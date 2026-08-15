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MERCEDES-BENZ C-Class Cabriolet

₹68.7 Lakhs*
4.4
3
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Alternatives

MINI Cooper S Convertible

MINI Cooper S Convertible

59 - 62.9 Lakhs
C-Class CabrioletvsCooper S Convertible

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1991 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    255 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    227 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    370 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
View All C-Class Cabriolet SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Variants

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet price starts at ₹ 68.7 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
C-Class Cabriolet C300
₹68.7 Lakhs*
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Visual Comparison

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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet comparison with similar Cars

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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet image
Rs. 68.7 LakhsOnwards
4.43
255 bhp370 NmAutomatic71572274686181014095.8
MINI Cooper S ConvertibleMINI Cooper S Convertible imageRs. 59 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp300 NmAutomatic--215 L3879 mm1744 mm1431 mm5.5 metresC-Class CabrioletVSCooper S Convertible

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Images

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Image 1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Image 2
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Image 3

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4Safety
4.7Design
4Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet for its luxurious design, fast retractable roof, and excellent performance, making it ideal for a stylish open-air experience.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSleek and elegant design
  • check circle iconFast power-folding soft top
  • check circle iconHigh-end luxury experience
  • check circle iconExcellent performance
  • check circle iconIdeal for weekend trips

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited rear space
  • warning iconHigher price point
  • warning iconSoft top may require maintenance
  • warning iconFuel economy could be better
  • warning iconNot suitable for all weather conditions
The new look is modern and stylish
Looks perfect for weekend trips. Its features are awesome, and it's convertible and comfortable ? just wow
By: Bharat panche (Jun 10, 2025)
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Freedom and Luxury Converge
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet is a perfect blend of performance and luxury, with its striking presence and advanced technology. I am fully satisfied with its looks and the luxury experience it offers. When the top is down, it becomes a masterpiece of design. I love its power-folding soft top; it?s really fast when raised or lowered. If anyone is looking for a car that combines the joy of an open-air experience with high-end luxury, this car is the perfect choice.
By: Mayank (Nov 7, 2024)
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Perfect for sunny day with friends
The class cabriolet has a sleek and elegant design with an open fabric roof. Which can be retracted in just 30 sec even at 50 kmph of speed ,which is amazing
By: Vilas (Sept 7, 2024)
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Specifications and Features

Max Power255 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeConvertible
AirbagsYes
Max Torque370 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage17.4 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1991.0 cc
Max Speed250 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all C-Class Cabriolet specs and features

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