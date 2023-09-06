MG Astor Blackstorm launched in India at 14.48 lakh

MG Motor India on Wednesday launched the Astor Blackstorm Edition at a starting price of ₹14,47,800 (ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to ₹15,76,800 (ex-showroom). This special edition SUV comes sporting an all-black theme at the exterior and inside the cabin, which is similar in line with the MG Gloster Blackstorm edition. However, the differences between the standard version of the MG Astor and this special edition model are limited to the cosmetic front only, as mechanically, the special edition SUV is the same as its standard sibling.

MG is expecting a boost in sales with the launch of this special edition model right ahead of the festive season. In terms of design, theMG Astor Blackstorm Edition comes featuring an all-black theme. It sports the Starry Black exterior colour complemented by chrome garnishing at various places, enhancing the premium look. There are Black Edition badges on various places like front fenders on both sides that make this model distinctive from the standard version of Astor. The limited edition Astor Blackstorm gets a panoramic sunroof, all-black honeycomb pattern grille, black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, black finish headlamps, glossy black door garnish and black finish roof rails.

Watch: 2021 MG Astor: Track test review at Buddh International Circuit

Moving inside the cabin, the car carries the same sporty black theme. It gets a Tuxedo Black upholstery with contrasting red stitches, Sangria Red-themed AC vents, an all-black floor console, and red stitches on the steering wheel and door trims. The SUV also comes with JBL speakers. While these cosmetic changes enhance the visual appeal of the car, the SUV remains the same on the mechanical front. Available in both six-speed manual and CVT options, the SUV is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the standard version of the car.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mg Astor ₹ 9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Mahindra Bolero ₹ 9.78 - 10.79 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai I20 N Line ₹ 9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Xl6 ₹ 9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Nissan Juke ₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Toyota Belta ₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details

Speaking on the launch of the MG Astor Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India,said that the Blackstorm edition of Astor comes with a premium finish with a bold and distinctive design. Like the standard version of the SUV, the Blackstorm edition too comes with a personal AI assistant, Level 2 autonomy, ADAS and a wide range of safety features.

First Published Date: