Mercedes-Benz EQE: Battery, range and drive traits

The honest admission here is that we didn't quite test the drive quality of the EQE as exhaustively as we would have wanted to because the scenic yet narrow roads of Gulmarg didn't quite provide for a comprehensive setting. That said, we did test it on a few important parameters and the takeaways were clear.

The EQE is a large vehicle but it doesn't seem quite as large when buckled up and on the move in the driver's seat. Obviously silent, obviously powerful and obnoxiously refined, this EQE is an SUV that mostly behaves as well as its sedan sibling.

The EQE is extremely precise through winding stretches with response to steering inputs being responded to perfectly.

The battery pack at the core of the EQE is a 90.56kWh that powers a dual-motor setup. There is 408 hp for the taking and an outlandish 858 Nm of combined torque. The EQE, on paper, can do 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and that is insanely quick for an SUV of this dimension. Top speed is set at 210 kmph but we obviously couldn't test these either in Gulmarg or our drive towards Srinagar. But what is evident is that the EV has a very well-engineered steering with every input being responded to with precision. The suspension set up is also nicely done - the air suspensions lift the EV by 25 mm, perfect for bad roads, and the control on NVH levels is quite outstanding.

Mercedes EQE is quick on straight stretches but even at high speeds, remains remarkably planted.