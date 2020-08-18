Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Accelerator Pedal / Brake Pedal Shift Lever & Knob Leather F-Sport Door Scuff Plate Front:F Sport SUS Rear:Resin Seat Back Pocket Front Seat only Front Seat Adjuster Power 8way D & P,Memory D Multi Information Display 4.2 Inch Colour TFT Tonneau Board Sound Generator F-Sport seat
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Curtain Shield Airbags,Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Radial,Tubeless
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
No
Additional Features
Front Turn Signal Lamp with LED Sequential Rear Combination Lamp - LED Sequential High Mount Stop Lamp Side Turn Signal Lamp (LED on Outer Side) Outside Rear View Mirror (Auto , Heater ,EC , Memory) Body Coloured Front Bumper & Grille / Rear Bumper Normal
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
All
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Front
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
No
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
2 Zone