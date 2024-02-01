Astor is a 5 seater SUV which has 9 variants. The price of Astor Savvy Pro Sangria CVT in Delhi is Rs. 19.27 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofAstor is a 5 seater SUV which has 9 variants. The price of Astor Savvy Pro Sangria CVT in Delhi is Rs. 19.27 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Savvy Pro Sangria CVT is 48 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like: