Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
View all Images
6/6

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,39,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
4 out of 5
1.39 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQE Key Specs
Battery Capacity90.56 KWh
Max Speed210 Kmph
Range550 Km
View all EQE specs and features

About Mercedes-Benz EQE

Latest Update

  • Mercedes EQE electric SUV, first drive review: Big bang for big bucks
  • Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Price, range and features compared

    • The Mercedes-Benz EQE is a luxury electric SUV that combines cutting-edge technology and sustainable performance. With a starting price of 1.39 Crore (Ex-Showroom), it offers a range of 550 kilometers on a single charge. Price:

    • Base Price (Ex-Showroom): 1.39 Crore INR
    Specs and Features: ...Read More

    Mercedes-Benz EQE Alternatives

    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    1.16 Cr Onwards
    Check latest offers
    EQE vs iX
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Audi Q8 e-tron

    1.14 - 1.26 Cr
    Check latest offers
    EQE vs Q8 e-tron
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    1.18 Cr
    Check latest offers
    EQE vs e-tron Sport...
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

    1.18 - 1.31 Cr
    Check latest offers
    EQE vs Q8 Sportback...

    Mercedes-Benz EQE Variants & Price

    Mercedes-Benz EQE price starts at ₹ 1.39 Cr and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz EQE comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz EQE top variant price is ₹ 1.39 Cr.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    500 4MATIC
    1.39 Cr*
    Lithium Ion
    210 Kmph
    550 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
    Know more

    Mercedes-Benz EQE Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity90.56 kWh
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Range550 Km
    View all EQE specs and features

    Explore your vehicle

    Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQE Expert Review
    4 out of 5

    Mercedes-Benz India was the first to drive out a luxury electric SUV in the country back when Covid was at its peak in October of 2020. It took guts to drive out the EQC but it was always going to take a lot more to make it a hit. Lessons were learnt and the overriding determination to play the electric game strong culminated in the form of the EQS and does once again in the shape of the EQE electric SUV.

    The Mercedes-Benz EQE, in many ways, promises to be everything that the EQC wasn't. And it is not just because the newer model anyway stands higher in the product portfolio. It is pricey, yes. Quite so even by luxury EV standards. But it also makes some very pronounced promises and underlines the commitment made by the German brand towards transitioning to zero-emission vehicles.

    Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 was launched in India early September at a price of 1.39 crore. The price sticker makes it more expensive than flagship electric models from rivals such as Audi, BMW and Jaguar. But does this matter to the niche set of buyers in the luxury electric space, an overwhelming majority of whom would already have at least one other luxury car model powered by engine?

    We took out the Mercedes-Benz EQE for a spin in glistening Gulmarg to find out. Man, machine and nature - how was the confluence of all three? Here is presenting our first-drive review of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 500:

    Mercedes-Benz EQE: In the eyes of the beholder

    There is something about Mercedes electric car design language that sets each apart from a direct rival. The EQE is no different. It isn't radical or boisterous or polarising in any way or angle. Its road presence itself is likely to - visually speaking - dwarf in comparison to the iX from BMW. And yet, here is a confident electric SUV that prioritises flowing lines and clean creases over all else.

    The closed front grille in Black on the face of the EQE has become a signature move on Mercedes EVs while the curved and sleek LED head light design too is a familiar sight. There is a solid chrome treatment towards the bottom which is the only flashy bit here.

    From the side profile, the Mercedes EQE's large proportions begin to appear clearer. The EV stands on 20-inch alloy wheels and there is a stepping board running all across the length of the two doors. The windows are quite large and the roofline flows gently into and over the C-pillar. Most of how the EV is shaped is also because of a sincere bid to enhance its aero credentials.

    Mercedes-Benz EQE dimensions
    Mercedes-Benz EQE: Dimensions 
      
    Length4863 mm
    Width1940 mm
    Height1686 mm

    The rear once again make use of signature LED tail lights and a stretched LED light bar on the trunk.

    Mercedes-Benz EQE: Cabin for crème de la crème

    The biggest highlight within the EQE and its obviously luxurious cabin is the 56-inch Hyperscreen that stretches from one corner of the dashboard to the other. Although already seen in several of the top-end model from Mercedes, it continues to be quite a sight and is the best in the business. All the three screens here are connected by tempered glass overlay and the touch interface remains as intuitive as ever.

    The other feature highlights here include a giant panoramic sunroof on top, multi-zone climate control, HEPA air filtration system and a 15-speaker Burmester sound system. There is also massage functionality but once again, it is only for the driver and the front passenger - Mercedes needs to wake up and ensure that the back-seat passengers don't get the step-child treatment. After all, the owner is most likely to sit in these seats anyway.

    Speaking about the rear seats, these are quite comfortable with top-notch materials and upholstery used. It has generous amount of leg space, knee room and head height, while three passengers can be quite comfortable too owing to a flat floorbed. The only folly here is that the under-thigh support is strangely inadequate and one would surely feel this on long journeys. And because of its large battery capacity, the EQE is capable of long journeys indeed.

    Mercedes-Benz EQE: Battery, range and drive traits

    The honest admission here is that we didn't quite test the drive quality of the EQE as exhaustively as we would have wanted to because the scenic yet narrow roads of Gulmarg didn't quite provide for a comprehensive setting. That said, we did test it on a few important parameters and the takeaways were clear.

    The EQE is a large vehicle but it doesn't seem quite as large when buckled up and on the move in the driver's seat. Obviously silent, obviously powerful and obnoxiously refined, this EQE is an SUV that mostly behaves as well as its sedan sibling.

    The battery pack at the core of the EQE is a 90.56kWh that powers a dual-motor setup. There is 408 hp for the taking and an outlandish 858 Nm of combined torque. The EQE, on paper, can do 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and that is insanely quick for an SUV of this dimension. Top speed is set at 210 kmph but we obviously couldn't test these either in Gulmarg or our drive towards Srinagar. But what is evident is that the EV has a very well-engineered steering with every input being responded to with precision. The suspension set up is also nicely done - the air suspensions lift the EV by 25 mm, perfect for bad roads, and the control on NVH levels is quite outstanding.

    Mercedes claims that the EQE has a WLTP-certified range of 550 kms and during our drive test stretching around 80 kms, we got a fair idea of what the total claimed figure is all about. The charge was down to around 75 per cent only. This despite some rough testing all along - impromptu acceleration, slam-dunk braking and steep climbs.

    Mercedes-Benz EQE: Verdict

    The EQE is the first confident all-electric Mercedes-Benz EV that we have driven and while it may still be relatively early days for battery-powered cars - at least in the larger scheme of things, here is a machine that assimilates all that Mercedes is lauded for. And then some more.

    The EQE is pricey for sure and there are some very solid rivals like the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and the BMW iX in the fray too. But on its own merit, this Mercedes EQE - complete with its industry-leading 10 years' warranty on the battery - opens up new possibilities for those willing to take the dive into the world of battery-powered mobility.

    Read More

    Mercedes-Benz EQE News

    The Mercedes EQE is the costliest all-electric SUV that one can buy in India at present.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV, first drive review: Big bang for big bucks
    29 Sept 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched its third electric vehicle - the EQE - in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.39 crore. It will rival the likes of Jaguar i-Pace and BMW iX electric SUVs.
    Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Price, range and features compared
    20 Sept 2023
    The 2023 Mercedes EQE arrives as the brand's new top-spec electric luxury SUV and will be available in a single fully-loaded EQE 500 4MATIC variant
    Mercedes EQE luxury electric SUV launched in India priced at 1.39 crore
    15 Sept 2023
    The Mercedes EQE electric luxury SUV takes on the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX in the segment
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV to be launched in India tomorrow: Price Expectation
    14 Sept 2023
    The EQE SUV will be positioned above the EQB in the Indian car market.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV to make India debut on September 15
    25 Aug 2023
    View all
     Mercedes-Benz EQE News

    Mercedes-Benz EQE related Videos

    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
    Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
    17 Oct 2022
    The EQE is the latest Mercedes electric car to be rated by Euro NCAP. The EQE electric sedan secured 95 per cent safety score in adult occupancy, 91 per cent in child occupancy and 81 per cent in safety assist.
    India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
    13 Oct 2022
    The AMG EQE 43 can generate output of 476 horsepower and 855 Nm of torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 210 kmph. The EQE 53 has an output of 626 horsepower and 946 Nm of torque, ensuring that the sports sedan reaches 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 kmph.
    Mercedes-AMG EQE electric sedan: First look
    16 Feb 2022
    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    View all
     

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Aston Martin DB12

    Aston Martin DB12

    4.59 Cr
    Check latest offers
    BMW iX1

    BMW iX1

    66.9 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Citroen C3 Aircross

    9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    1.39 Cr
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Tata Safari 2023

    Tata Safari 2023

    16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Harrier 2023

    Tata Harrier 2023

    15 - 23 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Kia Sportage

    Kia Sportage

    25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details