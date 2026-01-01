|Engine
|2999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic, equipped with a 3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.49 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG E53 Cabriolet offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 429 bhp @ 6100 rpm and 520 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.
In the AMG E53 Cabriolet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet priced ₹1.11 Cr.
The AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Door Ajar Warning.