In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q7 and Land Rover Discovery, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs. 90.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus, Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q7 vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q7
|Discovery
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 90.48 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Mileage
|11.21 kmpl
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6