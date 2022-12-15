HT Auto
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights

In its new avatar, the Q3 has a more dominating road presence than ever before while also packing in a classier cabin. Here is a quick drive review to highlight the good things, and not so good things about the smallest SUV in the German carmaker's India portfolio.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Dec 2022, 14:09 PM
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 14.93 kmpl | 188 bhp
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Audi Rs5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs5
2894 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.87 kmpl
₹1.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
First Published Date: 15 Dec 2022, 14:09 PM IST
Audi Q3
