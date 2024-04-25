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Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
77.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Jeep Wrangler Key Specs
Engine1995 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Wrangler specs and features

Wrangler Unlimited

Wrangler Unlimited Prices

The Wrangler Unlimited, equipped with a 2.0 L GME T4 DI TC and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹77.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Wrangler Unlimited Mileage

All variants of the Wrangler offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Wrangler Unlimited Colours

The Wrangler Unlimited is available in 5 colour options: Fire Cracker Red With Black Roof, Bright White With Black Roof, Anvil Clear Coat With Black Roof, Sarge Green With Black Roof, Black.

Wrangler Unlimited Engine and Transmission

The Wrangler Unlimited is powered by a 1995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 270 bhp @ 5250 rpm and 400 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.

Wrangler Unlimited vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Wrangler's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X3 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 75 Lakhs or the Jeep Grand Cherokee priced between ₹67.5 Lakhs - 67.5 Lakhs.

Wrangler Unlimited Specs & Features

The Wrangler Unlimited has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Price

Wrangler Unlimited

₹77.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,65,000
RTO
6,76,500
Insurance
2,90,097
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
77,32,097
EMI@1,66,193/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 L GME T4 DI TC
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
270 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 75 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
Rear Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
Rear Tyres
255 / 75 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
223 mm
Length
4867 mm
Wheelbase
3007 mm
Height
1853 mm
Kerb Weight
2042 kg
Width
1898 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
897 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
81 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
9
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
8.4 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Centre & Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black / Red
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited EMI
EMI1,49,574 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
69,58,887
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
69,58,887
Interest Amount
20,15,530
Payable Amount
89,74,417

Jeep Wrangler other Variants

Wrangler Rubicon

₹81.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
71,65,000
RTO
7,16,500
Insurance
3,05,522
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
81,87,522
EMI@1,75,982/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition

₹83.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,16,000
RTO
7,60,600
Insurance
3,13,575
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
83,90,675
EMI@1,80,348/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jeep Wrangler Alternatives

BMW X3

BMW X3

72.5 - 75 Lakhs
WranglervsX3
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

67.5 Lakhs Onwards
WranglervsGrand Cherokee
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

72.9 Lakhs Onwards
WranglervsF-Pace
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

64.9 - 70.02 Lakhs
WranglervsQ5
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.9 Lakhs
+1
WranglervsXC60

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