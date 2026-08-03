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LEXUS NX

₹66.59 - 73.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Lexus NX Price:

Lexus NX is priced between Rs. 66.59 - 73.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Lexus NX?

The Lexus NX is available in 4 variants - 350h Exquisite, 350h Overtrail Grade, 350h Luxury, 350h F-Sport.

What are the Lexus NX colour options?

Lexus NX comes in ten colour options: Blazing Carnelian, Heat Blue Contrast, Sonic Titanium, White Nova Glass Flake, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Sonic Quartz, Black, Madder Red, Celestial Blue, Sonic Chrome.

What is the ground clearance of Lexus NX?

Lexus NX has a ground clearance of 195 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Lexus NX?

Lexus NX comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) engine options, comes with 2494 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Lexus NX?

Lexus NX rivals are Jeep Wrangler, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Jaguar F-Pace, BMW X3, Jeep Grand Cherokee.

What is the mileage of Lexus NX?

Lexus NX gives a mileage in the range 17.8 - 17.8 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Lexus NX?

Lexus NX offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Lexus NX Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2494 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    188 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    520 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    239 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1890 kg
View All NX SpecsView specs icon

Lexus NX Videos

  • Full Videos

Lexus NX Variants

Lexus NX price starts at ₹ 66.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 73.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Lexus NX comes in 4 variants. Lexus NX's top variant is 350h F-Sport.
4 Variants Available
NX 350h Exquisite
₹66.59 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
NX 350h Overtrail Grade
₹70.37 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
NX 350h Luxury
₹71.26 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Lexus NX Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Scorpio N, Hyundai Alcazar, and Skoda Kodiaq are popular SUVs in India, known for bold designs, advanced features, and versatile powertrains.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
How Digital Claim Tracking Is Changing the Car Insurance Experience in India
Calendar icon19 Dec 2025
The author reflects on four standout cars from 2025, highlighting their unique driving experiences and memorable qualities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Aug 2025
Lexus has launched the updated NX SUV in India, featuring improved fuel efficiency, new colors, and enhanced cabin comfort.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2025
Lexus launches the NX 350h Overtrail, blending luxury with off-road capability but has inconsistent braking and cramped rear seating.Read Full Story

Lexus NX Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with NX.
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Lexus NX comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Lexus NX
Lexus NX image
Rs. 66.59 LakhsOnwards-153 bhp239 NmManual, AutomaticSUV8195 mm520 litres4660 mm1865 mm1670 mm5.8 metres
Jeep WranglerJeep Wrangler imageRs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards-268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV4237 mm897 litres4867 mm1931 mm1864 mm-NXVSWrangler
Audi Q5Audi Q5 imageRs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
52
261 bhp370 NmAutomaticSUV8-520 litres4682 mm mm1893 mm1655 mm-NXVSQ5
Volvo XC60Volvo XC60 imageRs. 68.9 LakhsOnwards-247 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV6-483 litres4708 mm1902 mm1655 mm5.7 metresNXVSXC60
Jaguar F-PaceJaguar F-Pace imageRs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6--4747 mm2071 mm1664 mm6 metresNXVSF-Pace
BMW X3BMW X3 imageRs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
4.590
255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV6--4755 mm1920 mm1660 mm-NXVSX3

Lexus NX Images

Lexus NX Image 1
Lexus NX Image 2
Lexus NX Image 3
Lexus NX Image 4
Lexus NX Image 5
Lexus NX Image 6

Lexus NX Colours

Lexus NX is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Blazing Carnelian
Heat Blue Contrast
Sonic Titanium
White Nova Glass Flake
Graphite Black Glass Flake
Sonic Quartz
Black
Madder Red
Celestial Blue
Sonic Chrome
Blazing carnelian

Lexus NX Alternatives

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs
NXvsWrangler
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

64.9 - 70.02 Lakhs
NXvsQ5
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.9 Lakhs
NXvsXC60
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

72.9 Lakhs Onwards
NXvsF-Pace
BMW X3

BMW X3

72.5 - 75 Lakhs
NXvsX3
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

67.5 Lakhs Onwards
NXvsGrand Cherokee

Lexus NX Related News

The newly updated Lexus NX 350h is now offered in new colour options along with other important updates.
2025 Lexus NX 350h: Check out 5 things that are new on the updated SUV
21 Aug 2025
The 2025 Lexus NX comes with E20 compliant engine, improved fuel efficiency, more features, and new colours
2025 Lexus NX launched with new features & colours, prices start at 68.02 lakh
20 Aug 2025
The NX 350h Overtrail from Lexus features a plush suspension, rugged exterior styling, and efficient hybrid powertrain, but has drawbacks like inconsistent braking and cramped rear seating.
Living with Lexus NX 350h Overtrail: 3 Pros and 2 Cons that you should know
25 Jun 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, June 21: Lexus NX 350h Overtrail review, Tesla India biz to start in July, Ultraviolette EV booking & more..
22 Jun 2025
The Lexus NX 350h Overtrail is an adventure-centric edition of the otherwise luxury SUV.
Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Review: For the sophisticated adventurer
21 Jun 2025
View all
 Lexus NX Related News

Lexus NX Specifications and Features

Max Power188 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque239 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine2494 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed180 kmph
View all NX specs and features

Lexus NX Mileage

Lexus NX in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Lexus NX's petrol variant is 17.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Lexus NX 350h Exquisite comes with a 55 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
350h Exquisite
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
17.8 kmpl

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