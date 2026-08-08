Latest Updates on Audi Q8 2024

The Audi Q8 has received a significant facelift for the 2024 model year, bringing fresh aesthetics along with a wealth of technological enhancements. This luxury SUV, built on the well-known Audi Q7's platform, is capturing the attention of automotive enthusiasts with its updated design and performance features. Key highlights include a striking exterior replete with updated headlights powered by high-intensity LED technology, a plush interior adorned with premium materials, and advanced driver-assistance systems. With a price tag of ₹1.17 Cr (ex-showroom), the Q8 stands out in its segment, positioning itself as a premium offering against formidable competitors like the Mercedes GLS and BMW X7.

Audi Q8 Price

The Audi Q8 is available in the Indian market with a competitive price starting at ₹1.17 Cr. This price aligns with its features and luxury positioning, making it an attractive option for those seeking a high-end SUV experience. The Q8’s pricing structure makes it an appealing choice amidst premium SUVs, catering to individuals who demand performance without compromising on luxury.

Audi Q8 Launch Date

The highly anticipated 2024 Audi Q8 was launched in India on August 22, 2023. This launch marks a crucial moment for Audi as the brand continues to push boundaries in the luxury SUV segment. The Q8's unveiling has generated excitement within the automotive community, showcasing new features and upgrades that affirm Audi's commitment to innovation and excellence.

Audi Q8 Variants

The Audi Q8 comes with a singular variant option available in India, the 55 TFSI quattro, priced at ₹1.17 Cr. This variant boasts a robust 3.0-litre TFSI engine that produces an impressive 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system ensures excellent traction and control across different terrains, enhancing the driving experience. The mild-hybrid technology integrated into the engine also contributes to fuel efficiency, making this variant a balanced option for luxury and performance seekers.

Audi Q8 Design and Exterior

The 2024 Audi Q8 showcases a bold design language that intricately combines elegance with aggressive styling. The vehicle features an octagonal grille with vertical inlays and updated LED headlights that not only enhance its aesthetic appeal but also improve visibility. The sleek lines and contours run elegantly across the body, creating a sporty silhouette that turns heads on the road. Distinctive highlights include the new OLED taillights, which are seamlessly connected via a light bar, enhancing the modern feel of the SUV. The updated bumpers add to the dynamic look, while the selection of striking colours, including the signature Sakhir Gold, accentuates the vehicle's luxurious persona. With a comprehensive array of customisation options, the Q8 allows owners to express their individual styles while driving a premium vehicle.

Audi Q8 Interior and Features

Step inside the 2024 Audi Q8, and you are greeted by a sophisticated cabin layout that exudes luxury. The interior is appointed with Valcona leather and premium finishes that elevate the overall ambience. The Q8's cabin is designed with comfort in mind, providing ample legroom and headroom for all passengers. The four-zone climate control allows personalised comfort for every occupant, ensuring an enjoyable ride regardless of distance. Audi's commitment to technology is evident with its dual touchscreen infotainment system. The central console hosts a 10.1-inch display for infotainment, seamlessly integrated with a secondary 8.6-inch display for climate control. These screens feature haptic feedback, enhancing user interaction, while the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster keeps all essential information directly in the driver's line of sight. The Q8 also boasts a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system with 17 speakers, delivering an immersive audio experience that complements the driving journey.

Audi Q8 Engine Options

Powering the new Audi Q8 is a three-litre petrol engine that is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Manufacture-stated power figures stand at 340 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine works alongside a 48V mild-hybrid system to bring better fuel efficiency while having a better hold on emissions.

Audi Q8 Fuel Efficiency

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Audi Q8 benefits from its 48V mild-hybrid system. The combination of this technology and its powerful 3.0-litre TFSI engine allows for an average fuel economy of around 10-12 kmpl. Real-world mileage may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Safety Features

Equipped with advanced safety features, the Audi Q8 comes standard with 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP). Audi has integrated its suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) into the Q8, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. The inclusion of a 360-degree camera enhances situational awareness, making parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces a breeze. With automated parking assistance and robust structural integrity, the Q8 scores high on safety ratings, offering peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike.