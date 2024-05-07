Kia EV3 compact electric SUV teased ahead of launch

Kia Corporation has released the first teaser images of their upcoming EV3 electric SUV. The global premiere of the new Kia EV3 will happen on 23rd May. The EV3 will sit below the current Kia's flagship electric SUV EV9. As of now, there is no information regarding the launch of the EV3 in the Indian market.

The design inspiration for the EV3 comes from the EV9 which has been very well received throughout the world and it is expected that EV9 will also make its way to the Indian market. So, the overall silhouette of the SUV is quite boxy with a flat bonnet, chunky wheel arches and a squared-off rear end which does resemble EV9 a lot.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia EV6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 708 km 708 km ₹ 60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo XC60 1969 cc 1969 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 68.90 Lakhs Compare Lexus NX 2494.0 cc 2494.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 67.35 - 74.24 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz EQA 66.5 kWh 66.5 kWh 426 Km 426 Km ₹ 60 Lakhs View Details BMW iX1 66.4 KWh 66.4 KWh 440 Km 440 Km ₹ 66.90 Lakhs Compare Volvo C40 Recharge 78 kWh 78 kWh 530 Km 530 Km ₹ 61.25 Lakhs Compare

The concept version of the EV3 has already been showcased. Kia is following their ‘Opposites United’ philosophy. After the EV3, the brand will launch the EV4 sedan. Kia is planning to make the pricing of its two new models affordable for the masses, with the aim of attracting a large market share. Bringing down the cost of electric vehicles is a major concern for all automakers, and Kia wants to establish itself as a leading player in the affordable EV segment by introducing a wide range of upcoming models.

According to a Kia official, the company is aiming to compete with prominent Chinese auto giants such as BYD, Geely, and Nio. These companies have been providing electric cars at reasonable prices while maintaining comparable quality to those offered by established players in the market.

Also Read : Kia EV6 facelift teased ahead of global debut, may get bigger battery pack

As of now, specifications regarding the battery size, range, electric motor outputs and acceleration figures are not known. Currently, Kia is only selling the EV6 electric vehicle in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹60.95 lakh for the GT Line trim and the GT Line AWD costs ₹65.95 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: