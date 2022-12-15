2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
In its new avatar, the Q3 has a more dominating road presence than ever before while also packing in a classier cabin. Here is a quick drive review to highlight the good things, and not so good things about the smallest SUV in the German carmaker's India portfolio.
Similar ProductsFind more Cars
Audi Q3
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 14.93 kmpl | 188 bhp
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 15 Dec 2022, 14:09 PM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS