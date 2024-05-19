Aston Martin eyes rugged off-road SUV inspired by supercar performance: Reports

The global craze for SUVs has reached unprecedented heights, pushing even traditional supercar and luxury car makers to introduce their own SUV models. This strategic shift has significantly boosted their sales, with many brands experiencing record highs. Aston Martin, a name synonymous with luxury and performance, had joined the trend with the DBS. Now though, a new report suggests that the company is working on a new rugged off-road SUV designed to deliver supercar performance.

According to a report from UK-based Autocar, Aston Martin is working behind the scenes on a high-powered four-wheel-drive vehicle. The design is said to draw inspiration from iconic models such as the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, Land Rover Defender, and the Lamborghini LM002. The LM002, often dubbed the "Rambo Lambo," is known for its robust 5.2-litre V12 engine from the Lamborghini Countach and its aggressive, boxy design.

Internally referred to as "Project Rambo," the new Aston Martin SUV is still in the evaluation phase, with design proposals under consideration. While the British automaker has not yet made a final decision, the new vehicle is likely to share its platform with the DBX, Aston Martin’s first SUV and its current best-seller. The DBX boasts a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 697 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, and features a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Speculation suggests that Aston Martin might also equip the new SUV with its 823 bhp and 1000 Nm V12 engine, reaffirming the company’s commitment to the V12 for the foreseeable future. This potential powertrain would position the SUV as a formidable contender in the luxury off-road segment.

The resurgence of rugged off-road SUVs has been evident with the launch of new versions of the Defender and G-Wagen. The trend is further exemplified by the recent releases of exotic off-road models like the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. Aston Martin appears to be tapping into this growing market segment, likely encouraged by the positive reception these models have received. The trend extends beyond traditional markets, with Chinese manufacturers such as YangWang, Dongfeng, Fang Cheng Bao, and GWM producing luxury off-road vehicles with military-style aesthetics.

