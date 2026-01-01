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AMG E53 CabrioletPriceMileageSpecifications
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Front Left Side
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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Headlight
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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.49 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Key Specs
Engine2999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG E53 Cabriolet specs and features

AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic

AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic Prices

The AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic, equipped with a 3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.49 Crore (ex-showroom).

AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic Mileage

All variants of the AMG E53 Cabriolet offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic Engine and Transmission

The AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 429 bhp @ 6100 rpm and 520 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.

AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the AMG E53 Cabriolet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet priced ₹1.11 Cr.

AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic Specs & Features

The AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Door Ajar Warning.

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic Price

AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic

₹1.49 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,30,00,000
RTO
13,54,000
Insurance
5,32,764
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,48,87,264
EMI@3,19,985/mo
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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Max Motor Performance
22 bhp 250 Nm
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
114 mm
Length
4953 mm
Wheelbase
2939 mm
Height
1447 mm
Kerb Weight
1969 kg
Width
1852 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
371 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black with Aluminium Trim and Red Seatbelts
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic EMI
EMI2,87,987 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,33,98,537
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,33,98,537
Interest Amount
38,80,672
Payable Amount
1,72,79,209

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

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AMG E53 CabrioletvsCLE Cabriolet

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