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MERCEDES-BENZ EQE

₹1.41 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mercedes-Benz EQE Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    210 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    550 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    9.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    90.56 kWh
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Mercedes-Benz EQE Variants

Mercedes-Benz EQE price starts at ₹ 1.41 Cr .
1 Variant Available
EQE 500 4MATIC
₹1.41 Cr*
90.56 kWh
210 Kmph
550 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mercedes-Benz EQE Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
Mercedes-Benz India's 'Dream Days' offers finance benefits, trade-in options, and unique upgrade programs on select models until October 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Jul 2026
India expands EV charging infrastructure with over 52,700 stations, supported by significant government funding under FAME-II and PM E-Drive schemes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Jun 2026
Electric vehicle ownership involves managing costs related to batteries, charging, and insurance, impacting long-term economics.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 May 2026
VinFast launches the technologically advanced VF6 electric SUV in India, joining competitors like Hyundai and Tata in the growing EV market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Apr 2026
The Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Thar excel in rugged reliability and off-road capabilities, respectively, while various SUVs offer diverse features and performance options.Read Full Story
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Mercedes-Benz EQE comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE image
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Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMercedes-Benz EQS SUV imageRs. 1.33 CrOnwards
51
SUV8---5136 mm1965 mm1718 mm5.6 metres4.7 seconds--536 bhp, 858 NmEQEVSEQS SUV
Porsche Macan EVPorsche Macan EV imageRs. 1.22 CrOnwards
4.81
SUV8-224 mm--2152 mm--3.3 seconds591 km21 Minutes630 bhp, 1130 NmEQEVSMacan EV
BMW iXBMW iX imageRs. 1.21 CrOnwards
51
SUV8
4/5
906 mm-4953 mm1967 mm1695 mm-4.6 seconds635 Km5 hours 30 min.516 bhp, 765 NmEQEVSiX
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tronAudi Q8 Sportback e-tron imageRs. 1.19 CrOnwards-SUV8--528 litres4915 mm1976 mm1632 mm-5.6 seconds600 Km31 minutes402 bhp, 664 NmEQEVSQ8 Sportback e-tron
Audi e-tron SportbackAudi e-tron Sportback imageRs. 1.2 CrOnwards-SUV8--615 litres5014 mm1976 mm1686 mm6.1 metres5.7 seconds484 km-402 bhp, 664 NmEQEVSe-tron Sportback

Mercedes-Benz EQE Expert Review

Pros

Large battery pack, over 550 km rangeIndustry-first 10 years' warranty on batteryPacked with features

Cons

Costliest electric SUV in IndiaNot the flashiest to look at among rivals

Mercedes-Benz India was the first to drive out a luxury electric SUV in the country back when Covid was at its peak in October of 2020. It took guts to drive out the EQC but it was always going to take a lot more to make it a hit. Lessons were learnt and the overriding determination to play the electric game strong culminated in the form of the EQS and does once again in the shape of the EQE electric SUV.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 was launched in India early September at a price of 1.39 crore. The price sticker makes it more expensive than flagship electric models from rivals such as Audi, BMW and Jaguar. But does this matter to the niche set of buyers in the luxury electric space, an overwhelming majority of whom would already have at least one other luxury car model powered by engine?

We took out the Mercedes-Benz EQE for a spin in glistening Gulmarg to find out. Man, machine and nature - how was the confluence of all three? Here is presenting our first-drive review of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 500:

Mercedes-Benz EQE: In the eyes of the beholder

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There is something about Mercedes electric car design language that sets each apart from a direct rival. The EQE is no different. It isn't radical or boisterous or polarising in any way or angle. Its road presence itself is likely to - visually speaking - dwarf in comparison to the iX from BMW. And yet, here is a confident electric SUV that prioritises flowing lines and clean creases over all else.

Mercedes EQE is not the flashiest of electric SUVs in the country but has a confident stance and styling that is in sync with the design language for EVs from the German brand.
Mercedes EQE is not the flashiest of electric SUVs in the country but has a confident stance and styling that is in sync with the design language for EVs from the German brand.

The closed front grille in Black on the face of the EQE has become a signature move on Mercedes EVs while the curved and sleek LED head light design too is a familiar sight. There is a solid chrome treatment towards the bottom which is the only flashy bit here.

From the side profile, the Mercedes EQE's large proportions begin to appear clearer. The EV stands on 20-inch alloy wheels and there is a stepping board running all across the length of the two doors. The windows are quite large and the roofline flows gently into and over the C-pillar. Most of how the EV is shaped is also because of a sincere bid to enhance its aero credentials.

Mercedes-Benz EQE dimensions
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Mercedes-Benz EQE: Dimensions 
  
Length4863 mm
Width1940 mm
Height1686 mm

The rear once again make use of signature LED tail lights and a stretched LED light bar on the trunk.

The EQE gets a powered tailgate which opens up to reveal around 550 litres of boot space.
The EQE gets a powered tailgate which opens up to reveal around 550 litres of boot space.

Mercedes-Benz EQE: Cabin for crème de la crème

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The biggest highlight within the EQE and its obviously luxurious cabin is the 56-inch Hyperscreen that stretches from one corner of the dashboard to the other. Although already seen in several of the top-end model from Mercedes, it continues to be quite a sight and is the best in the business. All the three screens here are connected by tempered glass overlay and the touch interface remains as intuitive as ever.

There are two upholstery colour options inside EQE EV from Mercedes - Grey plus Brown, and Black plus Brown.
There are two upholstery colour options inside EQE EV from Mercedes - Grey plus Brown, and Black plus Brown.

The other feature highlights here include a giant panoramic sunroof on top, multi-zone climate control, HEPA air filtration system and a 15-speaker Burmester sound system. There is also massage functionality but once again, it is only for the driver and the front passenger - Mercedes needs to wake up and ensure that the back-seat passengers don't get the step-child treatment. After all, the owner is most likely to sit in these seats anyway.

Speaking about the rear seats, these are quite comfortable with top-notch materials and upholstery used. It has generous amount of leg space, knee room and head height, while three passengers can be quite comfortable too owing to a flat floorbed. The only folly here is that the under-thigh support is strangely inadequate and one would surely feel this on long journeys. And because of its large battery capacity, the EQE is capable of long journeys indeed.

The rear seats are quite plush but luxury car makers, including Mercedes, ought to start considering rear-seat entertainment screens for models priced upwards of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore. This is not specific to just EQE but most other models in similar price brackets.
The rear seats are quite plush but luxury car makers, including Mercedes, ought to start considering rear-seat entertainment screens for models priced upwards of 1 crore. This is not specific to just EQE but most other models in similar price brackets.

Mercedes-Benz EQE: Battery, range and drive traits

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The honest admission here is that we didn't quite test the drive quality of the EQE as exhaustively as we would have wanted to because the scenic yet narrow roads of Gulmarg didn't quite provide for a comprehensive setting. That said, we did test it on a few important parameters and the takeaways were clear.

The EQE is a large vehicle but it doesn't seem quite as large when buckled up and on the move in the driver's seat. Obviously silent, obviously powerful and obnoxiously refined, this EQE is an SUV that mostly behaves as well as its sedan sibling.

The EQE is extremely precise through winding stretches with response to steering inputs being responded to perfectly.
The EQE is extremely precise through winding stretches with response to steering inputs being responded to perfectly.

The battery pack at the core of the EQE is a 90.56kWh that powers a dual-motor setup. There is 408 hp for the taking and an outlandish 858 Nm of combined torque. The EQE, on paper, can do 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and that is insanely quick for an SUV of this dimension. Top speed is set at 210 kmph but we obviously couldn't test these either in Gulmarg or our drive towards Srinagar. But what is evident is that the EV has a very well-engineered steering with every input being responded to with precision. The suspension set up is also nicely done - the air suspensions lift the EV by 25 mm, perfect for bad roads, and the control on NVH levels is quite outstanding.

Mercedes EQE is quick on straight stretches but even at high speeds, remains remarkably planted.
Mercedes EQE is quick on straight stretches but even at high speeds, remains remarkably planted.

Mercedes claims that the EQE has a WLTP-certified range of 550 kms and during our drive test stretching around 80 kms, we got a fair idea of what the total claimed figure is all about. The charge was down to around 75 per cent only. This despite some rough testing all along - impromptu acceleration, slam-dunk braking and steep climbs.

Mercedes-Benz EQE: Verdict

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The EQE is the first confident all-electric Mercedes-Benz EV that we have driven and while it may still be relatively early days for battery-powered cars - at least in the larger scheme of things, here is a machine that assimilates all that Mercedes is lauded for. And then some more.

The EQE is pricey for sure and there are some very solid rivals like the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and the BMW iX in the fray too. But on its own merit, this Mercedes EQE - complete with its industry-leading 10 years' warranty on the battery - opens up new possibilities for those willing to take the dive into the world of battery-powered mobility.

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Mercedes-Benz EQE Images

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Mercedes-Benz EQE Colours

Mercedes-Benz EQE is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Selenite Grey
High Tech Silver
Velvet Brown
Sodalite Blue
Polar White
Obsidian Black
Emerald Green
Selenite grey

Mercedes-Benz EQE Alternatives

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Mercedes-Benz EQE Related News

The CCTV footage has captured that the Mercedes-Benz EQE was parked and had white smoke, likely from its floor-mounted battery.
Mercedes-Benz EQE explosion ignites EV fire concerns. Check details
4 Aug 2024
Mercedes revealed that diagnostic data overflow could lead to reduced power output, or, in rare occurrences, a complete loss in power, on the EQE and EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQE & EQS recalled in the US over unexpected shutdown
4 Jun 2024
A total of 15 luxury SUVs were launched in India in 2023 by different brands, including six pure electric models.
Mercedes-Benz EQE to Audi Q8 e-tron: Top luxury SUVs launched in India in 2023
26 Dec 2023
The Mercedes EQE is the costliest all-electric SUV that one can buy in India at present.
Mercedes EQE electric SUV, first drive review: Big bang for big bucks
29 Sept 2023
Mercedes Benz has launched its third electric vehicle - the EQE - in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.39 crore. It will rival the likes of Jaguar i-Pace and BMW iX electric SUVs.
Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Price, range and features compared
20 Sept 2023
View all
 Mercedes-Benz EQE Related News

Mercedes-Benz EQE Specifications and Features

Max Power402.3 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Battery Capacity90.56 kWh
Max Torque858 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range550 km
Charging Time9 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed210 kmph
View all EQE specs and features

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