Lexus NX Key Specs
- Engine2494 cc
- Mileage17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
- Power188 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Boot Space520 litres
- Max Torque239 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight1890 kg
Lexus NX is priced between Rs. 66.59 - 73.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Lexus NX is available in 4 variants - 350h Exquisite, 350h Overtrail Grade, 350h Luxury, 350h F-Sport.
Lexus NX comes in ten colour options: Blazing Carnelian, Heat Blue Contrast, Sonic Titanium, White Nova Glass Flake, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Sonic Quartz, Black, Madder Red, Celestial Blue, Sonic Chrome.
Lexus NX has a ground clearance of 195 mm.
Lexus NX comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) engine options, comes with 2494 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Lexus NX rivals are Jeep Wrangler, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Jaguar F-Pace, BMW X3, Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Lexus NX gives a mileage in the range 17.8 - 17.8 kmpl (Company claimed).
Lexus NX offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Lexus NX
|Rs. 66.59 LakhsOnwards
|-
|153 bhp
|239 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|8
|195 mm
|520 litres
|4660 mm
|1865 mm
|1670 mm
|5.8 metres
|Jeep Wrangler
|Rs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards
|-
|268 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|4
|237 mm
|897 litres
|4867 mm
|1931 mm
|1864 mm
|-
|NXVSWrangler
|Audi Q5
|Rs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
|261 bhp
|370 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|520 litres
|4682 mm mm
|1893 mm
|1655 mm
|-
|NXVSQ5
|Volvo XC60
|Rs. 68.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|247 bhp
|360 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|483 litres
|4708 mm
|1902 mm
|1655 mm
|5.7 metres
|NXVSXC60
|Jaguar F-Pace
|Rs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|430 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4747 mm
|2071 mm
|1664 mm
|6 metres
|NXVSF-Pace
|BMW X3
|Rs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4755 mm
|1920 mm
|1660 mm
|-
|NXVSX3
Lexus NX is available in the 10 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|188 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|239 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|2494 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
Lexus NX in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Lexus NX's petrol variant is 17.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Lexus NX 350h Exquisite comes with a 55 litres fuel tank.
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