|Engine
|2999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
AMG E53 Cabriolet is a 5 seater Convertible which has 1 variant. The price of AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.49 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4Matic is 66 litres & Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and specs like:
