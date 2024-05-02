Maruti Suzuki’s pending bookings amount to 1.75 lakh, more demand for CNG cars

Maruti Suzuki has revealed that its order books include about 1.75 lakh pending bookings as of April 2024. During a recent media interaction, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, and Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs - Maruti Suzuki , revealed the details of pending orders. Out of the total pending bookings, about one lakh units are for just CNG vehicles.

The Maruti Suzuki senior management further revealed that the automaker has maximum bookings for the Ertiga at 60,000 units, followed by the Brezza at 20,000 units and Dzire at 17,000 units. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG bookings contributed 60 per cent to the overall booking numbers for the car, with the petrol variants making up for the remaining 40 per cent.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki's total sales increase 5% to 168,069 units in April.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG was showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and is expected to arrive this fiscal

India’s largest carmaker by volumes, Maruti Suzuki continues to hold a dominant share in the passenger vehicle segment at 40.8 per cent. The company sold 1.60 lakh units in April 2024 with SUVs witnessing a 15 per cent growth in volumes. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the brand’s bestselling SUV in April with 17,113 units, up by 44 per cent, while the Fronx contributed 14,286 units, registering a 62.6 per cent growth in numbers. Banerjee clarified that the Fronx had limitations in volumes owing to supply chain constraints.

Maruti Suzuki sold 7,651 units of the Grand Vitara in April 2024, while about 5,700 units of the Jimny were sold last month. The automaker further said that the Jimny’s exports grew to nearly 4,000 units in the previous month with the model being one of the top exported offerings from the country.

For FY2024-25, Maruti Suzuki is eyeing the CNG segment to bring in a significant chunk of volumes. CNG cars contribute about 36 per cent to the brand’s overall sales and the automaker closed FY2024 with the sale of over 4.5 lakh CNG vehicles.

Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

Maruti is now eyeing to sell 6 lakh CNG cars this fiscal. Banerjee and Bharti explained that the previous year saw several challenges related to supply constraints with ramping up production for CNG cars. However, the company is eager to bring in the volumes with more models planned including the Brezza CNG, showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

First Published Date: