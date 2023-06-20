HT Auto

MG Astor Images

MG Astor

MG Astor

MG Astor News

MG Motor has teased the facelift version of the Astor SUV ahead of its expected launch later this year. The new Astor 2023 will come with several new features.
MG Astor facelift to launch in India with new features
20 Jun 2023
MG Motor India has increased the prices of its flagship SUVs Hector, Gloster and Astor from May.
MG Hector, Gloster, Astor SUVs get costlier. Check new price list
15 May 2023
MG Motor will soon launch the updated version of its lineup with new emission norms which will result in hike of prices.
MG Hector, Gloster, Astor prices set for hike from March. Know why
17 Feb 2023
File photo of MG Astor used for representation purpose only.
MG Astor, Hector Plus, Hector & Gloster's prices to be increased from Jan'23
16 Dec 2022
MG VS is sold with a hybrid powertrain in Thailand. In India, it is sold as an ICE vehicle and an EV.
2023 MG ZS EV and Astor revealed in Thailand, will they come to India?
1 Dec 2022
MG Astor Videos

MG Astor being put through paces at the Buddh International Circuit.
2021 MG Astor: Track test review
30 Sept 2021
MG Comet EV offers great manoeuvrability through thick urban traffic and narrow lanes, making it a practical choice even in tight parking spots.
MG Comet's day out in Old Delhi: How practical is India's most affordable EV?
9 Jun 2023
MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV.
MG Comet EV: First Drive Review
11 May 2023
MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
9 Feb 2023
MG Motor is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Hector SUV this month. In its new avatar, the Hector 2023 will be loaded with more features and tech than the previous edition.
MG Hector 2023: First Look
8 Jan 2023
