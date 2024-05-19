ARAI conducts crash tests for electric two-wheelers: Report

Electric vehicles (EVs) have rapidly gained popularity due to their eco-friendly nature and cost-effective operations. However, recent incidents involving electric scooter fires have raised safety concerns. Addressing these concerns, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has reportedly completed a series of three crash tests on electric two-wheelers at its Pune facility, marking a significant milestone towards establishing safety standards for the growing electric two-wheeler segment in India, claims Autocar Professional.

ARAI has conducted a series of three crash tests on electric two-wheelers at its Pune facility. The tests were conducted for specific customers

ARAI's initiative could be a global first, as there are currently no mandatory crash testing regulations for two-wheelers. The tests, conducted for select clients, adhered to standard industry benchmarks and employed accelerometers and high-speed cameras to gather detailed crash data.

A research report by Bain & Company and Blume Ventures suggests that the penetration of the electric two-wheeler market could grow from its current level of around 5 per cent to about 45 per cent by 2030. However, this growth hinges on OEMs' efforts to develop mid-segment scooters and introduce innovative entry-level motorcycles.

While increasing sales volumes and penetration levels will undoubtedly drive electric two-wheeler adoption, rider perceptions of safety remain the key factor. The tests conducted at the ARAI Pune facility involved a standard rigid barrier and a side pole, though ARAI, citing confidentiality agreements, declined to disclose the identities of the companies that requested the tests.

This development is seen as a potential precursor to mandatory electric two-wheeler crash testing in India, which could significantly raise safety standards for this rapidly growing market segment. The move comes at a time when the Indian electric two-wheeler industry is reinforcing its safety parameters following a series of fire accidents in recent years.

These incidents have raised serious concerns about vehicle and passenger safety, prompting the Indian government to implement new battery safety norms. These regulations have weeded out many unreliable manufacturers who used cheap, poorly built batteries and components in their electric two-wheelers.

