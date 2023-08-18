HT Auto
HomeNew carsAudi carsAudi Q8 e-tron
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9

Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,13,70,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
1.14 - 1.26 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
Audi Q8 e-tron Key Specs
Battery Capacity95-114 KWh
Max Speed200 Kmph
Range491-582 Km
Charging Time31 Minutes
View all Q8 e-tron specs and features

Audi Q8 e-tron Alternatives

BMW iX

BMW iX

1.16 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
Q8 e-tron vs iX
Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
Check latest offers
Q8 e-tron vs e-tron
Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

1.06 - 1.12 Cr
Check latest offers
Q8 e-tron vs I-Pace
Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQC

1.07 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
Q8 e-tron vs EQC
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.18 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
Q8 e-tron vs e-tron Sport...

Audi Q8 e-tron Variants & Price

Audi Q8 e-tron price starts at ₹ 1.14 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.26 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi Q8 e-tron comes in 2 variants. Audi Q8 e-tron top variant price is ₹ 1.26 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
50
1.14 Cr*
95 KWh
200 Kmph
491 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
55
1.26 Cr*
114 KWh
200 Kmph
582 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
Know more

Audi Q8 e-tron Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity95-114 kWh
Body TypeSUV
Keyless EntryYes
Range491-582 Km
Max Motor Performance335-402 bhp
Charging Time31 minutes
SunroofYes
View all Q8 e-tron specs and features

Explore your vehicle

Trending Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Audi Q5

    59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi e-tron GT

    1.8 - 2.05 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A4

    42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Audi Cars

Audi Q8 e-tron News

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head Audi India with the Audi Q8 e-tron
Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV launched in India, priced from 1.14 crore
18 Aug 2023
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron to launch today. Price expectation
17 Aug 2023
The Audi Q8 e-tron is an electric SUV whereas the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is the coupe SUV version.
Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron bookings open
10 Aug 2023
The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback SUV are looking at cornering the interest of a mature luxury EV buyer.
Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback first drive review: Confident update to a confident EV
22 Jul 2023
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron, e-tron Sportback to be officially launched in India on August 18
21 Jul 2023
View all
 Audi Q8 e-tron News

Audi Q8 e-tron related Videos

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
The 2022 Audi A8 L boasts of several high-end features as the flagship luxury sedan from the German carmaker.
Audi A8 L: Top 10 features you should know
17 Oct 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 - 16 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details

Latest Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 - 16 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details