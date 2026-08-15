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ASTON MARTIN DB11

₹3.29 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aston Martin DB11 Price:

Aston Martin DB11 is priced at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Aston Martin DB11?

The Aston Martin DB11 is available in 1 variant - Evolution.

What are the Aston Martin DB11 colour options?

Aston Martin DB11 comes in ten colour options: Magnetic Silver, Hammerhead Silver, Cinnabar Orange, Arden Green, Midnight Blue, Lime Essence, Kopi Bronze, Divine Red, Intense Blue, Lunar White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Aston Martin DB11?

Aston Martin DB11 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 5198 cc engine, and features a Convertible body type.

What is the mileage of Aston Martin DB11?

Aston Martin DB11 comes with a mileage of 8.9 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Aston Martin DB11?

Aston Martin DB11 offers a 4 Seater configuration.

Aston Martin DB11 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    5198 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8.9 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    503 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    675 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1875 kg
View All DB11 SpecsView specs icon

Aston Martin DB11 Videos

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Aston Martin DB11 Variants

Aston Martin DB11 price starts at ₹ 3.29 Cr .
1 Variant Available
DB11 Evolution
₹3.29 Cr*
5198 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Aston Martin DB11 Images

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Aston Martin DB11 Colours

Aston Martin DB11 is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Magnetic Silver
Hammerhead Silver
Cinnabar Orange
Arden Green
Midnight Blue
Lime Essence
Kopi Bronze
Divine Red
Intense Blue
Lunar White
Magnetic silver

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Aston Martin DB11 Specifications and Features

Max Power503 bhp
Body TypeConvertible
AirbagsYes
Max Torque675 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage8.9 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine5198 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed301 kmph
SunroofYes
View all DB11 specs and features

Aston Martin DB11 Mileage

Aston Martin DB11 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Aston Martin DB11's petrol variant is 8.9 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Aston Martin DB11 Evolution comes with a 78 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Evolution
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
8.9

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