|Engine
|2487 cc
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Both
The NX 350h Exquisite, equipped with a A25B-FXS and Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹76.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the NX deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The NX 350h Exquisite is available in 10 colour options: Blazing Carnelian, Heat Blue Contrast, Sonic Titanium, White Nova Glass Flake, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Sonic Quartz, Black, Madder Red, Celestial Blue, Sonic Chrome.
The NX 350h Exquisite is powered by a 2487 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 153 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm of torque.
In the NX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jeep Wrangler priced between ₹67.65 Lakhs - 73.16 Lakhs or the Audi Q5 priced between ₹64.9 Lakhs - 70.02 Lakhs.
The NX 350h Exquisite has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.