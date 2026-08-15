Aston Martin DB11 Key Specs
- Engine5198 cc
- Mileage8.9 kmpl
- Power503 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque675 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight1875 kg
Aston Martin DB11 is priced at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Aston Martin DB11 is available in 1 variant - Evolution.
Aston Martin DB11 comes in ten colour options: Magnetic Silver, Hammerhead Silver, Cinnabar Orange, Arden Green, Midnight Blue, Lime Essence, Kopi Bronze, Divine Red, Intense Blue, Lunar White.
Aston Martin DB11 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 5198 cc engine, and features a Convertible body type.
Aston Martin DB11 comes with a mileage of 8.9 kmpl (Company claimed).
Aston Martin DB11 offers a 4 Seater configuration.
Aston Martin DB11 is available in the 10 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|503 bhp
|Body Type
|Convertible
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|675 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|8.9 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|5198 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|301 kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
Aston Martin DB11 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Aston Martin DB11's petrol variant is 8.9 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Aston Martin DB11 Evolution comes with a 78 litres fuel tank.
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