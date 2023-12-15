Saved Articles

Audi Q7 55 TFSI Premium Plus

91.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Audi Q7 Key Specs
Engine2995 cc
Mileage11.21 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Q7 specs and features

Q7 55 TFSI Premium Plus Latest Updates

Q7 is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q7 55 TFSI Premium Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 91.72 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: 3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System
  • Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 85 litres
    • Mileage of 55 TFSI Premium Plus is 11.21 kmpl....Read More

    Audi Q7 55 TFSI Premium Plus Price

    55 TFSI Premium Plus
    ₹91.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    79,99,000
    RTO
    8,32,900
    Insurance
    3,39,914
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    91,72,314
    EMI@1,97,149/mo
    Audi Q7 55 TFSI Premium Plus Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Top Speed
    250 Kmph
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.9 seconds
    Engine
    2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    335 bhp @ 5200 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    11.21 kmpl
    Driving Range
    953 Km
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Battery
    Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot
    Electric Motor
    1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Front Suspension
    5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springs
    Rear Suspension
    5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springs
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 55 R19
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 55 R19
    Width
    1970 mm
    Length
    5064 mm
    Height
    1703 mm
    Wheelbase
    2999 mm
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    85 litres
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Scuff Plates
    Yes
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    All
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    Front and Rear Manual
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Parking Assist
    Automatic Parking
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    3
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Gesture Control
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    isplay Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    CD Player
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Body Coloured
    Rub - Strips
    Body Coloured
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Saiga Beige, Okapi Brown
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    Yes
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Audi Q7 55 TFSI Premium Plus EMI
    EMI1,77,434 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    82,55,082
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    82,55,082
    Interest Amount
    23,90,953
    Payable Amount
    1,06,46,035

    Audi Q7 other Variants

    55 TFSI Technology
    ₹1.01 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    88,33,000
    RTO
    9,41,300
    Insurance
    3,72,075
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,01,46,875
    EMI@2,18,096/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

