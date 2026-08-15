Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Key Specs
- Engine1991 cc
- Mileage17.4 kmpl
- Power255 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space227 litres
- Max Torque370 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
|Rs. 68.7 LakhsOnwards
|255 bhp
|370 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|157
|227
|4686
|1810
|1409
|5.8
|MINI Cooper S Convertible
|Rs. 59 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|300 Nm
|Automatic
|-
|-
|215 L
|3879 mm
|1744 mm
|1431 mm
|5.5 metres
|C-Class CabrioletVSCooper S Convertible
AI generated summary
Users praise the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet for its luxurious design, fast retractable roof, and excellent performance, making it ideal for a stylish open-air experience.
|Max Power
|255 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Convertible
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|370 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1991.0 cc
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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