.
Being an MG, the Astor comes loaded to the brim with a mile-long list of nifty feature additions. The list is primarily highlighted by the personal artificial intelligence (AI) unit which essentially works similar to the likes of Amazon Alexa devices. Check out the video below for all the details about the cabin of the car:
There is also a lot of rear-seat space inside this SUV and three people here would likely be comfortable even on longer journeys. But while knee, leg and headroom is quite good, the under-thigh support is paltry.
Full marks to MG Motor for getting a product ready which plays to its inherit strengths rather than looking at engaging in a one-upmanship battle against rivals.
Plush cabin, loaded with features and cutting-edge safety highlights are the inherent strengths of Astor even if it doesn't quite have the boistrous road presence of an SUV. Once launched, it will take on a long list of competitors which includes Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier as well as the just-launched Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.
MG Astor is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the car's stylish design, advanced features, and comfort, enhancing family rides. However, the mileage is a significant drawback.
|Max Power
|108 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|144 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|15.43 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1498 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
MG Astor in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of MG Astor's petrol variant is 15.43 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MG Astor Sprint comes with a 48 litres fuel tank.
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