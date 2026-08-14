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MERCEDES-BENZ AMG E53 Cabriolet

₹1.3 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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The luxury automotive segment thrives on a delicate balance between open-top freedom and high-performance capability. The Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet stands out as a unique proposition for enthusiasts who demand exhilarating driving dynamics without sacrificing the elegance of a classic four-seat convertible.

This guide breaks down the core specifications, distinct design choices, and market positioning of this luxury performance vehicle.

Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet Overview and Pricing

The Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet is offered in a single, high-specification variant in India, brought via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) import route.

  • Average Ex-Showroom Price: 1.23 Crore to 1.30 Crore (depending on final personalisation and regional dealer options).
  • Competitors: While it occupies a unique niche as a performance-oriented four-seat convertible, it shares market interest with models like the new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet (priced from 1.11 Crore onwards) and the BMW M440i.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance Parameters

At the heart of the vehicle is a powertrain engineered to deliver immediate throttle response and sustained high-speed stability. It pairs a twin-electrified combustion engine with structural chassis enhancements.

  • Engine Type: 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
  • Mild-Hybrid Integration: Features an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) system that provides an extra boost of 21–22 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque under hard acceleration, while optimising low-speed efficiency.
  • Maximum Power: 429 to 435 horsepower.
  • Maximum Torque: 520 Nm.
  • Transmission: 9-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission.
  • Drivetrain: 4MATIC Plus fully variable all-wheel-drive system.
  • Acceleration (0–100 km/h): 4.5 to 4.6 seconds.
  • Top Speed: Electronically limited to 250 km/h.
  • Fuel Economy: An ARAI-rated mileage average ranging from 9 to 11.48 kmpl, subject to driving conditions.

Key Performance and Comfort Specifications

SpecificationDimension / Metric
Engine Displacement2998 cc / 2999 cc
Seating Capacity4 Seater
Airbags7 Airbags
Ground Clearance (Unladen)114 mm
Wheelbase2873 mm
Boot Space269 to 371 litres (varies by roof configuration)
Fuel Tank Capacity66 Litres

Design and Open-Top Functionality

The design philosophy emphasises a sporty profile that retains its elegance whether the roof is raised or lowered.

  • Acoustic Soft Top: The premium fabric roof can be electronically retracted or deployed in 20 seconds, functioning seamlessly at vehicle speeds up to 50 km/h.
  • Aerodynamic Elements: Fitted with the signature AMG Panamericana vertical-slat grille, aggressive front splitters, and quad exhaust tips at the rear. It rolls on 19-inch AMG alloy wheels as standard.
  • Open-Air Innovation: To ensure optimal cabin comfort when the top is down, the car features the AIRCAP wind-stop system (an automated deflector on the windshield frame to minimise wind buffeting) and specialised neck heaters built into the front seats.

Technology and Safety Layout

The cabin blends digital interface design with comprehensive driver assistance tools to handle daily commutes and long-distance touring with equal ease.

  • Infotainment & Displays: Dual-screen layout utilising the MBUX interface, featuring AMG-specific telemetry menus, a digital instrument cluster, and a premium Burmester surround sound system.
  • AMG Track Pace: An integrated virtual race engineer program that records vehicle-specific track data for performance analysis.
  • Suspension Architecture: Equipped with AMG Ride Control+ adaptive air suspension, allowing drivers to alter ride stiffness and height across multiple driving modes.
  • Safety Profile: Achieved a 5-star safety evaluation baseline, complete with a specialised pop-up roll bar system, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD, a 360-degree parking camera, and advanced driver-assistance alerts.

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    11.48 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    429 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    371 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    520 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1969 kg
View All AMG E53 Cabriolet SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Videos

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Mercedes-AMG E53: How Is It So Fuel Efficient?
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Mercedes-AMG E53: How Is It So Fuel Efficient?

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Variants

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet price starts at ₹ 1.3 Cr .
1 Variant Available
AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic
₹1.3 Cr*
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Latest Updates

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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Visual Comparison

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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet image
Rs. 1.3 CrOnwards
4.51
429 bhp520 NmAutomatic7114 mm371 litres4953 mm1852 mm1447 mm-
Mercedes-Benz CLE CabrioletMercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet imageRs. 1.11 CrOnwards-255 bhp400 NmAutomatic--385 litres4850 mm1861 mm1424 mm5.8 metresAMG E53 CabrioletVSCLE Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Images

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Image 1
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Image 2
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Image 3
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Image 4
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Image 5
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Image 6

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

1.11 Cr
AMG E53 CabrioletvsCLE Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
3Value For Money
4Comfort
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User Reviews

Stylish & Feature-Rich
It looks great and comes with a brilliant color combination. What makes it even more attractive to drive are its extraordinary features.
By: Shovan (Jun 29, 2025)
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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Specifications and Features

Max Power429 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeConvertible
AirbagsYes
Max Torque520 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage11.48 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2999.0 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all AMG E53 Cabriolet specs and features

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