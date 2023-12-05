AMG E53 Cabriolet is a 5 seater Convertible which has 1 variant. The price of AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.49 Crore. The fuel capacity AMG E53 Cabriolet is a 5 seater Convertible which has 1 variant. The price of AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.49 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4Matic is 66 litres & Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: 3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost Max Torque: 520 Nm @ 1800 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 66 litres BootSpace: 371 litres ...Read MoreRead Less