Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Key Specs
- Engine2999 cc
- Mileage11.48 kmpl
- Power429 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space371 litres
- Max Torque520 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight1969 kg
The luxury automotive segment thrives on a delicate balance between open-top freedom and high-performance capability. The Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet stands out as a unique proposition for enthusiasts who demand exhilarating driving dynamics without sacrificing the elegance of a classic four-seat convertible.
This guide breaks down the core specifications, distinct design choices, and market positioning of this luxury performance vehicle.
The Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet is offered in a single, high-specification variant in India, brought via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) import route.
At the heart of the vehicle is a powertrain engineered to deliver immediate throttle response and sustained high-speed stability. It pairs a twin-electrified combustion engine with structural chassis enhancements.
|Specification
|Dimension / Metric
|Engine Displacement
|2998 cc / 2999 cc
|Seating Capacity
|4 Seater
|Airbags
|7 Airbags
|Ground Clearance (Unladen)
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2873 mm
|Boot Space
|269 to 371 litres (varies by roof configuration)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 Litres
The design philosophy emphasises a sporty profile that retains its elegance whether the roof is raised or lowered.
The cabin blends digital interface design with comprehensive driver assistance tools to handle daily commutes and long-distance touring with equal ease.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
|Rs. 1.3 CrOnwards
|429 bhp
|520 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|114 mm
|371 litres
|4953 mm
|1852 mm
|1447 mm
|-
|Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet
|Rs. 1.11 CrOnwards
|-
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|-
|-
|385 litres
|4850 mm
|1861 mm
|1424 mm
|5.8 metres
|AMG E53 CabrioletVSCLE Cabriolet
|Max Power
|429 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Convertible
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|520 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|11.48 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2999.0 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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