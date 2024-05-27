HT Auto
BYD Seal EV reaches new milestone in India, 200 units delivered on a single day

BYD Seal EV reaches new milestone in India, 200 units delivered on a single day

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2024, 14:12 PM
BYD Seal
BYD Seal
BYD Seal EV claims to have raked in more than 1,000 bookings in just two months in India after its launch here.

BYD India on Monday announced in an official release that the Chinese automaker has achieved a new milestone in the country by delivering 200 units of the BYD Seal electric sedan in a single day. The car manufacturer that sells models like e6, Atto 3 and Seal in India, claims to have delivered 200 units of the all-electric Seal performance sedan across the country in key cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi on May 26.

The automaker claimed to have received more than 1,000 bookings for the BYD Seal electric performance sedan in just over two months in India since its launch here. The BYD Seal EV is available in three different variants in India, which are Dynamic, Premium and Performance. The electric car is priced between 41 lakh and 53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch: BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?

Speaking on the milestone achievement of delivering 200 units of BYD Seal EV in a single day across India, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business at BYD India, said that the electric sedan's strong reception in the country underscores the growing demand for premium electric vehicles that offer a seamless blend of performance, sustainability, style, and value. "We are confident that the BYD Seal represents another step in our commitment to accelerating a cleaner and greener future for India. The nationwide handover of the BYD Seal to our customers simultaneously serves as an opportunity for us to celebrate this milestone with our valued customers and dealership network who share our vision for sustainable mobility," he added.

The BYD Seal promises up to 650 kilometres of range on a single charge for the Premium variant, while the car is capable of accelerating 0-100m kmph in just 3.8 seconds for the Performance variant. The sedan is available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options. Based on the e-Platform 3.0, the EV gets a wide range of technologies onboard, including the Cell to Body (CTB) and intelligence Torque Adaption Control (iTAC), advanced suspension systems, Level 2 ADAS, NFC card integration etc.

First Published Date: 27 May 2024, 14:12 PM IST
