Another day, another teaser: Mahindra XUV 3X0 SUV to get Harman sound system

Mahindra XUV 3X0 is revealing one feature highlight every day and on Monday, the company informed that the incoming sub-compact SUV will get a seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system as well. The Indian carmaker will launch the XUV 3XO next week and is underlining the elaborate feature list that the model will boast of.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will replace the XUV 300 model in the company lineup. And while the new model is essentially based on the other, it is being projected as an entirely revamped offering. The sub-compact SUV space is fiercely fought for by rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet, and this has meant the Mahindra option here has been left lagging behind. One of the drawbacks of the XUV 300 has been its dated cabin with limited features. But the incoming XUV 3XO is looking at addressing these crucial points.

Mahindra is claiming that the Harman Kardon sound system on the XUV 3XO will offer an immersive sound experience and is yet another feature highlight that will set it apart from what is offered by cars in the same segment.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO claims to be loaded with a plethora of features and many of these are being touted as either first in the segment or best in the segment. The company has already confirmed that the SUV will get a panoramic sunroof and the AdrenoX operating system. The model will also allow remote functionalities to control air-conditioning inside the vehicle from a mobile phone.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will also offer a 360-degree camera, seven airbags and significantly, Level 2 ADAS functionalities.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Why is the segment significant?

The sub-compact SUV segment stretches from entry-level models like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger to more premium models like Nexon, Brezza, Sonet and Venue. The segment as a whole sees brisk sales with over 52,000 units from it sold in March of 2024.

But while the segment has seen a whole lot of traction in recent years, Mahindra has mostly found going tough here because its XUV 300, despite an attractive price tag, has lost out to rivals. The company has been selling an average of around 3,000 units per month while the likes of Brezza and Nexon sell nearly five times more. And this is why the XUV 3XO will look to fight back.

While it is becoming increasingly clear that the XUV 3XO will be packed to the brim with features, it will also have a significantly different design from what has been seen on the XUV 300. Also expect Mahindra to price the new model aggressively to further its prospects in a competitive space.

