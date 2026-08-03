Lexus NX Price:

Lexus NX is priced between Rs. 66.59 - 73.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Lexus NX?

The Lexus NX is available in 4 variants - 350h Exquisite, 350h Overtrail Grade, 350h Luxury, 350h F-Sport.

What are the Lexus NX colour options?

Lexus NX comes in ten colour options: Blazing Carnelian, Heat Blue Contrast, Sonic Titanium, White Nova Glass Flake, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Sonic Quartz, Black, Madder Red, Celestial Blue, Sonic Chrome.

What is the ground clearance of Lexus NX?

Lexus NX has a ground clearance of 195 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Lexus NX?

Lexus NX comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) engine options, comes with 2494 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Lexus NX?

Lexus NX rivals are Jeep Wrangler, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Jaguar F-Pace, BMW X3, Jeep Grand Cherokee.

What is the mileage of Lexus NX?

Lexus NX gives a mileage in the range 17.8 - 17.8 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Lexus NX?

Lexus NX offers a 5 Seater configuration.