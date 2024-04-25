|Engine
|1995 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Wrangler Unlimited, equipped with a 2.0 L GME T4 DI TC and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹77.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Wrangler offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Wrangler Unlimited is available in 5 colour options: Fire Cracker Red With Black Roof, Bright White With Black Roof, Anvil Clear Coat With Black Roof, Sarge Green With Black Roof, Black.
The Wrangler Unlimited is powered by a 1995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 270 bhp @ 5250 rpm and 400 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.
In the Wrangler's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X3 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 75 Lakhs or the Jeep Grand Cherokee priced between ₹67.5 Lakhs - 67.5 Lakhs.
The Wrangler Unlimited has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.