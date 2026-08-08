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AUDI Q8

₹1.17 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Latest Updates on Audi Q8 2024

The Audi Q8 has received a significant facelift for the 2024 model year, bringing fresh aesthetics along with a wealth of technological enhancements. This luxury SUV, built on the well-known Audi Q7's platform, is capturing the attention of automotive enthusiasts with its updated design and performance features. Key highlights include a striking exterior replete with updated headlights powered by high-intensity LED technology, a plush interior adorned with premium materials, and advanced driver-assistance systems. With a price tag of 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom), the Q8 stands out in its segment, positioning itself as a premium offering against formidable competitors like the Mercedes GLS and BMW X7.

Audi Q8 Price

The Audi Q8 is available in the Indian market with a competitive price starting at 1.17 Cr. This price aligns with its features and luxury positioning, making it an attractive option for those seeking a high-end SUV experience. The Q8’s pricing structure makes it an appealing choice amidst premium SUVs, catering to individuals who demand performance without compromising on luxury.

Audi Q8 Launch Date

The highly anticipated 2024 Audi Q8 was launched in India on August 22, 2023. This launch marks a crucial moment for Audi as the brand continues to push boundaries in the luxury SUV segment. The Q8's unveiling has generated excitement within the automotive community, showcasing new features and upgrades that affirm Audi's commitment to innovation and excellence.

Audi Q8 Variants

The Audi Q8 comes with a singular variant option available in India, the 55 TFSI quattro, priced at 1.17 Cr. This variant boasts a robust 3.0-litre TFSI engine that produces an impressive 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system ensures excellent traction and control across different terrains, enhancing the driving experience. The mild-hybrid technology integrated into the engine also contributes to fuel efficiency, making this variant a balanced option for luxury and performance seekers.

Audi Q8 Design and Exterior

The 2024 Audi Q8 showcases a bold design language that intricately combines elegance with aggressive styling. The vehicle features an octagonal grille with vertical inlays and updated LED headlights that not only enhance its aesthetic appeal but also improve visibility. The sleek lines and contours run elegantly across the body, creating a sporty silhouette that turns heads on the road. Distinctive highlights include the new OLED taillights, which are seamlessly connected via a light bar, enhancing the modern feel of the SUV. The updated bumpers add to the dynamic look, while the selection of striking colours, including the signature Sakhir Gold, accentuates the vehicle's luxurious persona. With a comprehensive array of customisation options, the Q8 allows owners to express their individual styles while driving a premium vehicle.

Audi Q8 Interior and Features

Step inside the 2024 Audi Q8, and you are greeted by a sophisticated cabin layout that exudes luxury. The interior is appointed with Valcona leather and premium finishes that elevate the overall ambience. The Q8's cabin is designed with comfort in mind, providing ample legroom and headroom for all passengers. The four-zone climate control allows personalised comfort for every occupant, ensuring an enjoyable ride regardless of distance. Audi's commitment to technology is evident with its dual touchscreen infotainment system. The central console hosts a 10.1-inch display for infotainment, seamlessly integrated with a secondary 8.6-inch display for climate control. These screens feature haptic feedback, enhancing user interaction, while the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster keeps all essential information directly in the driver's line of sight. The Q8 also boasts a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system with 17 speakers, delivering an immersive audio experience that complements the driving journey.

Audi Q8 Engine Options

Powering the new Audi Q8 is a three-litre petrol engine that is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Manufacture-stated power figures stand at 340 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine works alongside a 48V mild-hybrid system to bring better fuel efficiency while having a better hold on emissions. 

Audi Q8 Fuel Efficiency

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Audi Q8 benefits from its 48V mild-hybrid system. The combination of this technology and its powerful 3.0-litre TFSI engine allows for an average fuel economy of around 10-12 kmpl. Real-world mileage may vary depending on road conditions and driving style. 

Safety Features

Equipped with advanced safety features, the Audi Q8 comes standard with 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP). Audi has integrated its suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) into the Q8, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. The inclusion of a 360-degree camera enhances situational awareness, making parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces a breeze. With automated parking assistance and robust structural integrity, the Q8 scores high on safety ratings, offering peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike.

Audi Q8 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2995 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    335 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    1755 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4
View All Q8 SpecsView specs icon

Audi Q8 Variants

Audi Q8 price starts at ₹ 1.17 Cr .
1 Variant Available
Q8 55 TFSI quattro
₹1.17 Cr*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Audi Q8 Latest Updates

Calendar icon8 Aug 2026
Audi India offers complimentary 24x7 roadside assistance in Delhi-NCR due to heavy rain and waterlogging.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
India's passenger vehicle sales surged 29% in June 2026, driven by alternative fuel vehicles amid fuel price hikes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
India plans to mandate isobutanol blending with diesel, boosting energy security and impacting diesel SUVs and the automotive sector.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 May 2026
India's used-car market is rapidly growing, potentially becoming the world's third largest by 2030, reaching USD 70 billion.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Apr 2026
Explore five top SUVs under ₹15 lakh in India, offering performance, features, and value for diverse needs.Read Full Story

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Audi Q8 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Audi Q8
Audi Q8 image
Rs. 1.17 CrOnwards-335 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV--1755 litres4995 mm1995 mm1705 mm-
BMW X5BMW X5 imageRs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
4.5191
282 bhp650 NmAutomaticSUV6-650 litres4922 mm2004 mm1745 mm6.3 metresQ8VSX5
BMW X4BMW X4 imageRs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
51
355 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV6--4754 mm1927 mm1620 mm6.05 metresQ8VSX4
Mercedes-Benz GLEMercedes-Benz GLE imageRs. 99 LakhsOnwards-362 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV9215 mm630 litres4924 mm2157 mm1795 mm5.9 metresQ8VSGLE
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe imageRs. 1.1 CrOnwards-416 bhp500 NmAutomaticCoupe7-545 litres4792 mm1920 mm1603 mm6.2 metresQ8VSAMG GLC43 Coupe
BMW M2BMW M2 imageRs. 1.02 CrOnwards-473bhp600NmManual, AutomaticCoupe-123 mm-4587 mm 1887 mm1395 mm11.9 metresQ8VSM2
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tronAudi Q8 Sportback e-tron imageRs. 1.19 CrOnwards----SUV8-528 litres4915 mm1976 mm1632 mm-Q8VSQ8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Images

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Audi Q8 Colours

Audi Q8 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Mythos Black Metallic
Samurai Gray Metallic
Waitomo Blue Metallic
Sakhir Gold Metallic
Glacier White Metallic
Satellite Silver Metallic
Tamarind Brown Metallic
Mythos black metallic

Audi Q8 Alternatives

BMW X5

BMW X5

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Q8vsX5
BMW X4

BMW X4

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Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

99 Lakhs - 1.17 Cr
Q8vsGLE
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

1.1 Cr
Q8vsAMG GLC43 Coupe
BMW M2

BMW M2

1.02 - 1.66 Cr
Q8vsM2
Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

1.02 - 1.25 Cr
Q8vse-tron

Audi Q8 Related News

February saw multiple new launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market starting from Kia Syros to Audi RS Q8 Performance
From Kia Syros to Audi RS Q8: Here are all the cars launched in February 2025
2 Mar 2025
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. It gets a coupe roofline that remains distinctive but there is an all new glossy blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh. Other design elements include a new darkened LED headlamps and sleek LED daytime running lights.
Audi RS Q8 facelift launched in India. Here's what the most expensive Audi SUV has to offer
18 Feb 2025
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. It gets a coupe roofline that remains distinctive but there is an all new glossy blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh.
Audi RS Q8 Facelift first batch sold out, deliveries in Q4
18 Feb 2025
Based on the Audi Q8, the performance offering gets the RS treatment complete with a V8 engine.
Audi RS Q8 Facelift launched in India with more power, priced at 2.49 crore
17 Feb 2025
The Audi RS Q8 Performance is essentially a souped-up version of the standard SUV that is already on sale in the Indian markets.
Audi RS Q8 facelift to launch in India today. Everything you should know
17 Feb 2025
View all
 Audi Q8 Related News

Audi Q8 Specifications and Features

Max Power 335 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque500 Nm
Keyless Entry Yes
Mileage10 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2995 cc
SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed250 kmph
View all Q8 specs and features

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