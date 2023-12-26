Mercedes-Benz EQE to Audi Q8 e-tron: Top luxury SUVs launched in India in 2023

Keeping pace with the rapidly growing consumer demands across India, SUVs witnessed a rise in arrival. A total of 15 luxury SUVs were launched in India in 2023, including six pure electric models. Here is a list of the luxury SUVs from different carmakers launched in India in both ICE and EV segments.

The year 2023 witnessed a massive influx of car launches in India. Different automakers across mass-market and luxury segments have launched 108 passenger vehicles nationwide, including different models and variants based on variable combinations. While the mass-market car manufacturers introduced a wide range of internal combustion engine (ICE) powered cars as well as electric vehicles, luxury car manufacturers also launched a host of passenger vehicles in the country in 2023.

1 Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz has been leading the pack of luxury carmakers in India over the last few years. In 2023 as well, it was no different. The German three-star logoed brand launched a host of SUVs in both ICE and EV segments. The SUVs launched by the automaker in 2023 include the EQE electric SUV, new generation GLC and GLE facelift. The EQE electric SUV launched in the country at ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom), while the new generation GLC was introduced at a price ranging between ₹73.50 lakh and ₹74.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted version of the GLE SUV was launched at a price ranging between ₹96.40 lakh and ₹1.10 crore (ex-showroom).

2 BMW Mercedes-Benz's archrival BMW was not far behind. The Bavarian auto giant launched SUVs like new generation X1, X5 facelift and X7 facelift in the ICE segment, while the iX1 came as a major launch in the luxury electric SUV segment of the country. The new generation BMW X1 comes priced between ₹48.90 lakh and ₹51.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pure electric BMW iX1 is priced at ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted version of the X5 SUV is available at a price ranging between ₹95.20 lakh and ₹1.08 crore (ex-showroom). Its bigger sibling X7 facelift comes priced between ₹1.27 crore and ₹1.30 crore (ex-showroom).

3 Audi Another German luxury car giant Audi launched its Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback in India in 2023. The Q8 e-tron is essentially a revised version of the Audi e-tron. The Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV comes priced between ₹1.14 crore and ₹1.26 crore (ex-showroom). Its Sportback sibling is priced between ₹1.18 crore and ₹1.31 crore (ex-showroom). The Audi Q3 Sportback came as the brand's first coupe-style compact luxury SUV in India and this one too was launched in 2023 only, at a price tag of ₹52.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Volvo Volvo might be a slow-mover in terms of market penetration with its models compared to other luxury carmakers in the Indian market, but the Swedish auto giant has been steadily launching its models in both ICE and EV segments in the country. In 2023, the auto major launched its second electric SUV in India in the form of the C40 Recharge. The Volvo C40 Recharge came joining g the XC40 Recharge and it is a coupe-styled SUV, priced at ₹62.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Lotus Lotus became the latest entrant in the Indian passenger vehicle market and it started its journey in the country with Eletre luxury SUV. The automaker claims the Lotus Eletre comes as a pure electric hyper-SUV with racing DNA. Priced between ₹2.55 crore and ₹2.99 crore (ex-showroom), the Lotus Eletre high-performance SUV promises an impressive 600-kilometre range on a single charge.

6 Lexus Lexus launched its fifth generation RX SUV in India in 2023. Priced between ₹95.80 lakh and ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV is available in two strong hybrid petrol engine options. It comes available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations.

