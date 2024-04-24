HT Auto
2024 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with 400 km of range unveiled globally. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Apr 2024, 12:54 PM
Mercedes Benz has unveiled the electrified version of the G-Class, G580. The electrified version of the G wagon puts out 579 bhp and a massive 1165 Nm
Mercedes G580
Mercedes G580
The Mercedes G580 with EQ Technology is equipped with a substantial 116 kWh battery pack, providing an estimated range of 400 kilometers on a single charge. To safeguard its massive battery pack, the G580 features underbody protection constructed from carbon and other robust materials.

The Mercedes G-Class, known for its ruggedness and off-road capabilities, has entered a new chapter with the introduction of the G580 with EQ Technology. This iteration marks a shift from traditional combustion engines to a fully electric powertrain, making it the first G-Class with no cylinders at all. Instead, it boasts four motors, one for each wheel, enhancing its off-road prowess.

The G580 with EQ Technology puts out 579 bhp and a massive 1165 Nm of torque. This makes it even more capable off-road than its gas-powered counterparts, such as the AMG G63, Mercedes believes. The instant torque delivery of the electric motors enables a quick acceleration, with a claimed 0 to 100 kmph time of 4.6 seconds.

The G580 gets a 116 kWh battery pack that Mercedes claims is good enough for 400 kms. Further to protect its battery, the G580 features underbody protection made from carbon and other sturdy materials. It also offers fast charging capabilities, with the ability to charge at up to 200 kilowatts, allowing for a quick recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 32 minutes.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz ditches plan of 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine for EQS EV

Off-road enthusiasts will appreciate the electric G's capabilities, including a maximum fording depth of 33.5 inches, climbing lateral slopes of up to 35 degrees, and a range of off-road features like low-range mode, crawl function, and torque vectoring for virtual differential locks. It also boasts a two-speed transmission and adaptive adjustable dampers for a smooth ride on any terrain.

In terms of design, the electric G-Class retains its boxy shape and rugged styling but features some subtle aerodynamic tweaks for improved efficiency. The interior is largely similar to the regular G-Class, with the addition of the "transparent hood" functionality, allowing drivers to see through the hood using the 360-degree camera system.

For 2025 the electric G-Class will be offered as the Edition One, featuring special Manufaktur colours, blue carbon fibre trim, and a fake engine noise called "G-Roar" to mimic the sound of a combustion engine. While pricing details for the electric G-Class have not been revealed, it is expected to command a premium over its gas-powered counterparts.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2024, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: G-Class mercedes benz mercedes g580 electric vehicle electric car

