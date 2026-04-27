In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron and Audi Q8 e-tron, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Audi Q8 e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. Q8 e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs Q8 e-tron Comparison