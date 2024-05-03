Maruti Suzuki Swift features, engine, mileage details leaked ahead of launch

Maruti Suzuki is all set to drive in the 2024 Swift hatchback to India next week. Ahead of its May 9 launch, the carmaker has teased the upcoming Swift revealing some of its design elements. Maruti Suzuki has already opened the bookings for the 2024 Swift at ₹11,000. This will be the fourth generation of one of the best-selling hatchbacks in India. It will renew its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago among others.

Ahead of the launch, several details about the 2024 Swift have already been leaked online. A leaked brochure has revealed the details on engine it will get as well as the fuel effiiciency figures. Some of the key features of the upcoming Swift have also been revealed before the launch next week.

The leaked document claims Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2024 Swift with the new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine. It will be a mild-hybrid unit which will come mated to a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT gearbox options. The engine is capable of churning out 80 bhp of maximum power and 112 Nm of peak torque. The engine promises to offer a mileage of 25.72 kmpl, one of the best in the segment. Compared to the older version, the power output in the new Swift has gone down but will offer better mileage.

In terms of features, the new Swift will come with six airbags as standard to enhance its safety quotient. In the recently concluded crash tests conducted by Japan NCAP, the Swift secured a four-star safety rating. Besides six airbags, expect the Swift to get 360 degree camera and HuD display in higher variants.

The design of the upcoming Swift was revealed when Suzuki launched the hatchback in Japan last year. Expected to be launched in five variants, the Swift will not offer any CNG version initially. The design updates include an updated grille, redesigned bumpers and alloy wheels among others. The position of the rear door handles has been changed to a more conventional space from the C-pillars.

The interior of the Swift will undergo several changes. These may include a new floating 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a larger MID unit for the instrument console, Arkamys sound system, wireless charging, rear AC vents among others. The new model is expected to come with new seat upholstery and materials.

