Mahindra XUV.e8 exterior and interior design elements patented ahead of launch

Mahindra and Mahindra is preparing to add a new electric vehicle to their lineup. It will be the electrified version of the XUV700 and is expected to be called XUV.e8. The SUV has already been showcased in concept form and the homegrown manufacturer is already testing prototypes of the upcoming electric SUV. Recently, Mahindra filed for a few design patents of the XUV.e8. The design patents are for the exterior design as well as a few interior elements.

The design elements of the design patent are quite similar to the concept vehicle that was showcased a few years ago. There is a new set of LED projector headlamps in the front with inverted L-shape. There is also a LED lightbar that stretches across the width of the vehicle. There are also new bumpers on that no longer have a grille in the front because there is no internal combustion engine.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 400 EV 39.4 kwh 39.4 kwh 456 km 456 km ₹ 15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers Force Motors Gurkha 2596 cc 2596 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16.75 - 18 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Mahindra XUV.e8 spotted ahead of December 2024 launch

On the sides, there are aero wheel caps to improve the efficiency of the air flow. Mahindra has retained the flush-sitting door handles. At the rear, there would be minimal differences in the form of a different rear bumper. It is expected that the tail lamps would be the same units but there would be an LED light bar on offer. Moreover, just like the XUV400, the XUV.e8 will also come with copper elements.

A look at the new two-spoke steering wheel of the XUV.e8

Mahindra has also filed for a design patent for the steering wheel. It is a hexagonal in shape with a red strip on the top. The steering wheel has four toggle switches that can be used to cycle through the infotainment system and the instrument cluster. Moreover, it seems like Mahindra would be using a similar design as Tata where the logo on the steering wheel lights up instead of being a physical logo.

Mahindra XUV.e8 will have a new three-screen layout for the dashboard.

Then there is the design patent for the new dashboard layout. It has a three-screen layout something that we have seen on luxury cars. There is an instrument cluster, an infotainment system and a third screen for the passenger.

First Published Date: